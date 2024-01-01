Nocodelytics is designed to make tracking metrics on Webflow sites simple and straightforward. It allows users to track various user interactions such as button clicks, link clicks, CMS item engagement, and on-site searches. Key Features: * Track clicks on buttons and links with just a few clicks, without any coding required. * See what users are searching for on the site, which can help inform content and feature development. * Integrates with other Webflow tools like Jetboost and Memberstack to provide deeper insights. * Offers simple visualizations and dashboards that can be embedded directly on the Webflow site. * Provides user-friendly, GDPR-compliant analytics with a focus on data privacy.

