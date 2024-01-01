替代项 - Pinata
Netlify
netlify.com
Netlify 是一家位于旧金山的云计算公司，为 Web 应用程序和静态网站提供托管和无服务器后端服务。 其功能包括跨 Netlify Edge、该公司的全球应用程序交付网络基础设施、无服务器表单处理、对 AWS Lambda 函数的支持以及与 Let's Encrypt 的完全集成，从 Git 进行持续部署。它提供免费和付费计划。Netlify 客户包括 Google、Facebook、Verizon、NBC、三星、耐克、思科、Atlassian、LiveChat、联合利华、TriNet、Loblaw、Wieden+Kennedy、HashiCorp、Vue.js、Citrix、Pelot...
Vercel
vercel.com
部署具有最佳前端开发人员体验和最高最终用户性能的 Web 项目。
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
阿里云提供一整套可靠、安全的云计算工具和产品，帮助您构建云基础设施、多区域数据中心，为您的全球产业赋能。免费试用。
Vodlix
vodlix.com
最快的白标视频流和 OTT 解决方案。 通过满足您的 IPTV 和 VOD 需求的最佳云 OTT 解决方案体验最高质量的视频流。通过 Vodlix 享受终极观看体验。
BunnyCDN
bunny.net
bunny.net 是一个简单但功能强大的内容交付平台，以极低的成本提供闪电般的快速性能，并提供免费的 SSL、Brotli、HTTP/2 和 100% 即用即付定价。
StackPath
stackpath.com
StackPath 是一家美国边缘计算平台提供商，总部位于德克萨斯州达拉斯。其创始团队由 Lance Crosby 领导，他也是 SoftLayer Technologies 的联合创始人，该公司于 2013 年被 IBM 收购。
CDNetworks
cdnetworks.com
CDNetworks 成立于 2000 年，是一家提供全方位服务的内容交付网络 (CDN)，为互联网内容和应用程序的交付提供技术、网络基础设施和客户服务。该公司将自己定位为跨国内容交付服务提供商，特别重视新兴互联网市场，包括南美、印度和中国。该公司的内容交付网络由遍布五大洲的 1,500 个接入点 (PoP) 组成。服务包括 CDN、视频加速、DDoS 防护、云存储、云访问安全代理 (CASB)、Web 应用程序防火墙 (WAF) 以及具有云负载平衡功能的托管 DNS。主要差异化因素包括大量的全球 PoP、在中国和俄罗斯的良好网络影响力以及福布斯、三星和现代等知名客户。 CDNetworks ...
Filestack
filestack.com
Filestack 文件上传器和文件上传 API。简单的文件上传器和强大的 API 可将任何文件上传、转换和传送到您的应用程序中。
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai 是领先的内容交付网络 (CDN) 服务提供商，提供媒体和软件交付以及云安全解决方案。
Sucuri
sucuri.net
Sucuri 是一家由 Daniel B. Cid（OSSEC 项目创始人）于 2010 年创立的公司。我们清洁和保护网站。确保您所有网站的安全，让您高枕无忧。我们修复黑客行为并防止未来的攻击。适用于每个站点的基于云的平台。
Bytescale
bytescale.com
Bytescale：为开发人员提供图像、视频和音频 API。
ArvanCloud
arvancloud.com
ArvanCloud提供CDN、云DNS、云安全、云数据中心、云存储、VoD、直播和视频广告等集成云服务。
NitroPack
nitropack.io
一个平台。所有速度优化。自动地。 无需编写一行代码即可超越竞争对手。
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva 通过保护真正最重要的内容（您的数据和应用程序）来提供完整的网络安全，无论是在本地还是在云端。
CDN77
cdn77.com
70 Tbps+ CDN，覆盖全球六大洲。通过 14 天免费试用，加速您的内容交付并从边缘覆盖您的用户。
CacheFly
cachefly.com
在世界任何地方以更快的内容交付速度击败竞争对手！ CacheFly 提供可靠的 CDN 解决方案，完全适合您的业务。
Chinafy
chinafy.com
Chinafy 是一个基于 SaaS 的平台，可重新设计和重新架构网站，以在中国实现更快的网络性能。它是迄今为止唯一能够在海上实现几乎岸上性能的网络兼容性平台。该平台与网站紧密结合，帮助网站在中国快速、完整、安全地加载。提供在岸选项 Chinafy 的平台可以加速、优化和保护在中国交付的任何互联网财产，而无需添加硬件、手动修改一行代码或添加新的 URL。通过将针对中国的智能资源优化与多负载平衡基础设施相结合，网站能够全面显着提高性能。从页面完全呈现，到整个网站加载更加一致，Chinafied 网站以经济有效、结果驱动的方式降低了跳出率，提高了可用性，并提高了转化率。总部位于香港。 Chinaf...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) 是一个 3D 资产管理平台，可供开发人员和公司在整个组织内外实时存储、保护和共享 3D 内容。我们提供 3D 优先的内容管理系统 (CMS) 和交付网络 (CDN)、资产压缩和转换工具以及可扩展的 BaaS 基础设施，使开发人员和组织能够跨平台实时管理、处理和流式传输其 3D 内容设备。我们为超过 100,000 名用户提供服务，他们使用我们的平台创建实时 3D 体验（用于医疗保健、娱乐、零售、游戏、营销、培训等）并管理他们的交互式内容并发现、处理和共享 3D 资产团队及其他。
Edgio
edg.io
亚秒级动态网站的基础设施。开发、部署、预览、实验、监控和运行您的前端 - 1 分钟内免费部署。 以前的 Layer0
appfleet
appfleet.com
appfleet is a global edge cloud platform that allows businesses and developers to deploy containers and web applications to multiple locations at the same time. The platform automatically handles the complexity of clustering, deploying and load-balancing the traffic.
