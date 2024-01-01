替代项 - Narvar
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. 是一家美国金融服务、商业服务聚合商和移动支付公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州旧金山。该公司销售软件和硬件支付产品，并已扩展到小型企业服务领域。该公司由 Jack Dorsey 和 Jim McKelvey 于 2009 年创立，并于 2010 年推出首个应用程序和服务。自 2015 年 11 月起，该公司在纽约证券交易所上市，股票代码为 SQ。
Salsify
salsify.com
Salsify 的 CommerceXM 平台为购物者在购买旅程的每个阶段、数字货架上的每个阶段所需的体验提供支持。
QuoteMachine
quotemachine.com
QuoteMachine is a cloud-based software solution that takes sales to the next level, with personalization and online payment options designed to make closing the sale a breeze. Take advantage of our easily shareable, customizable quotes, orders, invoices, and more! Merchants can also leverage built-i...
ProjectsForce
projectsforce.com
Whether you work with Lowe's, Home Depot, LL Flooring, or run an independent installation business, ProjectsForce helps you automate all your service operations. It's uniquely designed to integrate with big box retailers and is easily customizable to match your daily work process, making it effortle...
Petro Outlet
petrooutlet.com
Petro Outlet is a modern comprehensive back office application for C-Store/Gas Retailers, brand names and distributors.
Finturf
finturf.com
Finturf works with businesses that need a POS financing solution. The company provides an easy-to-use web-based platform that connects in-store customers to a wide lending network. Companies without a financing solution know that they are missing out on sales, as many customers would make a purchase...
Delightree
delightree.com
Delightree is an all-in-one franchising tech platform designed exclusively for emerging franchise businesses looking to scale without compromising their brand promise, making their journey of opening and managing locations effortless. Delightree's easy-to-use tech enables franchises to launch new lo...
Candid Wholesale
candidwholesale.com
Candid Wholesale is an integrated set of tools for wholesale buyers and sellers, designed to make B2B selling as user-friendly as possible without sacrificing power and flexibility
Auror
auror.co
The platform for retailers focused on improving safety, productivity, and profitability. Auror is used by leading Loss Prevention teams in thousands of stores.
Fixably
fixably.com
Fixably is a cloud-based service management software that helps you automate repair processes. We automate 80% of the repair workflow so that you can reduce your turnaround times, improve service experience, and increase customer satisfaction levels. Our smart workflows, based on millions of repairs...
PayRange
payrange.com
With PayRange, you can make each consumer touchpoint the ultimate experience. Accepting mobile payment is just the beginning. An app-based service opens up new doors to streamline operations, increase sales, and drive consumer loyalty.
EQL
eql.com
EQL is an end-to-end commerce solution to help brands create unforgettable launch experiences for their in-demand products, while giving fans easier access to the products they're passionate about. For too long e-commerce technology hasn’t held up to the demand of the hottest products and experience...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin 开发了下一代免结帐技术，使零售商能够在其商店中快速部署无摩擦购物。 Zippin 正在申请专利的方法使用人工智能、机器学习和传感器融合技术来创造最佳的消费者体验：永远消除结账队伍和自助扫描仪，让购物者快速进出所购买的商品。 Zippin 的平台通过头顶摄像头和智能货架传感器进行产品和购物者跟踪，即使在拥挤的商店中也能实现最高的准确性。 Zippin 由亚马逊和 SRI 的行业资深人士创立，在零售技术、人工智能和计算机视觉方面拥有深厚的背景，总部位于旧金山，并得到 Maven Ventures 和 Core Ventures Group 的支持。
Promoboxx
promoboxx.com
Promoboxx 是一个软件平台，为品牌提供支持服务，让其独立零售商参与符合品牌要求的数字营销，通过品牌当地零售商的可信渠道吸引合适的消费者，从而推动更好的业务成果。借助 Promoboxx，渠道经理和品牌营销人员可以轻松组织和参与他们的零售商网络；通过当地零售商建立、管理并有选择地资助有机和付费数字活动；然后报告并评估业务成果和 KPI。如今，品牌提供可用资产，但缺乏对零售商如何或是否使用这些资产的见解。相比之下，Promoboxx 通过丰富的、符合品牌要求的零售商营销活动来增加额外收入。 The North Face、New Balance 和雪佛兰等超过 85 个领先品牌已使用 Pro...
SparkPlug
sparkplug.app
SparkPlug 是专为专业零售商、餐厅和 CPG 品牌打造的员工销售激励管理平台。 SparkPlug 直接与实体企业的 POS 系统集成，使实施和扩展激励计划的几乎各个方面实现自动化。 SparkPlug 的激励引擎、托管支出和贸易促销管理工具使零售商和餐馆能够简化和自动化供应商为其一线员工提供的销售激励措施。