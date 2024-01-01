替代项 - Jasper
Otter
otter.ai
Otter 是一款智能笔记应用程序，可帮助您记住、搜索和分享您的语音对话。 Otter 创建的智能语音笔记结合了音频、转录、说话人识别、内联照片和关键短语。它可以帮助商务人士、记者和学生在会议、采访、讲座以及任何重要对话中更加专注、协作和高效。
Krisp
krisp.ai
在远程会议、播客和录音期间享受没有背景噪音和回声的高清语音。 Krisp 可防止噪音干扰，提高生产力和专业水平。
Notta
notta.ai
录制并转换您最喜爱的播客、新闻和谈话广播、Discord 聊天、Zoom Classes 音频到文本。您可以播放录音并编辑文字记录、添加注释、标签、插入图像以捕获每次对话中的有价值信息。
Hour One
hourone.ai
在 15 分钟内创建 AI 视频内容。 在几分钟内将任何文本、幻灯片或提示转变为专业演示者主导的视频。任何语言
AssemblyAI
assemblyai.com
访问强大的 AI 模型来转录和理解语音 我们简单的 API 公开了用于语音识别、说话人检测、语音摘要等的 AI 模型。我们以最新、最先进的人工智能研究为基础，通过简单的 API 提供可投入生产、可扩展且安全的人工智能模型。被数千家突破性初创公司和数十家全球企业用于任务关键型工作负载。
Deepgram
deepgram.com
将语音 AI 构建到您的应用程序中。 从初创公司到 NASA，Deepgram API 每天都用于转录和理解数百万分钟的音频。快速、准确、可扩展且经济高效。开发人员充满信心地构建并更快交付所需的一切。
AI Voice Detector
aivoicedetector.com
AI Voice Detector is a voice verification tool that helps detect authenticity and filter out AI-generated voices. It offers users peace of mind and protection against audio manipulation, misinformation, voice scams, and plagiarism in oral assessments. * AI Voice Detector is a tool designed to disti...
Speechlogger
speechlogger.com
Speech Logger is a web-based speech recognition and voice translation software that includes auto-punctuation, auto-save, timestamps, in-text editing capability, transcription of audio files, export options and more. * Speechlogger is a tool designed for automatic live captioning and translation of...
Talkatoo
talkatoo.com
Talkatoo is reinventing dictation for medical professionals. Whether you're in the veterinary or human medical industry, Talkatoo is the speech to text software solution for you. Talkatoo is compatible on both Windows and Mac, works in any field that you can type (PIMs and EHR's included), and is ve...
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...