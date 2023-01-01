替代项 - Prospeo
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo 是一个数据优先的参与平台，它将智能嵌入您的工作流程中，帮助您执行、分析和改进您的增长策略。
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo 是一家美国订阅式软件即服务 (SaaS) 公司，总部位于华盛顿州温哥华，向销售、营销和招聘专业人士出售其商务人士和公司信息数据库的访问权限。该公司最初于 2000 年由创始人 Yonatan Stern 和 Michel Decary 创立，名为 Eliyon Technologies。被 DiscoverOrg 收购后，现任首席执行官为 Henry Schuck。 2020 年，Zoominfo.com 及其相关实体 Zoominfo-privacy.com 和 Zoomprivacy.com 进行了网络钓鱼尝试，从公共互联网来源中窃取个人信息，并以身份盗窃来威胁消费者除非...
Hunter.io
hunter.io
Hunter 是查找和验证专业电子邮件地址的领先解决方案。开始使用 Hunter 并与对您的业务重要的人建立联系。
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sameweb 是一家面向企业和中小型企业 (SMB) 客户的数字情报提供商。该平台提供网络分析服务，并向用户提供有关其客户和竞争对手网络流量的信息。
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
排名第一的 B2B 直拨、手机号码和电子邮件销售工具。超过 300,000 多名销售主管使用 Seamless.AI 来生成销售线索。
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply 是一个销售互动平台，可帮助您自动化和扩展多渠道外展，以便您可以产生更多潜在客户、获取新客户并更快地增加收入。
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit 是用于所有客户互动的营销数据引擎。深入了解您的客户，识别未来前景，并个性化每一次营销和销售互动。
Signals
getsignals.ai
将综合浏览量转化为客户。 识别当前正在浏览您网站的公司并将其转化为客户！
FullContact
fullcontact.com
FullContact Inc. 是一家私营科技公司，为企业、开发人员和品牌提供一套基于云的软件产品。他们的主要关注点是隐私安全的身份解析和实时 API 集成。他们的产品套件包括 Enrich 等产品，该产品利用技术来增强客户数据。 FullContact 总部位于美国科罗拉多州丹佛市，并在达拉斯（美国）和科钦（印度）设有办事处。
Clay
clay.com
从互联网上的任何地方寻找线索。 建立来自您从未想过的地方的潜在客户列表。与 50 多个集成连接，自动提取姓名、电子邮件、技术堆栈、空缺职位等等。
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
您与任何专业人士的一级联系。 使用世界上最大、最准确的电子邮件和直拨数据库直接与正确的决策者联系。
Kaspr
kaspr.io
花更少的时间寻找客户并完成您的配额。 Kaspr 是一款 LinkedIn Chrome 扩展程序和仪表板，可让您在几秒钟内访问 B2B 联系人数据。
Diffbot
diffbot.com
无需网页抓取的网页数据。通过 Diffbot 查询网络上万亿条连接的内容或按需提取它们。
Customers.ai
customers.ai
Customers.ai 是全球领先的人工智能销售推广自动化和 B2C 数据挖掘平台。主要功能包括：通过电子邮件识别匿名网站访问者、模板化销售外展自动化工具、与数千个企业生产力工具的集成、数亿条消费者记录，以便为任何受众构建电子邮件外展活动。 Customers.ai 销售推广自动化系统已被全球超过 100 万家企业使用，涉及各个行业和国家。
useArtemis
useartemis.co
寻找潜在客户、通过电子邮件丰富内容并启动多渠道营销活动。 加强您的外展工作，提取和丰富潜在客户，然后通过 Linkedin 和电子邮件启动多渠道营销活动。
Closely
closelyhq.com
最佳 LinkedIn 自动化工具：✔️构建个性化营销活动✔️管理销售渠道✔️跟踪生产力✔️与 CRM 工具本地集成。 ⭐50 个免费积分。
Metadata
metadata.io
元数据消除了手动和重复性工作，因此 B2B 营销人员最终可以专注于策略、创造力和增加收入。
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
寻找、接触并赢得您的理想客户。 获取准确的 B2B 公司和联系人数据，以更快地增加收入。
LeadIQ
leadiq.com
LeadIQ 是一个 B2B 销售勘探工具平台。查找潜在客户数据，跟踪购买信号，并为出站勘探提供个性化的冷外展服务。
Cognism
cognism.com
与您的完美搭档建立联系。利用市场上最优质的销售情报与目标客户和联系人开始有意义的对话。
Swordfish.ai
swordfish.ai
Swordfish 是世界上最强大的联系人搜索引擎。 Swordfish 聚合来自世界顶级个人身份验证提供商（例如 Hoovers、Dun & Bradstreet、Experian）以及数百个其他独立来源和实时源的数据，为您提供您正在寻找的人的最新、有效、直接的联系信息。 Swordfish 被世界领先的国防、技术和政府机构的世界顶级招聘人员、销售和调查专业人士使用。从《财富 500 强》高管招聘人员到个体企业家，Swordfish 始终站在您这一边，让您的联系人搜寻高效、准确且易于使用。我们的 5 款产品旨在让生活变得更轻松。 Chrome 扩展程序 - 在网络上查找任何联系数据 文件丰富...
