R7 is a major Brazilian news portal that provides comprehensive coverage of news and information from Brazil and around the world. The website features news articles, blogs, videos, and other multimedia content across a wide range of topics including politics, business, sports, entertainment, and more. R7 aims to keep its readers informed on the latest developments and happenings both domestically and globally.
