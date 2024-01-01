替代项 - Qlik
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks 是一家由 Apache Spark 的原始创建者创立的公司。 Databricks 源于加州大学伯克利分校的 AMPLab 项目，该项目参与了 Apache Spark 的开发，这是一个构建在 Scala 之上的开源分布式计算框架。 Databricks 开发了一个用于 Spark 的基于 Web 的平台，该平台提供自动化集群管理和 IPython 风格的笔记本。除了搭建Databricks平台外，该公司还联合举办大规模的Spark在线开放课程，并举办全球最大的Spark会议——Spark峰会。
Deepnote
deepnote.com
为数据科学家和研究人员管理笔记本。
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku是一家人工智能（AI）和机器学习公司，成立于2013年。2019年12月，Dataiku宣布Alphabet Inc.资助的后期成长风险投资基金CapitalG作为投资者加入Dataiku，并宣布获得独角兽地位，估值14亿美元。 Dataiku 目前在纽约、巴黎、伦敦、慕尼黑、悉尼、新加坡和迪拜设有办事处，在全球拥有 500 多名员工。
Hex
hex.tech
Hex 是一个用于数据科学和分析的现代数据平台。协作笔记本、精美的数据应用程序和企业级安全性。
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai 是领先的全栈人工智能、法学硕士和计算机视觉生产平台，用于对非结构化图像、视频、文本和音频数据进行建模。
V7
v7labs.com
企业培训数据的完整基础设施，涵盖标签、工作流程、数据集和循环中的人员。
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
深受数据科学家喜爱，由 IT 管理。 用于云中数据科学和机器学习开发、部署和数据管道的一体化解决方案。
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta 的开放数据交付平台简化了对来自多个复杂企业系统的数据的访问，以释放组织数据的全部价值，使其易于分析。在 GV、Kleiner Perkins、M12、Prysm Capital、Telstra Ventures 和 Sorenson Capital 的支持下，Incorta 帮助最具前瞻性的公司应对最严峻的数据挑战，从中端市场的创新者到财富 1000 强行业的领导者，如 Broadcom、Comcast、和快门。欲了解更多信息，请访问 www.incorta.com。
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics 充当您值得信赖的业务副驾驶，旨在让您更智能、更快速、更自信地做出数据驱动的决策。 IBM Cognos Analytics 为每个用户（无论是数据科学家、业务分析师还是非 IT 专家）提供了更多的权力，让他们能够以与组织目标相关的方式执行相关分析。它缩短了每个用户从简单到复杂分析的旅程，使他们能够利用数据探索未知、识别新关系、更深入地了解结果并挑战现状。使用 IBM Cognos Analytics 可视化、分析并与组织中的任何人共享有关数据的可行见解。
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ 提供对模拟和数据分析技术以及可扩展 HPC 和云资源的动态、协作访问，所有这些都集中在一个地方。