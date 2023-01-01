替代项 - Price Edge
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot 提供完整的营销、销售、客户服务和 CRM 软件平台，以及方法、资源和支持，帮助企业更好地发展。开始使用免费工具，并随着您的成长进行升级。
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
使用 Zoho 的在线生产力工具和 SaaS 应用程序套件来运营您的整个业务。全球超过 5000 万用户信任我们。尝试我们的永久免费计划！
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc是一家提供SaaS软件的美国软件公司。该平台提供销售流程软件。 PandaDoc 总部位于加利福尼亚州旧金山，主要办事处位于白俄罗斯明斯克和佛罗里达州圣彼得堡。文档自动化软件即服务，具有内置电子签名、工作流程管理、文档生成器和 CPQ 功能。
Fiverr Workspace
workspace.fiverr.com
适合自由职业者和小型企业的最佳客户管理工具。更智能的发票、提案、时间跟踪、付款和合同 前身为 AND.CO。
Keap
keap.com
Keap 帮助您发展业务、改善客户服务并增加销售额。选择 Keap Grow、Keap Pro 或 Infusionsoft by Keap 来满足您的业务需求。开始免费试用。
Dropbox DocSend
docsend.com
免费试用我们的安全文档共享平台。立即知道文档何时打开以及阅读了哪些页面。
Accelo
accelo.com
简化项目、保留、销售和服务管理。获得整个客户数据库的可见性，改进流程并花更多时间在您的专业知识上。
Better Proposals
betterproposals.io
通过 Better Proposals，发送专业的商业提案只需一半的时间。通过深度分析和数字签名达成更多交易。
RFPIO
rfpio.com
RFPIO 提供 RFP 软件，帮助您改进销售提案流程。安排演示以立即减少您的 RFP 响应时间。
Canopy
canopytax.com
Canopy 是一款基于云的会计实践管理软件，包括 CRM、文档管理、客户门户应用程序、工作流程、付款、时间和计费。
Qwilr
qwilr.com
密封每笔交易。通过基于网络的提案脱颖而出并提供世界一流的买家体验，赢得更多。
Quotient
quotientapp.com
成千上万的企业选择 Quotient 为其客户提供五星级报价。商数可以组织您的销售流程，让您看起来不错。
Nusii
nusii.com
停止与 Word、InDesign 和 PDF 作斗争。 Nusii 让您每次都能在更短的时间内创建精美的提案。
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring 是一家软件即服务 (SaaS) 公司，为销售软件和其他在线数字产品的公司提供全方位服务的电子商务平台。
RepricerExpress
repricerexpress.com
RepricerExpress 是市场领先的智能重新定价解决方案，适用于亚马逊和 eBay 卖家，可提高销售额和利润率。
Paddle
paddle.com
帮助 B2B 和 B2C SaaS 提高全球转化率、减少客户流失、保持合规性并快速扩大规模。
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap 是面向电子商务、B2B 和 SaaS 公司的在线支付解决方案，专门为在线业务提供全球支付处理和支付网关解决方案。
Loopio
loopio.com
改变您的提案响应流程——并释放您的成长。了解为什么 800 多家公司使用 Loopio 来回答 RFP、DDQ 和安全调查问卷。
Quoter
quoter.com
IT 销售报价软件将永远不一样。 Quoter 是一个报价到现金平台，消除了专业服务的买方和卖方之间的摩擦。立即升级您的销售流程。
Ansarada
ansarada.com
利用 Ansarada 先进的虚拟数据室解决方案始终获得最佳结果。抛弃传统的数据室，立即加入世界顶级交易撮合者的行列。
Momenteo
momenteo.com
用户友好的会计解决方案适合自由职业者跟踪您的工作、费用、旅行等。
DigiFabster
digifabster.com
成本估算软件如何提高 CNC 机械车间的销售额？提供即时在线 CNC 报价有助于机械车间满足客户不断变化的需求。在内部使用，可将您的询价响应时间缩短至几分钟，或使用 DigiFabster 的机械车间报价软件在您的网站上提供 24/7 在线报价和订单。
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave 是一个基于 SaaS 的数字商务支持平台，为全球消费品牌和零售商提供数字货架分析和动态定价解决方案。该公司的数字商务支持和渠道优化平台使全球消费品牌和零售商能够加速销售增长、扩大市场份额并在规模化竞争中实现盈利。随着越来越多的数字渠道的推出，DataWeave 的客户利用该公司的专有技术在每个在线渠道上获得卓越的绩效衡量能力，从而帮助他们做出更明智、更快速的决策。通过 DataWeave 平台提供的独特功能，为客户实时提供正确的 KPI，包括价格竞争力、内容质量和基准、产品可用性、促销绩效、搜索和媒体语音份额、评级和评论分析，从而推动增长销售和市场份额，同时帮助客户进行有利...
