网站：livechatai.com

LiveChatAI is an AI chatbot solution that can be trained using your own business data, such as website content, PDFs, and Q&A. This allows the chatbot to provide personalized and informed responses to customer queries. Key features of LiveChatAI include: * Ability to integrate the chatbot onto your website, Slack, WhatsApp, and other platforms * 70% average AI resolution rate, helping reduce support volume * Instant localization in 95 languages, breaking down language barriers * Seamless integration of human support when needed * No AI expertise required to set up and manage the chatbot LiveChatAI is powered by OpenAI technology and can handle complex issues while providing secure and accurate responses. It can learn directly from your brand's unique content to ensure personalized customer interactions. The platform supports features like adding custom questions and answers, PDF/text content, and integrating your entire website or help center. It also provides transparency into the AI's responses. LiveChatAI is trusted by over 2,000 businesses worldwide and is touted to transform customer support by reducing volume, answering issues instantly, providing a trustworthy AI bot, and working across platforms and languages. The platform offers affordable pricing based on message counts, as opposed to total customer numbers, and includes features like unlimited AI bots, live chat with humans, and API access to the trained data. In summary, LiveChatAI is a comprehensive AI-powered chatbot solution that can be tailored to your business needs, providing intelligent customer engagement and support across multiple channels.
