Ledger Investing
We are building an open insurance system to connect risk to capital. The most forward-thinking investors and underwriters partner with Ledger to take their business to new heights. Ledger Investing provides an exciting opportunity for asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, family offices and other institutions interested in earning a great return through insurance investing.
