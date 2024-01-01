替代项 - NuORDER
AppDirect
appdirect.com
AppDirect 是一个免费的基于网络的应用程序。它允许您从任何地方在一个简单而安全的站点中使用和管理业务应用程序。
Convictional
convictional.com
使用 Convictional 启动多供应商 B2C 或 B2B 市场。我们使零售商和分销商能够与第三方供应商进行采购、加入和集成，以进行市场和直运。
Shipturtle
shipturtle.com
在几分钟内将您的电子商务商店转变为市场！通过吸引 100 名卖家并赚取销售佣金，实现 10 倍增长。完善您的产品系列并成为行业领导者。零库存。零营销成本。无限的上升空间。在 Shopify Shipturtle 上安装受到全球 1000 多个市场和 D2C 品牌的信任...
Arcadier
arcadier.com
Arcadier is the world's fastest-growing online marketplace builder, with over 16,000 marketplaces built using Arcadier's technology. Our solutions power B2B, B2C, P2P & Procurement marketplaces for users across more than 180 countries. As a multi-award-winning marketplace SaaS provider, our self-ser...
Tradly
tradly.app
Launch your product without building from scratch. A simple no-code builder, Development toolkits, 3rd Party integrations. Developers and entrepreneurs launch marketplace and commerce apps using Tradly. How it works? 1. Select the business model 2. Customise the front end design 3. Enter the basic c...
Sellr Ecommerce
sellr.com
Sellr lets you create an online ecommerce store you can easily design and open in minutes. The Sellr platform allows you to manage your inventory and web pages, create customer email lists, accept payments and more.
Kreezalid
kreezalid.com
Kreezalid is the perfect e-commerce solution to launch your marketplace whether it is for sharing, products selling or rentals.
BoxFox
boxfox.com
BoxFox is a B2B marketplace for small retailers to appraise and sell their excess inventory to authorized resellers.
Sharetribe
sharetribe.com
Sharetribe: Marketplace software for founders. The fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Sharetribe is the fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Cut 90% of the time and cost to build a marketplace, without trading off customizability ...
Logicbroker
logicbroker.com
Logicbroker 是一流的多供应商商务平台，无论集成类型如何，它都可以无缝连接贸易伙伴。我们的现代解决方案使零售商和品牌能够连接、协调和发展他们的商务平台，通过利用和分析重要的第一方数据、降低库存风险和策划扩大的品种来控制他们的客户体验。通过提高客户商务计划的可见性，Logicbroker 可以更好地定位零售商和品牌，实现变革性增长。随着业务需求和需求的变化，Logicbroker 能够在 3P 和 1P 之间快速切换供应商和产品履行，并负责任地寻找新的库存来源，以维护您的品牌完整性并满足您的交付承诺。我们与多个垂直领域的中端市场和企业制造商及零售商合作，包括健康与保健、家居装修、消费电...
Labra
labra.io
Labra 是世界上第一个分布式云商务管理平台，使 ISV 和咨询合作伙伴能够与云超大规模提供商更有效地联合销售，并通过云市场产生更多收入。 Labra 平台支持采用零工程方法来列出、集成和管理您的云市场业务。我们的平台将所有数据引入您的 CRM，以便您的销售团队可以专注于发展您的业务。