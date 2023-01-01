替代项 - Infinite MLM Software
Penny AI
pennyapp.com
Penny 通过顾问和领导者所需的可复制现场经验成倍增加收入，同时按照您所需的创新速度提供数据和见解。 Penny 旨在帮助销售顾问与客户互动，并利用人工智能 (AI) 和机器学习技术实现销售工作流程自动化。它使营销和销售团队能够计算客户流失率、监控市场趋势并发现优化客户参与度的机会
Pamtree
pamtree.com
Pamtree is a free business platform and MLM App, created just for network marketing professionals. Instead of lugging a heavy binder around or spending countless hours chained to your desk, you can download one simple app and see what it really means to work ‘flexibly’. Manage contacts, create to-do...