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs 是一个销售情报平台，可让您在一周或更短的时间内进入市场。意图数据、技术使用跟踪器、潜在客户评分，使 B2B 营销人员/销售人员能够确定他们的目标市场。 OceanFrogs 为提供国际数据（亚太地区、日本、印度和美国）而感到自豪。我们跟踪全球超过 9000 项技术、1000 个意图主题和超过 1000 万家公司。 OceanFrogs 按团队、产品和服务提供搜索，将焦点集中在您想要的公司的精细列表上。 OceanFrogs 平台已被用于识别合适的客户和合适的合作伙伴。您可以同时建立渠道合作伙伴和客户渠道。 Automation Anywhere、Wipro、Palo Al...
Success.ai
success.ai
Success.ai 使用 AI 帮助您向经过验证的潜在客户发送无限量的电子邮件，从而增强您的外展能力。我们确定正确的潜在客户目标、个性化您的电子邮件并跟踪您的营销活动结果，以便您实现不可阻挡的增长。
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder 是一个创新的 B2B 潜在客户开发和数据丰富平台，彻底改变了销售和营销。在先进算法和人工智能的支持下，它使企业能够发现高质量的潜在客户、丰富客户数据并简化流程。通过与现有系统无缝集成，CUFinder 使公司能够实现个性化通信、节省时间并在当今动态的商业环境中获得竞争优势。体验 CUFinder 的变革力量，为您的销售和营销成功开启新的可能性。
LoneScale
lonescale.com
利用意向数据和销售触发因素，生成更多合格的渠道并完成更多交易。
Dealfront
dealfront.com
Dealfront（以前称为 Leadleader）是一个进入市场平台，为销售和营销团队提供寻找潜在客户和达成交易所需的数据、应用程序和见解。
InboxPro
inboxpro.io
将潜在客户转化为客户。关闭更多会议 InboxPro 使用人工智能、合并标签、后续序列和内置日历帮助您简化获取和培育客户的流程。
Luna.ai
luna.ai
寻找完美的潜在客户，发送令人兴奋的电子邮件。 渴望比仅依靠个人关系更快地扩大规模，而无需费时寻找潜在客户的麻烦？ Luna 的人工智能通过建议可产生结果的高度个性化的电子邮件，彻底改变了您寻找潜在客户并与他们互动的方式。
Clearout
clearout.io
批量电子邮件验证 - 准确率超过 98%，符合 GDPR 标准，删除垃圾邮件陷阱，滥用电子邮件验证器，电子邮件查找器，实时 API 99.9% 正常运行时间 - 100 个积分免费试用！
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room 可帮助您打造更好的产品、加深关系并更快地成长。
ReachStream
reachstream.com
ReachStream is a B2B (business-to-business) data solutions provider that offers high-quality and accurate data for marketing and sales purposes. It provides businesses with access to a wide range of data, including contact information, company details, and more, to help them identify and target thei...
Ombit
ombit.tech
OmBit: Your Ultimate Sales and Prospecting Tool! Introducing OmBit: Your Lead Generation Powerhouse! Looking to boost your lead generation efforts? Look no further! OmBit is here to revolutionize the way you find leads. With our convenient browser extension, you can effortlessly extract leads from L...
MassContacts
masscontacts.online
MassContacts is a curated database of 50 million+ working professionals and CVs. Boost your lead generation, marketing, and recruitment efforts. Use advanced filtering to find your perfect prospects and candidates. It’s the most affordable and easy-to-use contact database and CV search in the market...
RealtimeCRM
realtimecrm.co.uk
RealtimeCRM saves you hours in research and data entry. We'll find the information you need automatically.
Pharow
pharow.com
Pharow is the easiest B2B prospecting tool to boost your appointments and B2B sales. In 3 clicks, you find your future customers and their contact details. Our platform allows you to find and segment your prospects based on insights (growth, recruitment, technology used, etc.) find their contact det...
