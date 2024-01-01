替代项 - MightyText
HackMD
hackmd.io
在 Markdown 中编写和分享知识的最佳方式。
Abstract
abstract.com
为您的设计团队带来受 git 启发的版本控制和协作。集中设计决策、反馈和文件。与 Sketch 和 Adobe XD 集成。
Zeplin
zeplin.io
产品团队的互联空间。自动传递具有准确规格、资产、代码片段的设计和样式指南。
Monica
monicahq.com
莫妮卡让您记住有关亲人的一切。
Super
super.so
使用 Notion 构建快速、实用的网站所需的一切。自定义域、主题、密码保护等——无需代码。
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
适合整个公司的直观 GPT 聊天 Team-GPT 保证 2 到 2,000 人的团队采用 ChatGPT。在一个共享工作空间中组织知识、协作并掌握 AI。
Sympli
sympli.io
为 Web 和移动产品团队设计移交、实施和协作。 Sympli 可与 Photoshop、Adobe XD、Sketch、Android Studio 和 Xcode 配合使用。
Charli AI
charli.ai
杂乱无章的文件、文档和电子表格是否会减慢您的速度？ Charli 的人工智能应用程序可在几分钟内为您组织您的数字生活。今天免费注册！
SessionLab
sessionlab.com
从想法到完整的议程。通过 SessionLab 保持专注和创造力。最灵活的会议计划工具，带有辅助库 - 立即尝试！
Markup.io
markup.io
Markup.io：留下数字内容反馈的最简单方法 - Markup.io
Additor
additor.io
分发时保持同步！ Additor 可以帮助您的团队基于唯一且真实的事实来源进行异步协作，而不会产生摩擦。您可以组织和共享各种类型的内容，并通过跟踪更改和版本清楚地了解上下文。
Bubbles
usebubbles.com
通过快速来回视频和智能提醒，消除 38% 的会议。通过基于时间的屏幕录制注释分享清晰的反馈。
Ayanza
ayanza.com
智能协作套件 充满挑战的时代要求团队生产力的创新 让团队进入流畅状态并轻松实现目标。整个过程由 Ayanza 指导。
Pointagram
pointagram.com
Pointagram 是一种游戏化工具，可以提高动力和团队成就。让您的团队以目标为导向，并共同庆祝出色的表现。
Balloon
balloon.app
一个由研究支持的平台，通过消除群体思维和放大声音来释放想法和反馈。会议时间减少 70%。
Sendwin
send.win
Sendwin is a productivity tool developed to multi-login platform to manage multiple accounts from one browser. Manage multiple accounts on your favourite website from single browser. Log into multiple accounts on the same site simultaneously.
Rolepass
rolepass.io
Rolepass is a cloud-based platform that allows users to hand off duties and responsibilities to the rest of their team whenever team members step away. Rolepass is focused on creating a seamless transfer of knowledge between team members, and reducing the stress and anxiety teams experience when cow...
Remote Social
remotesocial.io
Remote Social offers a powerful suite of tools designed to help teams connect, have fun, and build strong relationships.
LiveDataset
livedataset.com
LiveDataset by Krescendo is a configurable data management platform to build custom online applications for efficient business processes. Replace legacy or spreadsheet-based systems. Simplify information collection. Build high-quality, robust business processes, from small teams to thousands of user...
HabitStack
habitstack.com
Goal execution software for busy leaders. HabitStack helps you: - Set crystal clear goals - Align your tasks to those goals - Make progress every week Adopt the uncommon habits that effective leaders use to push forward important goals, even though they're busy.
Echofin
echofin.com
Echofin is a Chat-focused, community management platform for financial teams. They offer automated subscription management, integrated billing, dashboard with business analytics metrics and unlimited users/chatrooms/history. Echofin also provides an integrated billing solution that offers superb mon...
Conferfly
conferfly.com
Web App Software for your conference rooms that works with G Suite /Microsoft Office 365 calendars. Conferfly will save time, money and make your meetings more productive. for more check https://conferfly.com
Brandmoxe
brandmoxe.com
All-in-one business planning and startup development software that helps turn great ideas into a successful business
Suggestion Ox
suggestionox.com
Suggestion Ox is a safe, trusted, 100% anonymous platform that gives your employees the freedom of sharing questions, airing concerns and reporting problems from their fully safe and private digital corner. Lead anonymous two-way conversations to better understand their troubles, take action at the ...
Skreenbe
skreenbe.com
Skreenbe offers virtual board meeting software to improve your meeting structure. Skreenbe is for everyone who has online meetings and wants to add more organization, interaction and efficiency to their everyday business procedures. Forget one-size-fits-all online video meeting software and break aw...
Pandos
pandos.io
Pandos is a one-stop-shop collaborative learning and development platform for higher education and companies that support fundamental collaboration features with a new approach such as team formation, task management, and peer assessment. The platform automatically generates a profile for learners’ ...
MakeStoryBoard
makestoryboard.com
MakeStoryboard is an online storyboarding software that lets you create and share storyboards quickly and easily. MakeStoryboard has a builtin app and several useful tools to create storyboards quickly. If you are a creator, video maker, screenwriter, content manager, or author of any ideas for scri...
EverAfter
everafter.ai
EverAfter's B2B Customer Interface is the unified home your customers need to stay on track in deploying your product across their organization
Deskfirst
deskfirst.com
Deskfirst provides online collaboration spaces that look and feel like the familiar desktop environment, making online collaboration easy, frictionless, and fast. Deskfirst eliminates tech gaps, easy to manage, and increases engagement with its powerful branding features.
Sprocket 365
sprocket365.com
Sprocket 365 是 SharePoint 的扩展，具有自定义构建的 Web 部件库和即用型工具。它简化了开发数字工作场所的过程，消除了复杂编码和漫长的开发过程，从而节省了用户时间。 Sprocket 365 专为 SharePoint 设计，通过用户友好、省时的工具、定期更新和可靠的支持增强数字工作场所，所有这些都针对 Microsoft 365 进行了优化。