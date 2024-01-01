Lavu

Lavu

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：lavu.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Lavu”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Lavu is a Point of Sale solution designed for use by full-service, quick-service, and franchise restaurants, from bars, nightclubs, and lounges, to food trucks and coffee shops. Lavu’s restaurant management system goes beyond simply placing orders and accepting payments. With employee management functionality including scheduling, shift-trading, and payroll reports, extensive sales and inventory reporting, inventory management, online ordering, and more, Lavu is a fully-featured system for all your restaurant management needs. Reporting can be accessed from the Control Panel at work, home, or anywhere with an internet connection, perfect for multiple location restaurants or owners on the go. Lavu offers a Loyalty App, delivery routing, happy hour pricing, layout customization, menu customization, and more. You have the freedom to choose the payment processor of your choice and no matter who you choose you will be able to easily split checks and accept multiple payment types through your Lavu POS. An affordable, intuitive system that is easy to use, easy to train on and that can be up and running in your establishment in no time. Currently being used in 60 countries, Lavu is the perfect choice for your restaurant, big or small, mobile or brick and mortar.
目录:
Business
Restaurant POS Systems

网站： lavu.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Lavu”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

Square

Square

squareup.com

Toast POS

Toast POS

pos.toasttab.com

Lightspeed

Lightspeed

lightspeedhq.com

Clover

Clover

clover.com

TouchBistro

TouchBistro

touchbistro.com

SpotOn

SpotOn

spoton.com

Rezku POS

Rezku POS

rezku.com

PosEase

PosEase

posease.com

POSApt

POSApt

posapt.au

IVEPOS

IVEPOS

ivepos.com

Elementary POS

Elementary POS

elementarypos.com

SALIDO

SALIDO

salido.com

您可能还会喜欢

MarketMan

MarketMan

marketman.com

Inventory365

Inventory365

inventory365.co

SparkPlug

SparkPlug

sparkplug.app

VeriSmart

VeriSmart

verismart.co.uk

Byllett

Byllett

byllett.com

Toast POS

Toast POS

pos.toasttab.com

GloriaFood

GloriaFood

gloriafood.com

Restora POS

Restora POS

restorapos.com

Erpisto

Erpisto

erpisto.com

Grubtech

Grubtech

grubtech.com

IVEPOS

IVEPOS

ivepos.com

SpotMenus

SpotMenus

spotmenus.com

探索

产品

下载

支持

公司

法律信息

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

我们使用 Cookie 提供和改进我们的网站。使用我们的网站，即表示您同意使用 Cookie。

隐私政策