替代项 - Publisher Finders
elink.io
elink.io
使用 Web 链接构建任何内容。 elink 拥有保存书签和构建网页、电子邮件通讯、RSS 网站小部件、社交生物链接、社交墙、自动化内容等所需的一切。在几分钟内创建内容！
Short.io
short.io
Short.io 是一个白标签 URL 缩短器，可在品牌域上创建短链接。缩短、定制并与您的受众分享品牌 URL。
Revue
getrevue.co
建立忠实的观众。 Revue 使作家和出版商可以轻松发送社论通讯并获得报酬。
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
将重定向像素、自定义号召性用语、自定义域添加到您共享的任何链接，自定义链接缩略图外观并重定向任何点击的人。
Radio.co
radio.co
想创建一个广播电台吗？通过一个易于使用的平台自动化您的日程安排、直播和跟踪听众。欢迎来到 Radio.co。
Placer.ai
placer.ai
借助 Placer.ai 的位置智能和人流量洞察，做出更明智的房地产决策并达成更多交易。
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops 是一个病毒式和推荐营销平台，用于发起排名竞赛、抽奖、预发布和推荐计划。
ShareASale
shareasale.com
与 ShareASale 合作，成为我们值得信赖的联属营销网络的一部分。我们的网络为我们的合作伙伴提供营销解决方案。
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence 是一项影响者营销服务，使品牌和影响者能够联系、协作并实现他们的目标。
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer 是了解网上真实情况的更便宜、最快且最简单的方法。
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter 为那些不寻求高级报告或企业功能的人们提供干净、直接的书写体验。
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
10 分钟内播放 10 倍播客和视频内容。 SummarAIze 将您的音频和视频内容重新调整为引人入胜、可共享的社交帖子、电子邮件内容、摘要、引言等！
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
原创品牌名称市场，拥有超过 100,000 个专家策划的企业名称可供选择。从我们的团队获取匹配的 .com 和徽标以及免费的品牌建议。
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
建立早期用户的病毒式等待名单。 通过发布前游戏化的病毒式候补名单，节省发布时间并为您的早期产品获得更多注册
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.
Snappy Kraken
snappykraken.com
Bold marketing campaigns for financial advisers who want to dominate their market. Results-focused, compliant, and a snap to use!
Scale SERP
scaleserp.com
Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...
Rockee
rockee.io
Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...
Reviewly.ai
reviewly.ai
Reviewly.ai is a software designed to streamline the management of online reputations, particularly focusing on generating and responding to Google reviews. The platform empowers businesses to effectively oversee customer feedback, ensuring that every review, whether positive or negative, is address...
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
OKZest
okzest.com
Marketers and advertisers use OKZest to increase click rates, marketing ROI and website traffic with personalized images.
Linkz.ai
linkz.ai
Automatic rich link previews on hover that keep visitors on your website. Install Linkz.ai in 2 minutes on your website or blog and instantly get automatic rich link previews on hover. Linkz.ai previews help your visitors to get context from linked content without bouncing between browser tabs, and,...
LinkSpree
linkspree.io
A visual link management platform to optimize web navigation. LinkSpree uses visual dashboards to organize, access, and share all your links from one single platform. With private, shared, and public dashboards, managing your favorite websites is now simple, and sharing them with clients or coworker...
Limelight Platform
limelightplatform.com
Limelight Platform is the foremost resource for experiential marketing return on investment, live event data and insights. The robust all-in-one platform allows marketers to create, manage and measure experiential marketing campaigns and live events; crucial as the economy continues to reopen and th...
Kamoto.AI
kamoto.ai
Kamoto.AI, in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence, is building a platform that revolutionizes the way people interact with AI, celebrities, and influencers. Kamoto.AI provides an unprecedented opportunity for users to create and train their own virtual AI personalities. This not only all...
HolaBrief
holabrief.com
HolaBrief offers interactive tools for agencies who want to supercharge their client discovery process. It streamlines briefing, discovery and strategy in one place, so you can deliver standout creative work in less time. Featuring interactive exercises and strategy-based templates, HolaBrief makes ...
Eulerity
e.eulerity.com
Eulerity is disrupting the digital advertising industry by combining game-changing AI and automation software with human expertise, empowering brands to optimize and scale with ease. Our enterprise technology streamlines the complexities of digital marketing, resulting in significant cost savings an...
EasyRedir
easyredir.com
EasyRedir provides branded URL redirection management which enables information technology departments, marketing departments, advertising/marketing agencies and others to ensure their audience are viewing is desired message.