Upwex
upwex.io
使用人工智能来改善 Upwork 上的自由职业者和公司的结果的浏览器扩展。 Upwork 的 AI 工具：工作评级、提案生成和 CRM 同步。
Pricer24
pricer24.com
分销商、供应商和制造商面临的复杂决策：建议零售价控制、市场和趋势分析、市场报告、产品分析、动态定价。
Jiga
jiga.io
将您的供应商与您组织的通信堆栈同步。自动执行询价、采购订单和订单状态跟踪。
Orgzit
orgzit.com
企业 CRM 的强大功能与 Excel 的灵活性。面向制造商代表和分销商的一体化销售系统。通过从分散的电子表格迁移到单个集中式应用程序来简化销售、报价、服务和财务。
Bidsketch
bidsketch.com
Bidsketch 提案软件可让您在 50% 的时间内创建、电子签署和跟踪具有专业外观的客户提案。
Zoura
zuora.com
Zuora 是订阅管理领域的领导者。使用 Zuora 的高级计费工具套件建立和发展您成功的订阅业务。
Rev.io
rev.io
Rev.io provides sophisticated billing-as-a-service (BaaS) to communications companies, wireless and IoT providers, and voice and network MSPs. Rev.io enables clients managing sophisticated subscription billing models with the industry’s most complete quote-to-cash financial processing experience to ...
Zbizlink
zbizlink.com
Zbizlink is a dynamic, cloud-based proposal management tool that combines six core business applications into a single software to help small to corporate proposal teams automate the proposal process. Zbizlink is all-inclusive. More than just a proposal management tool, it’s engineered to ease gover...
Scaido.io
scaido.io
A service for automating business sales processes, which speeds up and simplifies the preparation of quotes, estimates and commercial proposals, in conjunction with your CRM system, like Pipedrive or HubSpot
Propoze
propoze.app
Propoze is an easy-to-use proposal management software that allows users to quickly create and share sales proposals. It stands out among its competitors due to its simplicity and ease of use. Its drag-and-drop proposal builder helps users create proposals in just minutes - and every proposal looks ...
Dasseti
dasseti.com
Dasseti (formerly Diligend) is an award-winning software provider that helps institutional investors, investment consultants and investment managers meet the rigorous demands for data collection, analysis, exchange, reporting and compliance at every stage of the investment lifecycle. Dasseti Collect...
Proposeful
proposeful.com
Proposeful is the perfect solution to send proposals and contracts, track when clients open them and close sales faster with electronic signature.
Pitch Power
pitchpower.ai
Generate business services proposals and discover leads for your independent, agency or enterprise using Pitch Power’s fine tuned AI software. Save time. Increase volume. Convert more. Win back your time.
Estii
estii.com
Estimation software for solution providers. Estii helps service businesses estimate, price and win more profitable business. Sales, solutions and delivery teams can collaborate on estimates in real-time, iterating on scope and schedule and exporting high quality commercial proposals in an instant.
Bidhive
bidhive.com
Plan, manage and track your company’s bid management activity all in one place. Bidhive has been developed specifically to help organisations unify their sales, pre-contracts and bid teams to make the time-sensitive bid process faster and more efficient. We go a step further and provide executives w...
Apropo
apropo.io
Apropo is a proposal automation tool specifically for software development companies and specialists. Make your project estimates more accurate, win more deals and never miss the budget again thanks to real-time estimate vs. reality reporting.
EZsign
ezsign.ca
Try eZsign FOR FREE. Flexible pricing plans. Top-tier security. Designed for Canadian businesses.
uman.ai
uman.ai
By utilizing uman's AI assistant, companies can streamline key business functions such as proposal creation, client support and employee onboarding. It breaks down data barriers silos and boosts accessibility and reusability of information within the company. The result is less stress for sales, pre...
Tango
tangoagreements.com
Client engagement software for creative agencies. Streamline proposal approval, automate invoicing and payment, and simplify purchasing of add-on services.
DeepStream
deep.stream
With DeepStream you can finally save your procurement team from wasting their time running source to contract processes using manual tools, and get them back to strategic work that will add business value. As a best-of-breed e-sourcing platform, we are poised to help teams move from business require...
CV Partner
cvpartner.com
CV Partner is a SaaS tool to automate how you manage CV Resumes and Case Studies for bids and proposals. With CV Partner, you can tailor your company's CV Resumes and past projects/cases for tenders, bids or RFPs. Also, the tool allow for effortless tailoring and exporting of CVs and Case Studies to...
Fresh Proposals
freshproposals.com
Fresh Proposals is online proposal management tool that allows sales team to craft stunning proposals with interactive quotes and eSignature to impress prospects. Use proposal insights to close more deals.
RFP360
rfp360.com
RFP360 empowers sourcing and procurement teams to centralize their RFx issuing process — collecting insights, evaluating proposals and working with colleagues and vendors in a single, digital workspace. In addition to making smarter buying choices, customers improve efficiency, mitigate risk and inc...
