替代项 - Inksprout
Pictory
pictory.ai
Pictory 强大的人工智能使您能够使用文本创建和编辑专业品质的视频，无需技术技能或下载软件。
vidIQ
vidiq.com
vidIQ 可帮助您获取在 YouTube 及其他平台上更快增加受众群体所需的工具和知识。
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl 使小型企业能够在几分钟内创建具有专业外观的动画视频、拼贴画、幻灯片和分层静态图像帖子，以及立即安排或发布到 Facebook、Instagram、LinkedIn、Twitter 和 YouTube。全部通过简单易用的移动和桌面浏览器应用程序实现。
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai！ 人工智能以您的品牌语言生成和共享视频、轮播、单个图像帖子。
Submagic
submagic.co
使用 AI 支持的字幕提升您的视频 🚀 轻松的字幕、完美的表情符号和智能突出显示的关键字，全部由人工智能生成。
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
完全可定制的 WordPress 社交媒体源插件。显示您的 Facebook、Instagram、Twitter 和 YouTube 源 - 受到 130 万用户的信任。
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
WordPress 网站和博客的社交媒体自动化。 在 Twitter、Facebook、LinkedIn、Instagram、Pinterest 等多个社交平台上自动发布、转发、交叉发布和自动安排您的内容。自动将您的 WordPress 内容和博客文章或任何其他来源的文本、图像、链接和视频共享为社交媒体帖子。 Blog2Social 为您提供了许多选项，使您的社交媒体管理更快、更轻松。
SocialWall Pro
socialwallpro.com
SocialWall Pro provides social walls to reach, engage, and connect live audiences at events, meetings, conferences, brand activations and online. Our full-featured solution boosts your social strategy and gets results with powerful tools including gamification, sponsorship options, custom design, mo...
Supergrow
supergrow.ai
Supergrow helps you grow your audience on LinkedIn Key Features: * Ideas generator * Post generator * Carousel Maker * Engage & build relationships * Content style to write in your own style Why Choose SuperGrow.ai? 1. Trusted by over 3,000+ professionals across various industries 2. No credit car...
Ayrshare
ayrshare.com
Ayrshare's APIs provide the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. The Ayrshare API takes care of the social media infrastructure so you don't have to. Your team can focus on building your product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media ...
LinkTube
linktube.com
# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...
Kicksta
kicksta.co
Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
GetFans
getfans.io
GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.
Viral Content Bee
viralcontentbee.com
Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
保护您的媒体运营并防止错误的广告支出 - 为媒体购买者进行有效的异常检测，保护您的营销活动免受浪费支出并最大限度地提高投资回报率。 预算错误？目标定位错误？帐号被盗？ 这些只是广告运营团队必须面对的日常陷阱的几个例子。使用更多 DSP 在更短的时间内发布更多营销活动会导致很高的错误风险。即使是很小的错误也会对您的媒体预算或客户信任造成代价高昂的影响。我们的广告检测引擎将帮助您的广告运营团队避免错误并保护您的媒体预算。
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting 是一款 Facebook 兴趣定位工具，可帮助广告商找到数千个隐藏的 Facebook 兴趣。
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio 是一家黑人女性拥有和领导的初创公司。 它是 Link-in-Bio 领域的 3 个创始人之一，并且： * 就创作者/用户而言，是全球第二大链接生物服务； * 包括域名：Lnk.bio、Lnk.at 和 Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio 是最受欢迎且最强的生物链接 URL，也是自然 Google 搜索的第一个结果； * Lnk.at 是最有效且最受欢迎的 URL，可提高参与度并增加流量； * Ln.ki 是生物链接行业中最短、最可爱的 URL - 只有 4 个字母； * 向 BIPOC、LGBTQIA+、残疾平等活动人士提供免费的 Activist Pro，即使不是在注册的非政府...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page 允许您在您的个人简介链接中进行销售。通过与 Stripe 和 Paypal 集成，您可以收集粉丝捐款、付费请求、销售产品和独家内容的会员资格。
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed 是一个社交媒体聚合器，它收集并显示来自任何社交媒体网络（例如 Instagram、Facebook、Twitter、Youtube、Tiktok、Google Reviews、Airbnb 和 21+ Networks）的引人入胜的用户生成内容。然后，精选的内容通过小部件嵌入为您网站上的定制社交墙。
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface 是一款 SaaS 工具，品牌可以通过单一平台开展影响力营销、员工和客户宣传活动，从而最大限度地提高营销投资回报率。 Keepface 在美国、中东和北非和亚洲迅速发展，拥有来自 35 个国家的约 400,000 名注册影响者、550 个活动和 2,800 个客户，包括李奥贝纳、斯达康、哈瓦斯、宝洁、达能、玛氏、麦当劳、微软、三星、百事可乐、联合国开发计划署， 还有很多。我们的边缘到边缘自动化平台使品牌能够与有影响力的人大规模开展活动，协调内容创建并衡量实时绩效。我们开发了一种基于深度分析和假粉丝检测的影响者审查技术。访问我们的数据库，其中包含全球 30 万名拥有众多粉丝的影响...
Curator
curator.io
免费向您的网站添加社交源的最简单方法 Curator 是一个永久免费的社交媒体聚合器，可帮助您收集和展示内容。 5 分钟内即可设置您的 Feed。
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
Engage AI 会为您创建评论，以大规模吸引 LinkedIn 上的潜在客户。节省撰写评论的时间以吸引潜在客户，并通过每个添加的接触点实现更快的转化。