替代项 - Moonfare
Revolut
revolut.com
一款解决所有金钱问题的应用程序。从您的日常支出，到通过储蓄和投资规划您的未来，Revolut 可以帮助您从资金中获得更多收益。
Revolut Business
revolut.com
一个无边界账户，在一个地方提供强大的个性化工具，让您能够最终控制您的企业财务。
ANZ Australia
anz.com.au
澳大利亚和新西兰银行集团有限公司是一家澳大利亚跨国银行和金融服务公司，总部位于维多利亚州墨尔本。按资产计算，它是澳大利亚第二大银行，按市值计算，它是澳大利亚第四大银行。
ANZ New Zealand
anz.co.nz
澳大利亚和新西兰银行集团有限公司是一家澳大利亚跨国银行和金融服务公司，总部位于维多利亚州墨尔本。按资产计算，它是澳大利亚第二大银行，按市值计算，它是澳大利亚第四大银行。
Holvi
holvi.com
您的自营职业一站式账户。 银行业务、发票和簿记 – 以及新的商业信用卡。一切都集中在一处，因此您可以专注于重要的事情。这就是工作生活的简化。
Fidor Bank
fidor.de
菲多尔。简单地。灵活的。数字的。银行业迈上新台阶。立即获取您的活动奖金。
Lendio
lendio.com
总部位于犹他州的 Lendio（以前称为 Funding Universe）由 Brock Blake 和 Trent Miskin 于 2011 年创立，是美国一个针对小企业主的免费在线贷款市场。
Fundbox
fundbox.com
Fundbox 提供快速、轻松的企业融资渠道，最高可达 150,000 美元。了解我们的信用额度和定期贷款选项如何帮助您的企业实现增长。
Vouch
vouch.us
Vouch 是一种新型数字保险公司，可以保护初创公司免受错误、诉讼和攻击。
Crowdcube
crowdcube.com
购买欧洲高增长私营企业的股票。
Clara
clarafinds.com
Clara 可帮助您以交互方式可视化任何数据集，以便您可以组织、理解复杂数据并进行协作。
Wikifolio
wikifolio.com
Talents and capital market experts can share their trading ideas in a way that is visible for everyone. Everyone can choose their favorites regardless of their available capital and profit from these trading ideas via an exchange-traded financial product.
Uplyft Capital
uplyftcapital.com
Uplyft Capital is a small business funder established in 2012. We believe in empowering successful small business owners by providing working capital quickly and efficiently. Our technology platform assesses cash flow, growth and character and doesn’t focus as much on personal credit as banks and cr...
Tipigo
tipigo.com
Tipigo harnesses the power of professional equity analysts, synthesizing big data and human expertise to build tailored stock portfolios that have been proven to outperform the market.
Swish Funding
swishfunding.com
Types: No-Obligation Offers, Equipment Financing, Business Expansion, Fast Funding, Apply Online
StackSource
stacksource.com
StackSource is a tech-enabled commercial real estate loan platform. We connect investors who are developing or acquiring commercial properties with financing options like banks, insurance companies, and private lenders through an easy, transparent process.
RateSetter
ratesetter.com
Award winning provider of personal loans that keep you in control. Get your instant online personalised rate with a quote that doesn't impact your credit score.
ProNvest
pronvest.com
ProNvest specializes in retirement planning and account management. We do the hard work for you by managing your retirement account and monitoring the market on your behalf.
OurCrowd
ourcrowd.com
OurCrowds experienced investment team identifies and conducts rigorous research on thousands of companies to tap into cutting-edge opportunities across sectors and stages.
MySIPonline
mysiponline.com
MySIPonline is Indias most advanced Mutual Fund Investment Platform, having all AMCs under one roof with a team of 50+ highly-qualified industry experts & fund analysts. It is an automated platform which understands every investors needs and offer them convenience to match their investing comfort wi...
Moula
moula.com.au
Moula is a better way to borrow money to grow your business. They use a combination of heads and hearts to identify good business and can approve and fund loans within 24 hours.
Minveo
minveo.de
A platform for digital asset management. Technology- and quantitative-based. Powered by Machine Learning.
Lendino
lendino.dk
Lendino is a marketplace for loans where private and professional investors can lend directly to creditworthy companies for the benefit of both parties. Using the loan marketplace saves time, money and hassle - both as a lender and a borrower.