DeepSales
deepsales.com
DeepSales is a global leader in sales intelligence and lead generation, uniquely positioned to transform B2B sales through the power of deep learning. Our platform processes millions of traditional data points, enriching them with actionable insights to identify prospective buyers with a higher like...
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads is a cloud-based platform that interacts with the existing algorithms and applications already in place on LinkedIn. It will help you to grow your LinkedIn network and sales pipeline by automating the entire process of searching for and connecting with chosen targets (decision-makers). Onc...
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
At People Data Labs we are building the largest and most accurate source of truth of people data. We provide a dataset of resume, contact, social, and demographic information for over 1.5 Billion unique individuals, delivered to you at the scale you need it. Sign Up for a Free API Key and start enri...
HeyReach
heyreach.io
LinkedIn automation software that helps agencies and teams scale their LinkedIn outreach! Safely send unlimited connection requests & messages from multiple synchronized accounts, with the only agency-first LinkedIn automation tool on the market. What is included: - Unified Dashboard for all LinkedI...
Coldlytics
coldlytics.com
Sick of stale B2B databases? Coldlytics seamlessly combines cutting-edge automation with human researcher to bring you the freshest leads out there. Submit your targeting requirements via our self-serve platform and our team will build you an entirely custom lead list in just 24 hours. Don't settle ...
GrowMeOrganic
growmeorganic.com
GrowMeOrganic is an all one lead generation and sales automation platform for growth hackers, founders, marketing executives and digital agencies. WIth GrowMeOrganic, you can extract emails from B2B platforms like LinkedIn & B2C platforms like Google Maps. Send unlimited drip campaigns and a lot mor...
LeadFuze
leadfuze.com
Find any business professional's contact information. Search entire market segments, or for specific individuals or accounts. Used by salespeople, recruiters, and marketers to help them build their ideal list of leads and candidates. LeadFuze aggregates the world’s professional data to continue to d...
BetterContact
bettercontact.rocks
BetterContact provides access to 15+ data sources to find every B2B email out there in one tool, at a fraction of the price - with an integrated AI that finds the optimal provider sequence based on your lead list.
zaplify
zaplify.com
Zaplify is the modern sales intelligence and engagement platform that helps companies find and contact new clients. Find your leads through our database with direct access to 600M relevant prospects through Linkedin url, email and phone. Get in touch with your next customers efficiently through mult...
Reverse Contact
reversecontact.com
Reverse contact is a reverse email lookup tool designed to optimize your data enrichment process. Using just an email address, our tool can find the LinkedIn profile associated with that contact and generate a list of employee/company-related information in a few clicks. Offering a unique search, CV...
VoilaNorbert
voilanorbert.com
Norbert is an intelligent lead generation tool that can find anyone's corporate email address and enrich it with data that drives conversion.
LeadPost
leadpost.com
准确找出谁在访问您的网站。 查看谁在访问您的网站 - 即使他们没有填写表格！只需一行代码，LeadPost 即可为您提供姓名、联系信息等。
snapADDY
snapaddy.com
snapADDY DataQuality 是 CRM 的数据质量助推器：该智能解决方案可帮助您直接在 Salesforce、Microsoft Dynamics 和 SAP Sales Cloud 界面中创建和更新潜在客户、联系人和客户。输入联系人数据时，您将自动获得从商业社交网络、公司网站或电子邮件签名获得的信息的建议。集成的电子邮件验证器会搜索最兼容的电子邮件地址。这减少了手动工作并确保最高水平的 CRM 数据质量！ snapADDY DataQuality 还可作为其他 CRM 系统的浏览器扩展。包括免费的名片扫描仪。许多智能功能： • 使用智能自动完成和更新程序创建和更新潜在客户、联系...
