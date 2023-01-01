替代项 - PickFu
UserTesting
usertesting.com
可用性测试和研究工具可通过 UserTesting（Human Insight Platform）改善您的在线客户体验。 G2 排名第一的 CX 行业软件。
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar 是一家行为分析公司，分析网站使用情况，通过热图、会话记录和调查等工具提供反馈。它与 Google Analytics 等网络分析工具配合使用，可以深入了解人们如何浏览网站以及如何改善客户体验。 Hotjar 成立于 2014 年，由来自 20 个国家/地区的 100 多名团队成员完全远程运行，并在全球超过 500,000 个站点上使用。
dscout
dscout.com
dscout 的定性研究平台使用移动应用程序和超过 10 万热切的参与者来有效捕获即时视频并轻松获得见解……
Maze
maze.co
伟大的产品建立在良好的习惯之上。 使产品发现持续不断。利用整个团队可以收集、使用和采取行动的用户洞察来验证总体和日常产品决策。
Prolific
prolific.co
按需、自助数据收集。 Prolific 帮助您招募高质量的研究参与者来参与您的研究、调查或实验。
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
从我们超过 450,000 名经过审查的消费者和专业人士的受众中招募用户，或者引入您自己的受众并为任何类型的用户体验研究建立参与者数据库。
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap 借助其多功能反馈平台帮助您的企业在客户反馈的帮助下构建更好、更成功的产品和服务。在产品开发生命周期中收集用户反馈。免费试用。
UserZoom
userzoom.com
用户体验研究，做得对。借助 UserZoom 的用户体验洞察系统，您可以更深入、更快地挖掘，在整个产品开发生命周期中提供卓越的数字体验。
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
将研究人员与参与者进行匹配。 在全球范围内招募任何参与者受众或通过任何研究方法寻找付费研究机会。
Discuss
discuss.io
Discuss.io 旨在通过改变游戏规则的生成式人工智能洞察来扩展定性研究，是世界上最受欢迎的市场研究工具的所在地。
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
将研究人员与参与者进行匹配。 在全球范围内招募任何参与者受众或通过任何研究方法寻找付费研究机会。
NEXT
nextapp.co
NEXT is an AI-powered product discovery platform that turns customer interactions into product insights. NEXT collects customer interactions, accurately understands these interactions, and delivers evidence-based insights teams use to validate day-to-day product decisions and big-picture ideas. The ...
UXArmy
uxarmy.com
UXArmy is a user research platform. With UXArmy, the creation of a user test takes minutes and user responses start flowing in within hours of the test launch. UXArmy Online Usability Testing captures screen video as the testers follow the instructions and tasks you have set out for them. You can se...
Lyssna
app.lyssna.com
Lyssna (formally UsabilityHub) is a remote user research platform that allows companies to recruit, research, interview and understand their audiences so they can create better experiences. The best teams use Lyssna so they can deeply understand their audience and move in the right direction — faste...
Wynter
wynter.com
Wynter gives you feedback from your target customers. Learn what your B2B SaaS ICPs: ⦿ think and want, what are their pains, desired gains, and jobs-to-be-done ⦿ how your marketing and product messaging is resonating with them Wynter helps B2B companies speed up market feedback loops and convert mor...
Survicate
survicate.com
轻松的调查软件可让您在几分钟（而不是几周）内大规模收集客户反馈。因为客户反馈不应该那么复杂。 Survicate 因轻松设置、定制和集成而受到高度评价。
WEVO
wevo.ai
WEVO 是唯一能够利用目标受众来查明转化障碍并提供提高网站上线前转化率的建议的工具。 通过更准确的用户反馈更快地创建正确的客户体验。
Sprig
sprig.com
Sprig - 以前称为 UserLeap。快速可靠的上下文用户研究。通过 Sprig 的有针对性的微观调查、视频问题等，确保用户研究尽早且经常进行。