Gusher
gusher.co
Gusher is the simple, quick, and easy way to create and build a startup. Without the need for investors. Without the need for capital. How? Gusher helps Entrepreneurs create and launch startups using performance based equity. Everything from technology, media, and health to design, finance, and gami...
growney
growney.de
The established Robo-Advice technology will be made available to banks, insurance companies and other financial service providers.
FlexFunding
flexfunding.com
With Flex Funding you can invest in loans for healthy Danish companies. They get money for their development and growth, you get an attractive return.
Finhaven
finhaven.com
Applying cryptographic technology to traditionally fragmented and inefficient capital markets, the Finhaven Platform provides innovations benefitting both global issuers and investors in its marketplace.
Equitise
equitise.com
Equitise is Australia's Leading Equity Crowdfunding Platform. Its mission is to increase the accessibility of capital to private Aussie and Kiwi companies to help them succeed.
Dividend Finance
dividendfinance.com
We partner with residential solar installers nationwide to provide financing for solar and storage with streamlined technology and a team dedicated to helping you grow your business.
Debexpert
debexpert.com
We help banks and other lenders sell their debt portfolio efficiently and at the best market price through our online loan marketplace. We specialize in selling debt to collection agencies, debt buying companies, real estate buyers, medical debt buyers, auto loan portfolio buyers, hedge funds, famil...
Crowd2Fund
crowd2fund.com
The Crowd2Fund Exchange allows investors to buy and sell their shares in businesses.
Companisto
companisto.com
Companisto is a equity-based crowdfunding platform. Companisto is the investment platform for startups and growth companies.
Checkflo
checkflo.com
Checkflo 的简化支票履行服务是满足您所有支票处理、打印和邮寄需求的一站式来源。我们可以降低您的管理成本并提高您的运营效率，所有这些都只需更少的精力和文书工作。 Checkflo 提供会计师友好的工具，通过我们的支票云软件来管理、跟踪和分析您的支票付款、交付等。通过访问我们的安全客户门户，可以 24/7 获取报告。 Checkflo 可以添加您公司的徽标，并将促销文字作为支票的一部分，将普通支票付款转变为营销接触点！ Checkflo 提供了极大的灵活性，能够随时随地发送支票，而无需与纸质支票相关的麻烦。我们的支票印在市场上最先进、最安全的支票纸上，并在同一工作日从我们的总部寄出。对于紧...
Anaxago
anaxago.com
Anaxago 汇集了在房地产和初创企业中寻找新投资方式和独特投资机会的投资者。 Anaxago 致力于开发一种金融模型，帮助经济让个人直接进入未来的企业。通过将一部分储蓄用于资助初创企业，社区参与经济、创新和就业的发展。
Kriya
kriya.co
获得保密的、完整分类账的发票贴现设施。它非常适合有定期现金流需求的企业，因为它可以针对您的所有未清发票提供担保。
Invesdor
invesdor.com
北欧#digital #fundraises市场的领导者将雄心勃勃的欧洲企业与全球投资者联系起来。
FundThrough
fundthrough.com
为成长型企业提供按需营运资金。 FundThrough 为企业提供了一个易于使用的在线融资平台，可即时从未付发票中获取资金。融资额度从 500 美元到超过 200 万美元不等，具体取决于企业的销售实力。无论企业处于增长周期的哪个阶段，FundThrough 都可以帮助弥补关键的现金流缺口。
Hedonova
hedonova.io
Hedonova 是一家受 SEC 监管的另类投资基金，让您只需投资一只基金即可投资 12 种以上奇异的另类资产类别。我们的投资专家将您的资金分配给葡萄酒、艺术品、初创企业、加密货币、房地产等资产。您可以将其视为共同基金，不是针对股票，而是针对多种另类投资。
Kiva
kiva.org
Kiva 设想了一个金融包容性的世界，所有人都有能力改善自己的生活。
Foundy
foundy.com
Foundy 是欧洲领先的端到端并购平台，帮助创始人和企业收购者在短短 30 天内完成收购。 您买卖企业的端到端平台。 Foundy 帮助创始人和收购方完成收购的速度比传统并购流程快 3 倍，且更具成本效益。
Seedrs
seedrs.com
通过欧洲顶级股权众筹网站 Seedrs，在线投资最佳新创业企业的机会，并筹集种子和天使投资。
Embroker
embroker.com
Embroker 是一家专为您开展业务的方式而打造的保险经纪公司。您可以享受到便捷的技术以及来自最佳经纪商的顶级服务。