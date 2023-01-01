WebCatalog

Notion Calendar

Notion Calendar

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：notion.so

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Notion Calendar”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Notion Calendar lets you schedule meetings and control your time like never before. It deeply integrates with Google Calendar accounts so that all your events are synced. Along with speed, beauty, and light/dark modes, Notion Calendar includes powerful features: - CONNECTED TO NOTION — add Notion docs, projects, and timelines. - MULTIPLE TIME ZONES — pull the time zone column to the right to “travel to any city” and add more time zones. - ALL IN ONE PLACE — see one unified view across multiple calendars and auto-sync events between them. - WIDGETS — select from 6 Home Screen Widgets featuring rich previews of upcoming events, month overviews, quick-add event buttons, and more! The Lock Screen Widget lets you see what’s coming at a glance when picking up your phone. - AVAILABLE IN 12 LANGUAGES — Japanese, Korean, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish. It’s time.

网站： notion.so

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Notion Calendar”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

Google Calendar

Google Calendar

workspace.google.com

TimeTree

TimeTree

timetreeapp.com

Proton Calendar

Proton Calendar

proton.me

Calendly

Calendly

calendly.com

iCloud Calendar

iCloud Calendar

icloud.com

Outlook Calendar

Outlook Calendar

outlook.live.com

Outlook Calendar Business

Outlook Calendar Business

microsoft.com

Zoho Calendar

Zoho Calendar

zoho.com

Calendar

Calendar

calendar.com

네이버 캘린더

네이버 캘린더

calendar.naver.com

Cron Calendar

Cron Calendar

cron.com

Yahoo!カレンダー

Yahoo!カレンダー

yahoo.co.jp

您可能还会喜欢

AddEvent

AddEvent

addevent.com

Spacetime

Spacetime

spacetime.am

Google Calendar

Google Calendar

workspace.google.com

Infomaniak Calendar

Infomaniak Calendar

infomaniak.com

Indify

Indify

indify.co

Sutori

Sutori

sutori.com

Rise Calendar

Rise Calendar

risecalendar.com

Staffomatic

Staffomatic

staffomatic.com

Oculus

Oculus

oculus.com

Lingvist

Lingvist

lingvist.com

Kalender

Kalender

termine.schule

WPS Calendar

WPS Calendar

calendar.wps.com

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.