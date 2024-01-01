Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthetically pleasing press releases, managing email pitches, maintaining journalist-friendly newsrooms, media monitoring and preparing coverage reports. This affordable PR tool was already used by over 7,000 users from more than 70 countries.

