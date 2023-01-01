替代项 - Purlem
UserTesting
usertesting.com
可用性测试和研究工具可通过 UserTesting（Human Insight Platform）改善您的在线客户体验。 G2 排名第一的 CX 行业软件。
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail 可帮助您在一个地方存储、分析和协作进行用户研究，从而轻松查看模式、发现客户见解并决定下一步该做什么。我们的客户包括波士顿咨询集团、思科、CSIRO、Deliveroo、Elsevier、Kayak、Mastercard、Sketch、Shopify、Square、Thoughtworks 和 VMware。
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics 使公司能够在一个地方捕获客户、产品、品牌和员工体验洞察并采取行动。
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar 是一家行为分析公司，分析网站使用情况，通过热图、会话记录和调查等工具提供反馈。它与 Google Analytics 等网络分析工具配合使用，可以深入了解人们如何浏览网站以及如何改善客户体验。 Hotjar 成立于 2014 年，由来自 20 个国家/地区的 100 多名团队成员完全远程运行，并在全球超过 500,000 个站点上使用。
elink.io
elink.io
使用 Web 链接构建任何内容。 elink 拥有保存书签和构建网页、电子邮件通讯、RSS 网站小部件、社交生物链接、社交墙、自动化内容等所需的一切。在几分钟内创建内容！
Userfeel
userfeel.com
即用即付 用户测试工具，无需订阅或月费。从我们的高品质测试人员小组中获得更好的见解，每位测试人员仅需 30 美元。
Marker.io
marker.io
报告错误不应该是一件复杂的事情。将客户和同事的网站反馈输入您最喜欢的错误跟踪器，而不会让开发人员发疯。
dscout
dscout.com
dscout 的定性研究平台使用移动应用程序和超过 10 万热切的参与者来有效捕获即时视频并轻松获得见解……
Short.io
short.io
Short.io 是一个白标签 URL 缩短器，可在品牌域上创建短链接。缩短、定制并与您的受众分享品牌 URL。
Revue
getrevue.co
建立忠实的观众。 Revue 使作家和出版商可以轻松发送社论通讯并获得报酬。
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
将重定向像素、自定义号召性用语、自定义域添加到您共享的任何链接，自定义链接缩略图外观并重定向任何点击的人。
Maze
maze.co
伟大的产品建立在良好的习惯之上。 使产品发现持续不断。利用整个团队可以收集、使用和采取行动的用户洞察来验证总体和日常产品决策。
Prolific
prolific.co
按需、自助数据收集。 Prolific 帮助您招募高质量的研究参与者来参与您的研究、调查或实验。
Radio.co
radio.co
想创建一个广播电台吗？通过一个易于使用的平台自动化您的日程安排、直播和跟踪听众。欢迎来到 Radio.co。
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
端到端 SaaS 分析。 HockeyStack 是一款 SaaS 分析工具，可统一营销、产品、收入和销售数据，以发现隐藏的见解，例如营销活动的 LTV 或每个营销渠道的流失率。无需设置。没有代码。免费试用
Placer.ai
placer.ai
借助 Placer.ai 的位置智能和人流量洞察，做出更明智的房地产决策并达成更多交易。
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops 是一个病毒式和推荐营销平台，用于发起排名竞赛、抽奖、预发布和推荐计划。
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
从我们超过 450,000 名经过审查的消费者和专业人士的受众中招募用户，或者引入您自己的受众并为任何类型的用户体验研究建立参与者数据库。
ShareASale
shareasale.com
与 ShareASale 合作，成为我们值得信赖的联属营销网络的一部分。我们的网络为我们的合作伙伴提供营销解决方案。
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap 借助其多功能反馈平台帮助您的企业在客户反馈的帮助下构建更好、更成功的产品和服务。在产品开发生命周期中收集用户反馈。免费试用。
UserZoom
userzoom.com
用户体验研究，做得对。借助 UserZoom 的用户体验洞察系统，您可以更深入、更快地挖掘，在整个产品开发生命周期中提供卓越的数字体验。
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence 是一项影响者营销服务，使品牌和影响者能够联系、协作并实现他们的目标。
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer 是了解网上真实情况的更便宜、最快且最简单的方法。
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter 为那些不寻求高级报告或企业功能的人们提供干净、直接的书写体验。
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy 是一家下一代洞察公司。 GetWhy 的端到端洞察平台由 Gen. AI 提供支持，以前所未有的速度提供一流质量的消费者洞察，而成本仅为传统洞察公司的一小部分。 GetWhy 将您的营销理念、概念或内容呈现在观众面前，并将他们的视频响应收集为可行的见解。我们训练我们的 Gen AI 平台在几分钟内执行人类需要几天时间才能完成的任务： - 转录语音， - 进行情感和情绪分析，以及 - 在您选择的尽可能多的视频采访中识别和收集关键见解。从研究问题到见解仅需 4 小时。因此，您可以更少地专注于分析，而更多地专注于创建切中要害的概念、产品和活动。
Userbrain
userbrain.com
只需几分钟即可设置您的第一个用户测试，数小时内即可获得第一个结果。 Userbrain 是您找出什么对您的产品有效、什么无效的快速通道。