Dealers United
dealersunited.com
To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).
datacube AI
datacube.ai
datacube 是一款强大、优雅、敏捷的业务分析和 KPI 数据可视化软件，采用 AI 大脑构建。我们都知道，如果不密切关注 KPI，您就无法有效地运营或扩展您的业务。但挖掘 CRM 并浏览电子表格是一个艰苦且完全低效的过程。通过 datacube，我们提取重要的数据，并为您提供实时了解业务状况所需的数据。从绩效比率到财务状况，从最初的入站机会到所有类型的转化率，无论您希望将其显示在手机还是大屏幕电视上，datacube 都能满足您的需求。
CoolTool
cooltool.com
CoolTool 是一个专有的洞察平台，包括企业调查引擎、隐式测试以及用于眼动追踪和情绪测量的人工智能网络摄像头技术。
ConversionFly
conversionfly.com
ConversionFly 是一种营销优化工具，旨在提供营销指标，从而能够智能地扩展业务及其营销。
Chainfuel
chainfuel.com
借助 Chainfuel 强大的电报机器人和网络应用程序，您只需点击几下即可自动保护您的群组免受垃圾邮件发送者和诈骗者的侵害，跟踪您的群组指标，吸引并留住您的用户。
Carts Guru
carts.guru
借助专为电子商务商家设计的先进营销自动化软件，追踪每一个销售线索，转化每笔销售，并快速发展您的电子商务业务。只需点击几下，您就可以针对客户旅程的认知、考虑和善后阶段构建和定制一流的营销活动，然后只需点击启动，我们就会处理剩下的事情。使用我们的多渠道功能，您可以将短信、电子邮件和 Facebook Messenger 组合成一个有凝聚力的营销活动，以接触到每一位客户，让他们做出最佳反应并最大限度地提高您的回报。 Carts Guru 为您提供针对所有最流行的电子商务用例的预构建营销活动： 放弃的购物车营销活动 - 自动重新定位每个将商品放入购物车然后在结账前放弃的访问者。客户赢回活动 - 提醒老...
CampaignTracker
campaigntracker.io
CampaignTracker 是一款功能强大的链接管理平台软件，可简化跟踪和优化营销活动的过程。我们的软件提供了一个集中式仪表板，您可以在其中轻松管理所有链接并跟踪您的营销活动绩效。借助 CampaignTracker，您可以轻松创建和组织链接、设置自定义跟踪参数并跨多个渠道监控营销活动的效果。无论您是运行电子邮件营销活动、社交媒体促销还是 PPC 广告，CampaignTracker 都可以轻松跟踪和衡量您的结果，并做出数据驱动的决策来优化您的营销活动。自 2016 年推出以来，CampaignTracker 已帮助全球数千家企业和营销人员简化营销活动并取得更好的成果。借助我们功能强大且用...
Arrivalist
arrivalist.com
Arrivalist 是旅游行业领先的位置智能平台。我们使用移动位置数据集来提供有关消费者行为、竞争份额、媒体有效性和市场趋势的可行见解。超过 200 个旅游营销人员（包括 100 个城市、美国 40 个州以及美国 10 佳主题公园中的 4 个）利用这些见解来为媒体策略、运营和目的地开发提供信息。
Adpiler
adpiler.com
Adpiler 是一个综合性 SaaS 平台，旨在简化创意机构的广告审批和协作流程。凭借用户友好的界面和一系列强大的功能，Adpiler 简化了从广告创建到客户批准的整个过程，确保无缝协作、效率和客户满意度。主要特性和功能：Adpiler 提供一系列关键功能，包括实时协作、集中广告存储、白标签、版本控制和强大的安全措施。用户可以上传 HTML5 广告、静态图像和视频文件，创建社交媒体模型，在热门网站上预览广告外观，并直接在平台内接收客户反馈和批准。 Adpiler 使创意团队能够交付卓越的成果，同时减少审批瓶颈并增强客户体验。主要价值：Adpiler 解决了创意机构广告审批工作流程的关键挑战，...