Ombud
ombud.com
Built on a foundation of expertise in sales engineering & response management, Ombud serves enterprise-level RevOps teams. Our platform combines content collaboration, project management, & machine learning to streamline the creation of client-facing Sales & Business Development documentation. We mo...
QorusDocs
qorusdocs.com
QorusDocs is a Seattle, WA based AI-powered proposal management software provider that automates the creation of critical RFP responses and proposals that stand out and win deals. The company supports enterprise proposal and sales teams from companies like WSP, MinterEllison, Insight, CDW, Kramer Le...
Stigg
stigg.io
Stigg 是一个易于实施、适应性强的定价和包装管理平台。我们消除了不必要的复杂性和无关细节，因此您只需几分钟即可实施任何定价计划。我们负责所有正确的抽象和集成，因此您无需花费时间进行构建和维护。
Spresso
spresso.com
Spresso 模块化 SaaS 解决方案由零售商构建，旨在应对定价、数据隐私、客户 LTV 和客户流失方面的现实挑战。 Spresso 见解利用机器学习、高级分析和人工智能，释放数据利润
Pricemoov
pricemoov.com
Pricemoov 是下一代价格管理和优化解决方案的全球提供商，帮助企业推动数字商务、适应市场动态并为销售团队提供支持。云原生 Pricemoov 平台具有强大的数据科学、端到端自动化和直观的用户体验，使 B2B 和 B2C 企业能够通过智能定价释放其收入潜力。
ParityDeals
paritydeals.com
使用 ParityDeals API 简化您的产品定价和促销 我们的 API 可以实时访问我们的综合数据库，其中包含按位置定价、节日等信息，使您可以轻松增强产品功能并为用户提供无缝体验。
Competitoor
competitoor.com
Competitoor 是价格情报服务。我们跟踪您竞争对手的价格并帮助您制定价格策略。
Boardfy
boardfy.com
世界上最快的价格跟踪和动态定价平台 Boardfy 允许您跟踪您的竞争对手或分销商、自动进行价格更改、优化您的 Google 购物广告系列等等！
ProductEngine
productengine.app
与所有利益相关者实时分享您的价目表。使用 ProductEngine 整合您的定价并开始您的业务自动化之旅！
Minderest
minderest.com
Minderest 是欧洲价格和目录情报领域的领导者，在 40 多个国家/地区拥有 400 多个客户。 Minderest 成立于 2012 年，是市场上首批价格情报公司之一。 Minderest 与需要竞争对手价格的零售商以及希望检查其定价策略是否在整个分销渠道中得到尊重的制造商合作。 Media-Saturn、Telefonica、Auchan、家乐福、索尼或欧莱雅等公司相信我们可以改进他们的定价策略。
Minoa
minoa.io
Minoa 是一家位于旧金山的价值支持平台，帮助销售团队构建业务案例，从而提高销售效率和达成更大的交易。在采购和财务团队审查更多交易的时代，提供投资回报率和强大的业务案例比以往任何时候都更加重要。销售领导团队使用 Minoa 使他们的团队能够构建与现代采购委员会一致的一致且公式化的业务案例。
ProPricer
propricer.com
ProPricer 是一款提案定价软件，旨在生成解决方案，以最大限度地提高提案定价的开发、提交、评估、谈判和审核的效率和准确性。从历史提案数据的存储到轻松生成各种报告，ProPricer 使政府承包商能够快速轻松地构建自定义提案、执行假设分析并集成所有提案数据 - 所有这些都通过一个软件平台进行。 ProPricer 于 1984 年推出，深受世界各地组织的信赖，其中包括美国十大国防承包商。该公司的蓬勃发展在于将客户的需求转化为产品功能和增强功能，使 ProPricer 所有当前和未来的用户受益。请访问我们的 https://www.propricer.com 了解更多信息。 ProPrice...
Togai
togai.com
利用 Togai 可靠的计量和计费平台推出基于使用情况的定价模型。基于使用情况的计费基础设施旨在处理任何规模的规模。
QL2 Software
ql2.com
QL2 Software, LLC 一直是竞争激烈的数据市场的先驱，为许多旅游和零售行业的客户提供网络数据提取和分析服务。 QL2 通过按需数据采集、价格监控、分类优化、产品匹配和可行的见解提供真正的竞争优势。我们全面的实时分析帮助客户做出超越竞争对手的盈利决策。为什么选择QL2？ • QL2 为有竞争力的定价数据提供最佳解决方案， • 它帮助我们的客户减少做出明智且有利可图的定价和库存决策所需的时间和金钱。 • 通过实时搜索竞争对手的网站来收集并提供最相关的定价和产品数据，而无需中断数据源。我们的方法 QL2 为有竞争力的定价数据提供领先的解决方案，帮助我们的客户解决复杂的问题并做出影响投资...