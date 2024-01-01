Perth Herald

Perth Herald

珀斯先驱报记录了这座位于天鹅河畔的城市的所有最新消息。该在线报纸以采矿和金属新闻为特色，反映了采矿业对珀斯和资源丰富的该州北部的巨大影响。珀斯先驱报提供澳大利亚新闻、国际新闻和商业。