Admailr
admailr.com
Admailr 旨在帮助新闻通讯发布者使用基于订阅者的定向广告投放来通过电子邮件获利。
AdLuge
adluge.com
AdLuge 是一款入站营销软件，可提供具有营销智能的销售线索管理解决方案，让您的所有销售线索保持在正轨上。
51Degreees
51degrees.com
51Degrees 提供了一系列技术，可将组织现有的在线技能和投资扩展到移动设备上。
Vurvey
vurvey.com
在当今竞争激烈的环境中，品牌需要更快的洞察力、创新的产品和更具包容性的营销才能蓬勃发展。 Vurvey 的专利人工智能平台将一切整合在一起，全部由您的客户和团队提供支持。
RivalFlow AI
rivalflow.com
改进您现有的内容：人工智能驱动的改进，使您的网页排名更高。它就像一个 SEO 教练，它分析排名超过您的竞争对手页面，然后为您提供有关如何更新特定页面的确切详细信息。
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
先进的 AI 驱动的联属营销发现 SaaS 应用程序，用于发布商管理。该平台提供对发布商网站的深入分析以及用于联盟招募的信息和工具。平台内的机器学习可确保结果变得更有针对性，因为它可以了解用户的好恶，从而帮助找到最好的联属网络营销商。如需了解更多信息，请访问 www.publisherdiscovery.com
Origits
origits.com
Origits 是一个网站平台，可以使用单个标题标签设置无限的视频单元，而无需编辑源代码。
Noosh
noosh.com
Noosh 通过简化运营并实现与供应商的协作，帮助企业实现内容营销计划。该公司的产品和营销服务合作伙伴使用基于云的集成方法来管理数字和印刷资产、成本结构、预算、采购、项目和团队互动。使用 Noosh 的营销人员能够以更具竞争力的价格、更短的时间和更高的质量交付内容营销项目。
Inbox Mailers
inboxmailers.com
我们使品牌能够了解订阅者何时进入收件箱，同时触发电子邮件，从而将打开率提高 3 至 5 倍，点击率提高 1 至 2 倍！ “查看时间优化”正在改变使用电子邮件的企业和电子邮件营销行业的游戏规则。
Hidemyacc
hidemyacc.com
Multilogin Antidetect Browser - Create unlimited accounts with different profiles in 01 device instead of using multi-real devices or virtual machines
Growth Champ
growthchamp.com
Growth Champ 是一款社交媒体优化套件，允许用户管理 Twitter、Instagram 和 Pinterest 以增加社交媒体影响力。
GetCurious
getcurious.io
GetCurious 使产品公司能够更快地进行更深入的用户研究 该产品允许产品团队在参与者使用目标 Web/应用程序/原型时通过视频、音频和屏幕共享收集见解 通过 UserStudy 的参与者小组可以快速招募参与者，以便团队可以专注于产生见解
Geniechat
geniechat.com
Geniechat 是专为非技术卖家和企业家打造的最简单的关系管理应用程序。功能强大、价格实惠，3 合一应用程序，每月 9.99 美元 ⚡️ 内容键盘 + CRM + Ai 生成器
Brandintellé
brandintelle.com
Brandreward帮助企业营销团队实时弥合营销运营与结果之间的差距。我们的营销部门统一工作流程自动化通过营销规划和预算模块直接连接到基于人工智能的假设模拟器。
YouVisit
youvisit.com
使用最广泛的虚拟体验平台 技术和创造力在 YouVisit 汇聚。凭借世界上最大的虚拟体验制作团队之一，我们为六大洲的客户创造了数千个世界级的互动体验和虚拟旅游。我们的虚拟体验帮助组织以个性化且引人注目的方式讲述他们的故事……
WeatherAds
weatherads.io
WeatherAds 是全球排名第一的数字广告商基于天气的营销平台。轻松为 Google Ads、Facebook 和 Instagram、YouTube 以及程序化 RTB 广告系列设置基于天气的自动规则。根据任何可以想象的天气类型触发广告、修改出价并更改创意。获得更多点击、更多转化、减少广告支出并提高广告投资回报率。免费开始：https://www.weatherads.io
Viloud
viloud.tv
Viloud 是最简单的在线视频平台，用于创建、流式传输您自己的直播、线性和点播电视频道并从中获利。其技术允许用户通过网站、移动应用程序或 OTT 平台（如 Roku 或 Apple TV）的嵌入式或第三方播放器流式传输频道。 Viloud 非常适合希望以实时线性方式轻松流式传输内容的广播公司、营销团队、视频内容所有者和创作者。
Review Robin
getreviewrobin.com
Review Robin 是一款简单的软件工具，可帮助您轻松（甚至自动！）跟进客户并通过电子邮件或短信发送简单的审核请求来请求在线审核。评论 Robin 会引导您的客户完成整个过程的每一步 - 简化并显着增加您收到客户评论的机会。只需几秒钟，您就可以向您的客户发送评论请求，甚至可以使用 Zapier 通过我们的集成功能自动请求评论。您的客户将收到来自您公司的简短电子邮件或短信，其中包含一个富有洞察力的问题：“您的体验如何？”这将包含一个链接，可引导他们完成整个过程
ResponseSource
responsesource.com
对于任何公关专业人士来说，确定合适的媒体来宣传故事都是一项重要但耗时的任务。您需要一个最新的、易于使用的智能媒体数据库来跟上不断变化的媒体——ResponseSource 的媒体联系人数据库正是为此而构建的。 - 访问准确的英国媒体数据 - 通过记者最近的文章和推文查找记者 - 通过新闻列表更新警报轻松管理您的列表 - 向您的新闻列表发送 HTML 电子邮件 - 识别转发功能机会并获取有关新功能的警报 - 基于 Office 的许可 - 否用户数量限制 - 全部位于符合 GDPR 的数据库中
Genius Link
geniuslink.com
Geniuslink 是世界上最智能的 URL 缩短器。创建链接，根据用户的设备、操作系统、国家/地区甚至点击日期动态地将用户路由到不同的目的地。