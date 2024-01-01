NewsBiscuit
NewsBiscuit 由约翰·奥法雷尔 (John O'Farrell) 于 2006 年 9 月创立，其崇高目标是消除全球贫困、在中东创造持久和平以及为无聊的工作人员提供日常幽默。这是来自《纽约时报》宣称是英国版《洋葱报》网站的网络讽刺新闻。
