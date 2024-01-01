替代项 - HelloSells
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
ConnectWise Manage：用于运营 MSP 业务的专业服务自动化 (PSA) 软件。 利用经过验证的 PSA 解决方案简化您的运营。
ConnectWise Home
connectwise.com
ConnectWise 使技术服务提供商能够利用屡获殊荣的 MSP 技术和 IT 管理软件套件更快地实现其目标。
AnswerConnect
answerconnect.com
发现最好的呼叫应答服务。抓住每一个潜在客户，并通过 24/7 支持团队为您的客户提供无与伦比的服务。立即致电 (800) 700 8888 拓展您的业务。
Futwork
futwork.com
Futwork enables companies to scale up their outbound calling teams without having to add any fixed costs.
Slingshot
getslingshot.com
Slingshot is the leading answering service and customer support for home services, pest, and lawn pros - every call, chat, text, or lead.
SimpSocial
simpsocial.com
SimpSocial knows what a modern contact center program should be like: fast, scalable, and full of useful features. It provides sales and support teams with the resources they need to meet quotas and close more deals quickly. It accomplishes this by offering all-in-one software that enables sales tea...
Go Answer
goanswer.io
At Go Answer, we specialize in providing a range of professional answering services, including virtual receptionist and call answering, inbound contact centers offering order-taking or tech support, managed live web chat, and legal intake services. We cater to a variety of industries such as retail ...
Blazeo
blazeo.com
We are an ad conversion platform. As a tech-enabled services business, the services we provide include lead capture, lead qualification, appointment setting, and retainer signing. The tools we use to do this include live chat, voice call centers, virtual assistant, and SMS communications. The tools ...