Transloadit
transloadit.com
Transloadit is the most advanced file uploading and processing API. It’s run by the same people that made Tus and Uppy. Our workflows allow for processing hundreds of thousands of files in many variations with a single API call. These files can be filtered by type and metadata, then exported to the ...
Rocket.net
rocket.net
Rocket.net is an all-in-one Managed WordPress Hosting solution. The Rocket.net platform has been designed from the ground up to maximize the performance & security of websites of all sizes.
TwicPics
twicpics.com
TwicPics streamlines your image management and makes all the best practices of responsive web images accessible with just a few lines of code. Easy to integrate, TwicPics performs image optimizations on the fly, according to the browser context. It takes care of pixel-perfect resizing, art direction...
Mlytics
mlytics.com
We envision a more reliable, faster, and safer internet world with options and transparency. Mlytics leverages an intelligent Multi CDN solution to help boosting your website performance globally and prevent downtime. We developed a unique experience delivery platform that provides a single view to ...
ImageEngine
imageengine.io
ImageEngine is a 3-in-1 image CDN. It uses our patented mobile detection software, image optimization, and our global CDN network to deliver images faster than any image compressor or CDN alone and at over an 80% cache hit rate. Plus, ImageEngine actually reduces your CDN bill, so you only pay for w...
YOTTAA
yottaa.com
YOTTAA is the leader in eCommerce site speed and shopper conversions, allowing you to optimize the loading of all third-party technologies, images, and other digital elements on your site to dramatically increase site speed and online revenue. YOTTAA powers over 1,500 eCommerce sites because a slow ...
KeyCDN
keycdn.com
KeyCDN is a simple, fast & reliable Content Delivery Network with 25+ POPs strategicially located around the globe. KeyCDN offers the lowest price at $0.04/GB (every region), pay-as-you-go and many advanced features such as HTTP/2 Support, Free SSL, Instant Purging, a RESTful API, Real-time Analytic...
DataPacket
datapacket.com
DataPacket is a leading global player in the field of dedicated servers, providing state-of-the-art technology for all workloads, an unparalleled network, and an approach centered around their client's needs. DataPacket's stock features over 3000 bare metals with unshared 10–200GE uplinks located in...
AccuWeb Hosting
accuwebhosting.com
AccuWeb Hosting 成立于 2003 年，是一家位于美国新泽西州 Old Tappan 的网络托管公司，为世界各地的客户提供最实惠、最可靠的网络托管解决方案。 AccuWeb Hosting 是一家无债务的私营公司，拥有 14 年以上的经验。截至目前，AccuWeb Hosting 已为超过 101,025 名满意的客户提供服务，并且这一数字还在不断增加。 AccuWeb Hosting 的在线支持人员每周 7 天、每天 24 小时开放。为了您的方便，您可以提出支持请求或参与实时在线聊天。所有的票证和聊天请求都得到了高技能的 3 级托管技术人员的满意答复。大多数支持请求都会在 ...
Imgix
imgix.com
利用人工智能释放媒体的潜力。 创建、转换和优化迷人的图像和视频，以提供无与伦比的视觉体验。