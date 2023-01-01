替代项 - Oggvo
Podium
podium.com
通过评论、消息传递、付款、网络聊天等为您的企业提供不公平的优势。
Thryv
thryv.com
使用 Thryv 的小型企业软件随时随地在任何设备上管理客户：CRM、文本和电子邮件营销、社交媒体、网站等。
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一个综合性的客户体验平台。超过 60,000 家各种规模的企业每天都使用 BirdEye 通过评论在线找到、通过短信交互被客户选择、并通过调查和洞察工具成为最佳企业。
G2
g2.com
根据用户评级和社交数据比较最佳的商业软件和服务。针对 CRM、ERP、HR、CAD、PDM 和营销软件的评论。
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
本地搜索成功的一体化平台 · 借助 BrightLocal 提升排名、提高声誉并在本地搜索中脱颖而出。
Yext
yext.com
Yext 是一家纽约市的科技公司，专注于在线品牌管理领域。它利用基于云的应用程序网络、搜索引擎和其他设施提供品牌更新。该公司由 Howard Lerman、Brian Distelburger 和 Brent Metz 于 2006 年创立。最新数据显示，2019 年市值超过 20 亿美元，2021 财年收入为 3.547 亿美元。
Vendasta
vendasta.com
以您自己的品牌销售数字解决方案的最简单方法。 Vendasta 是一个白标平台，面向为中小型企业提供数字解决方案的公司。
NiceJob
nicejob.com
获得更多评论并建立声誉的最简单方法。创造社交媒体热度，改善您的搜索引擎优化并赢得更多销售。
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
收集评论、故事、社交媒体提要、照片并将其嵌入任何网站的最佳 UGC 平台。自动地！
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers 是一家屡获殊荣的客户评论软件公司。获得更多评论。回应客户。查找有关客户体验的见解。
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter 为多地点品牌提供大规模监控、分析和改善客户体验所需的本地见解和工具。
Tagsen
tagsen.com
Business and marketing printing solutions at Tagsen, India's top online platform for quality products like business cards, banners, stickers, leaflets, and more.
URLScore.ai
urlscore.ai
Whether you're cautious about website safety before visiting, or seeking to boost your cyber threat detection, Urlscore is here to help. Use our webform or integrate our API to classify URLs and pinpoint potential risks, ensuring safer browsing experiences.
paiza
paiza.jp
ITエンジニア・プログラマ専門の総合求職・学習サイト【paiza（パイザ）】。プログラミングスキルチェックで実力を可視化し、スキルがあると認められれば企業からスカウトが届くなど転職が有利に。学歴や職歴ではなく「技術がある人」が評価されるサービスです。
Reviews On My Website
reviewsonmywebsite.com
ReviewsOnMyWebsite helps businesses monitor, request and showcase their online reviews to help increase social proof and build trust with their customers.
Sitejabber
sitejabber.com
Jabio, the technology behind Sitejabber, is a brand-boosting platform that enables businesses to leverage real reviews. Companies use our comprehensive, tech-enabled suite of reputation management tools to source and widely publish reviews across multiple sites and platforms – resulting in expanded ...
Great Recruiters
greatrecruiters.com
We help staffing firms accelerate their growth by maximizing their ROI on their reviews, referrals, reputation and recruiters.
Shopper Approved
shopperapproved.com
Since 2010, Shopper Approved has helped over 25,000 online businesses collect up to 10x more ratings and reviews than any other review platform online. We're also a two-time award-winning Inc. 500 company, an official Google Review Partner, and we have an A+ BBB rating. The thing that really sets Sh...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Thousands of the world’s leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. According to a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Bazaarvoice, business...
Reviews.io
reviews.io
REVIEWS.io is a leading provider of review collection and eCommerce marketing solutions. Build your online reputation, encourage consumer loyalty, and connect your business model to market demands through genuine customer feedback. Our contract free price plans are fully customisable, and all come w...
Score My Reviews
scoremyreviews.com
Score My Review is a state-of-the-art review and reputation management software for small and medium-sized businesses. Our automated and easy-to-use interface helps business owners collect authentic customer reviews on autopilot. With Score My Reviews, you can get more 5 Star reviews on review sites...
Experience.com
experience.com
自 2015 年以来，Experience.com 一直致力于提供世界一流的人工智能驱动的在线声誉、评论和在线状态管理解决方案，帮助公司和专业人士增强在线状态以及客户和员工的参与度。 Experience.com 的集成 SaaS 平台以帮助数百万组织发展和改进为共同使命，继续引领行业走在数字营销创新的前沿。
Partoo
partoo.co
在 Partoo，我们的使命是让企业在互联网上更加引人注目，提高他们的电子声誉并帮助他们赢得更多客户。我们的一体化解决方案通过直观的仪表板支持战略决策，使决策者能够衡量投资回报率并培养持久的客户关系。 Partoo 与各行各业的众多本地和国际公司合作，包括中小企业以及麦当劳、丰田、家乐福和 Sports Direct 等大型公司。我们的本地列表解决方案非常简单，使公司能够在本地和品牌级别管理该工具。 Partoo 拥有一支由 400 多名专业人士组成的团队，为 100 多个国家/地区的 400 多家客户提供服务 产品详细信息 Partoo 通过实现其 3 个目标，利用以下产品帮助公司发展：找到...
Synup
synup.com
Synup 通过三管齐下的方法转变品牌的在线形象：本地列表、声誉管理和社交媒体管理。借助 Synup，品牌可以在一个整体仪表板中跨所有地点和媒体渠道提供相关且值得信赖的业务内容。品牌现在可以管理和优化其所有营业地点的列表和内容，同时提高其在线评论、排名和参与度。 Synup 将所有在线资料和平台转变为营销渠道以提高投资回报率。
Referrizer
referrizer.com
全球最先进的营销自动化平台，为您的本地企业提供支持。通过我们的免费试用帐户获得更多客户、最大限度地提高推荐并提高您的客户保留率。与当地企业主合作，发现大量优质应用程序和预构建的集成，以进一步提高业绩。免费注册（无需信用卡）。
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
通过渠道营销自动化 一个平台可满足您所有分布式营销需求