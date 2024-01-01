NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix

NCR Advanced Store encompasses a suite of omnicommerce solutions that can be tailored to match any retailer's needs and that goes far beyond the point of sale. Integrate offer and loyalty management capabilities to reward your best shoppers and keep them coming back for more. Use sales engagement solutions to personalize recommendations and boost cross sells and upsells. And most importantly, give your shoppers a seamless and consistent shopping experience no matter where, when, and how they shop.
目录:
Business
Retail Management Software

