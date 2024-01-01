LotusPay

LotusPay

Recurring payments solution for businesses in India. Automatically collect recurring payments from your customer's bank account using NACH Debit eMandates (eNACH via net-banking, debit card or Aadhaar eSign) and physical scan mandates.

