替代项 - Monnify
Payoneer
payoneer.com
Payoneer是一家美国金融服务公司，提供在线汇款、数字支付服务并为客户提供营运资金。
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe 是一家美国金融服务和软件即服务 (SaaS) 公司，总部位于美国加利福尼亚州旧金山。该公司主要为电子商务网站和移动应用程序提供支付处理软件和应用程序编程接口（API）。
Skrill
skrill.com
进行快速、安全的付款和国际汇款。从投注和交易到购物和游戏，Skrill 让您的资金管理变得简单。
Razorpay
razorpay.com
印度在线支付网关，拥有一流的 API、集成程序、强大的安全性和强大的仪表板
Neteller
neteller.com
注册免费的 NETELLER 帐户，以更快、更安全的方式在线汇款和收款。立即探索我们屡获殊荣的电子钱包。
GoCardless
gocardless.com
您可以在 GoCardless 仪表板中管理客户、制定计划并进行直接借记付款。
Mollie
mollie.com
使用 Mollie Payments 开始发展您的业务： ✓ 15 分钟内接受付款 ✓ 诚实的定价 ✓ 所有领先的付款方式。立即付款 »
Xendit
xendit.co
轻松接受和发送付款。 Xendit 是印度尼西亚、菲律宾和东南亚领先的支付网关。通过一次集成，您的企业即可在印度尼西亚和菲律宾接受付款。信用卡和借记卡、电子钱包、银行转账等。
WePay
wepay.com
WePay 是一家总部位于美国的在线支付服务提供商，通过其 API 向众筹网站、市场和小型企业软件公司等平台企业提供集成且可定制的支付解决方案。它为合作伙伴提供欺诈和风险保护。
PaySimple
paysimple.com
登录您的 PaySimple 帐户。没有帐户？注册即可开始在线接受付款、自动计费和开具发票，并创建安全的客户数据库。
Poynt
poynt.com
GoDaddy 的 Poynt：您的一体化全商务支付解决方案。 Poynt 是一个互联商务平台，包括硬件、软件和应用程序，为商家提供实现业务转型的技术。
Cashfree
cashfree.com
数字印度的支付。为成长型企业收款和付款的最快、最简单的方式
Checkout.com
checkout.com
Checkout.com 帮助您的企业向更多客户提供更多付款方式和货币。一流的信用卡和替代支付网关。
Dwolla
dwolla.com
Dwolla 是一家仅在美国提供在线支付系统和移动支付网络的电子商务公司。
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap 是面向电子商务、B2B 和 SaaS 公司的在线支付解决方案，专门为在线业务提供全球支付处理和支付网关解决方案。
LEDGERS
ledgers.cloud
与业务保持联系 发票、考勤、商品及服务税合规性、会计和税务申报工具可帮助您随时随地管理业务。
EBizCharge
ebizcharge.com
EBizCharge 是一组收款工具，可直接在您的企业已使用的系统内运行。
Trustly Personal
trustly.com
无忧银行付款。更简单、更安全的支付方式。 直接从您的银行帐户进行或接收在线付款。只需从商家的网站/应用程序快速登录您的银行即可。无需下载应用程序，无需手动输入，无需创建帐户。
Rapyd
rapyd.net
Rapyd 是一家全球金融科技组织，创建了世界领先的全球支付网络，允许企业通过单一 API 集成本地支付方式。
Adyen
adyen.com
单一解决方案中的端到端支付、数据和财务管理。了解金融技术平台，帮助您更快地实现您的抱负。
Truevo
truevo.com
Truevo is a licensed acquirer and fintech company serving businesses across Europe. We focus on providing end-to-end payment solutions that deliver higher acceptance rates, faster transaction speeds and optimal security. We understand that each business is unique, and our diverse range of products, ...
Tranzzo
tranzzo.com
We went above and beyond to ensure reliable online payments so that businesses can focus on more important things. We develop solutions and technologies to let users pay online wherever they want.
Teya
teya.com
We build tools to unlock hassle-free payments, better business management, new and returning customers, all on fair terms. Our all-in-one offering is designed to simplify the everyday and unlock growth potential, to free them from the stuff that takes the joy out of doing business. We're building a ...
Finix
finix.com
根据您的业务规模而构建的付款方式。 使用我们的端到端解决方案打造无缝支付体验，推动客户参与。与可靠、直观的 API 和方便的开箱即用功能集成。使用提高生产力的工具管理支付操作，包括费用、合规性等。
Tegro
tegro.money
Online payments for business Accepting payments from abroad in any currency Fast connection and high payments' conversion Free alternative to commom online cashboxes More than 40 ready-made modules for CMS and CRM Withdrawal of funds to the current account the next day Mass payouts PCI DSS payment s...
PayNearMe
home.paynearme.com
PayNearMe is the modern and reliable payments platform that lets your customers pay how, when and where they want. Accept cash, debit, credit, ACH and mobile-first payment methods including Apple Pay and Google Pay — all with a single platform. PayNearMe builds innovative technology with an emphasis...
PayAdmit
payadmit.com
Payadmit is your one stop shop for all things online payments. It handles different payment options, provides an immediate connection and has robust smart features to enable smooth transactions. You'll find it easy and intuitive no matter what kind of device you're using - not just desktop but table...
Maxpay
maxpay.com
Maxpay is an international payment platform which helps monetize your marketplace, online storefront and subscription service in a few clicks
Jumbula
jumbula.com
Jumbula is an innovative provider of online registration, payment, and class/camp management systems designed to streamline the administrative tasks for programs ranging from after-school activities to sports camps and beyond. Established to simplify and enhance the operational efficiency of educati...
PayDo
paydo.com
PayDo 是一家受英国 EMI 监管和加拿大许可的 MSB。我们通过一个企业账户、一个仪表板、一份协议和一个 API 提供多币种 IBAN、全球处理、商户解决方案、批量支付和公司卡发行。使用 PayDo 企业帐户访问全球支付功能。使用 SEPA、SEPA Instant、SWIFT 以及英国、丹麦和德国的本地支付方案在全球范围内发送和接收付款。从 150 多个国家/地区和 35 种货币中进行选择，管理国际支付、简化薪资并优化您的全球现金流 — 所有这些都通过一个平台实现。由于能够在一个账户中持有多个 IBAN，您将能够立即进入国外和国内市场、加快付款速度并最大限度地降低费用。此外，您还可以像...