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak 是一个用户体验研究平台，随时可以帮助您应对遇到的任何挑战。如果您曾经想知道用户对您的网站、应用程序或原型的想法和感受，您不必再猜测了。 UXtweak 平台提供许多工具，包括复杂的网站测试、会话记录、卡片分类、树测试、移动测试、原型测试、竞争可用性测试等。这些工具允许您从用户的角度检查您的网站，并确定什么对他们来说最重要。 UXtweak 是一款非常灵活的工具，使您不仅可以测试网站的一两个功能，还可以测试网站的整个生命周期，从绘制特定功能、原型设计、测试成品或测试竞争对手。通过增强的分析功能，即使对于对用户体验一无所知的个人（例如利益相关者），也可以为您的网站提供深入的视角，所...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
将研究人员与参与者进行匹配。 在全球范围内招募任何参与者受众或通过任何研究方法寻找付费研究机会。
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
10 分钟内播放 10 倍播客和视频内容。 SummarAIze 将您的音频和视频内容重新调整为引人入胜、可共享的社交帖子、电子邮件内容、摘要、引言等！
Discuss
discuss.io
Discuss.io 旨在通过改变游戏规则的生成式人工智能洞察来扩展定性研究，是世界上最受欢迎的市场研究工具的所在地。
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
在数据的支持下打造更好的数字体验。 使用我们的专业用户研究工具套件快速轻松地测试从网站架构到设计原型的任何内容。
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
原创品牌名称市场，拥有超过 100,000 个专家策划的企业名称可供选择。从我们的团队获取匹配的 .com 和徽标以及免费的品牌建议。
Marvin
heymarvin.com
你好，你好，很高兴认识你。我们是 Marvin，一个定性数据分析平台和研究存储库，旨在帮助您集中所有客户知识并设计以用户为中心的产品。在先进人工智能的支持下，我们将繁琐的研究部分自动化，以便您可以自由地组织、分析、发现和分享丰富的用户见解。请访问 heyMarvin.com 预订演示，看看我们的客户称之为“令人印象深刻的新功能——用户体验研究领域的巨大转变”。
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
建立早期用户的病毒式等待名单。 通过发布前游戏化的病毒式候补名单，节省发布时间并为您的早期产品获得更多注册
Userback
userback.io
#1 可视化用户反馈平台 用户反馈 [@#!#+$?%] 很难。这就是为什么 20,000 多个软件团队选择 Userback 来自动化、简化和构建他们的反馈循环（从收集到关闭）。 - 通过上下文应用内视频和屏幕截图丰富反馈 - 优先考虑用户真正需要的功能和修复 - 集成到现有的工作流程和项目平台中
Netigate
netigate.net
Netategate 为客户和员工的反馈提供全面的解决方案。获得可行的见解并做出数据驱动的决策。
VWO
vwo.com
VWO 是市场领先的 A/B 测试工具，快速发展的公司将其用于实验和转化率优化。
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku 是一套工具，可帮助您通过访客记录、热图、反馈小部件、A/B 测试等创建高性能的用户体验。
Rally UXR
rallyuxr.com
Rally UXR is a User Research CRM that enables Research and Product teams to recruit, manage and conduct research directly with their users.
PureSpectrum - Marketplace
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
PureSpectrum - Insights
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Snappy Kraken
snappykraken.com
Bold marketing campaigns for financial advisers who want to dominate their market. Results-focused, compliant, and a snap to use!
Scale SERP
scaleserp.com
Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...
Rockee
rockee.io
Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...
Reviewly.ai
reviewly.ai
Reviewly.ai is a software designed to streamline the management of online reputations, particularly focusing on generating and responding to Google reviews. The platform empowers businesses to effectively oversee customer feedback, ensuring that every review, whether positive or negative, is address...
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Publisher Finders
publisherfinders.com
Publisher Finders was created as a self-serve software to help affiliate managers and influencer managers to find and recruit relevant affiliates, web publishers, bloggers, content creators, and other companies to partner with. We have amassed what we believe is the highest quality database of publi...