We-Connect
we-connect.io
在 We-Connect，我们为您带来市场上最安全、最先进的外展工具。我们提供了一个一体化仪表板，您可以在其中轻松管理潜在客户、运行智能序列并分析各个潜在客户活动。为了保护您的业务和客户，我们使用基于云的软件 - 因此您无需担心安全问题。如果您准备好进入更安全的勘探世界，请开始 14 天免费试用：https://account.we-connect.io/signup
LeadMine
leadmine.net
LeadMine 是简单而强大的潜在客户生成平台之一，受到全球 1000 多家公司的信赖。 LeadMine 致力于提供高质量、经过验证且最重要的是准确的专业业务线索。使用我们的工具，您可以在五秒钟内找到您的潜在客户。
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel 是一款第一方意图数据分析和客户旅程跟踪软件。在当前的客户跟踪格局中，随着Universal Analytics的退出以及Google Analytics在多个欧洲国家被禁止，Salespanel对于想要跟踪第一方客户旅程数据并将其连接到其销售和营销系统的B2B企业来说是完美的解决方案。使用 Salespanel 识别、跟踪、鉴定和分析您的销售线索。
Bookyourdata
bookyourdata.com
Bookyourdata 是全球首个即用即付 B2B 勘探平台，拥有超过 1 亿直接 B2B 联系人，准确率保证为 95%，自 2015 年以来已为超过 20,000 家客户提供服务。我们创新而强大的平台为业务联系提供服务向来自 200 多个国家/地区的客户列出了 50 多个搜索条件、网络技术、ABM，以及除业务联系之外按专业和房地产经纪人划分的两个针对医疗保健专业人员的特殊类别。
Tomba
tomba.io
Tomba.io 是一个用于 B2B 销售和电子邮件营销的电子邮件查找器。我们正在使用我们的机器人收集和制作公共数据，以提供先进的勘探工具来帮助专业人士大规模数据直接来自来源技术驱动
DiscoverData
discoverdata.ai
30 天内将您的收入渠道增加 2 倍。 AI 发现所有匿名网站访问者的联系方式，免费获取数据（手机号码、电子邮件）！
Dropcontact
dropcontact.com
Dropcontact 是一种 SaaS 解决方案，可直接丰富、清理和纠正 CRM 中的数据，无需任何人工干预。该解决方案仅在我们的专有算法和测试服务器上运行，与所有丰富解决方案不同，Dropcontact 没有联系人数据库。这使得 Dropcontact 成为唯一 100% GDPR 合规的解决方案。自动清理、自动重复检测和合并以及数据丰富（电子邮件地址、电话号码、LinkedIn 个人资料等）可以解放销售和营销团队，让他们能够专注于核心业务。
ContactOut
contactout.com
您是否厌倦了为准确的 B2B 联系数据支付过高的费用，并希望有一个更具成本效益的解决方案？隆重推出 ContactOut – 世界上最准确的联系人数据库。查找 3 亿专业人士的电子邮件和电话号码，包括 3000 万家公司的 B2B 数据。我们的平台受到超过 76% 的财富 500 强公司（例如 Google、微软和 Netflix）的 140 万销售、营销和招聘专业人士的信赖。我们的主要功能在设计时充分考虑了用户的需求，因此您可以轻松地：1) 使用我们的搜索门户在一个地方快速找到优质潜在客户 2) 使用我们的 Chrome 扩展程序增强您的 LinkedIn 潜在客户 3) 使用我们的电子邮件...
LeadGenius
leadgenius.com
LeadGenius 使用机器学习和全球人类研究人员网络来帮助 B2B 销售和营销团队扩展其外拨流程。世界上发展最快的公司使用 LeadGenius 来寻找并与持久客户建立联系。 LeadGenius 为 B2B 销售和营销团队提供 3 项主要服务，这些服务可以单独使用，也可以作为一个端到端解决方案使用：自定义潜在客户生成、潜在客户丰富和托管电子邮件外展。借助 LeadGenius，企业可以识别新客户、更新和改进现有潜在客户数据库，并消除出站电子邮件中耗时的步骤。
Lusha
lusha.com
Lusha 是一个进入市场的情报平台，专为销售、营销和招聘团队而设计。 Lusha 新鲜、动态、高质量的数据和见解有助于消除噪音，在正确的时间接触到正确的人。 Lusha 提供简单的设置，无需冗长的入职流程的麻烦。通过我们简单的 Salesforce 和 API 集成，Lusha 用户可以维护新的数据库并确保持续、自动地丰富其 CRM。 Lusha 始终掌握不断发展的隐私和安全法规，完全符合 GDPR 和 CCPA，并且是唯一获得全球最高国际隐私标准 ISO 27701 认证的销售智能解决方案。
Skylead
skylead.io
使用多渠道外展、if/else 操作并连接无限的电子邮件帐户，以最大限度地增加与潜在客户的接触点。 Skylead 是您的智能 LinkedIn 自动化工具和冷电子邮件软件。
Ocean.io
ocean.io
更智能的勘探数据平台，可为您带来 5 倍以上的高质量潜在客户，从而实现更快、更高效的收入增长。