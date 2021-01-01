替代项 - GoZen
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo 是一款业务管理软件，包括 CRM、电子商务、计费、会计、制造、仓库、项目管理和库存管理。社区版本是自由软件，根据 GNU LGPLv3 许可。还有一个专有的“企业”版本，它具有额外的功能和服务。该框架和核心 ERP 模块的源代码由总部位于比利时的 Odoo S.A. 策划。
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo（以前称为 Sendinblue）可帮助您发展业务。通过电子邮件、短信、聊天等方式建立客户关系。在需要时使用您需要的工具。免费试用。
OneSignal
onesignal.com
移动推送通知、网络推送和应用内消息传递领域的全球领导者。受到 80 万企业的信赖，每天发送 50 亿条推送通知。
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse 为电子邮件营销软件、登陆页面创建器、网络研讨会托管等提供在线平台。无需信用卡即可免费试用 30 天！
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
自动化您的营销并将所有交付渠道整合到一个平台上：电子邮件、网络推送通知、短信、Viber。 © 2021
AWeber
aweber.com
立即免费试用 AWeber，获取所有解决方案来扩大您的电子邮件列表、与您的受众互动并增加销量。无需信用卡。
Sendbird
sendbird.com
让您的应用具有社交性。从 Reddit 到 Paytm 再到 Headspace，每一款深受喜爱的应用程序都离不开强大社区的支持。通过将聊天、语音或视频添加到您的应用程序中，更贴近您的需求。
Courier
courier.com
Courier 是设计和传递通知的最智能方式。设计一次，然后通过一个 API 交付到任何渠道 - 电子邮件、Slack、短信、推送等。
Customer.io
customer.io
使用 Customer.io 触发电子邮件、推送、短信、网络挂钩等。控制行为数据以个性化客户沟通并提高参与度。开始免费。
Omnisend
omnisend.com
电子商务电子邮件营销、自动电子邮件和短信 - 切换到 Omnisend 并在不增加工作量的情况下增加您的销售额。
Braze
braze.com
实时提供相关的个性化客户体验。
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap 是一家基于 SaaS 的客户生命周期管理和移动营销公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州山景城。该公司成立于 2013 年 5 月，为 8,000 多家公司提供移动应用分析和用户参与产品，包括索尼、沃达丰、Carousell、DC Comics、Go-Jek、BookMyShow 和 DealsPlus。该公司得到了红杉资本、Tiger Global Management、Accel Partners 和 Recruit Holdings 的支持。
Sender
sender.net
在您的电子邮件列表和收入之间架起桥梁。 Sender 使您能够快速、轻松地与客户保持联系并发展您的业务，同时花费更少。
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage 是一个全栈解决方案，包括强大的客户分析、自动化跨渠道参与和人工智能驱动的个性化。
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
唯一的无代码、人工智能驱动的 CDXP，具有本地构建和集成的超个性化营销执行渠道。
User.com
user.com
User.com 是一款先进的营销和销售自动化软件。我们帮助公司简化内部流程并更快地发展业务。
Contlo
contlo.com
向自主生成营销问好。 Contlo 是一个下一代营销平台，专为人工智能第一世界而构建。 由您品牌的人工智能模型和自主人工智能代理提供支持。
Iterable
iterable.com
与您的客户建立联系，就像您真正了解他们一样。 Iterable 是一个跨渠道营销平台，可支持统一的客户体验，并使您能够创建、优化和衡量整个客户旅程中的每一次互动。
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
专为商业打造的数字体验平台。 Bloomreach 解决方案将统一客户和产品数据的力量与人工智能和预测决策的速度和规模相结合，因此您可以提供在任何渠道和每次旅程中都能转化的神奇体验。
Airship
airship.com
通过为企业品牌构建的客户互动平台，在客户生命周期的每个阶段传递有意义的消息。了解更多。
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly 允许企业通过 WhatsApp 轻松创建和发送自动化、交互式和个性化的营销活动。这促进了双向对话（与短信和电子邮件不同），潜在客户和客户可以选择他们的购买旅程，从而提高参与度和转化率。 Connectly 还将客户通信集中在一个统一的收件箱中（跨 WhatsApp、SMS、Facebook Messenger 和 Instagram），使公司能够细分受众并根据其智能报告做出数据驱动的决策。
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
激发参与度的电子邮件自动化软件。 通过可推动转化的个性化内容吸引您的电子邮件受众。 Upland Adestra 是全球领先的第一人称营销电子邮件和生命周期营销解决方案提供商，为全球和成长型品牌提供服务。
Truepush
truepush.com
使用 Truepush 工具发送无限量的免费推送通知并通过推送广告获利。 通过我们的推送广告为您的网站添加额外的收入渠道。使用 Truepush 工具吸引用户，每月最多可节省 1200 美元。
ngrow
ngrow.ai
通过 AI 推送通知提高保留率。唯一的无SDK推送通知智能平台。
Knock
knock.app
开发人员的通知基础设施。 Knock 是灵活、可靠的通知基础架构，专为随您扩展而构建。
Leanplum
leanplum.com
通过优化的多渠道消息传递和活动编排建立持久且有价值的关系，从而最大限度地提高客户参与度。
Ocamba
ocamba.com
The complete suite of enterprise management applications for Ad - serving and Push messaging
NotificationAPI
notificationapi.com
NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.
Nashpush
nashpush.com
Nashpush is a powerful and user-friendly push notification sending platform that enables businesses worldwide to reach, engage and retain their audience with timely sent personalized trigger push notifications. Powered by superior architecture, Nashpush is designed to scale with your business and bu...
MonRays
monetizationrays.com
MonRays is the SaaS platform market-leading self-serve customer engagement solution for Push Notifications with simple and convenient code integration. Why do clients love to work with us? 🔷PUSH 🔷... Show More INED 🔷PWA (Progressive Web Apps) 🔷INACTIVE OFFER 🔷POP-UP 🔷IN-PAGE 🔷Target group 🔷T...
MaxTraffic
maxtraffic.com
Max Traffic is a complete on-site marketing solution using web push notifications, exit intent and promotional overlays.
indigitall
indigitall.com
indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...
FoxPush
foxpush.com
Send instant Web push notifications to your subscribers whenever they are online, wherever they may be- Even on their mobiles! It's easy to set-up and requires no technical skills. Send push notifications to your users to boost your engagement. Get setup in 3 minutes for desktop & mobile.
FlareLane
flarelane.com
FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...
Catapush
catapush.com
Catapush is a SaaS mobile messaging platform (push and in-app ) designed to help financial services, utilities and large enterprises to handle their customer communications. More reliable, traceable and secure than any other available alternative, provides significant cost reduction compare with SMS...
WonderPush
wonderpush.com
Notifications and popups starting at €1/month for Web and Mobile. WonderPush is the fastest platform offering push notifications and popups for iOS, Android and websites. Easy to set, our powerful solution enables thousands of developers and marketers to send more than 350,000 notifications per seco...
Subscribers
subscribers.com
Skip the long line of the email inbox with messages sent straight to your site visitors, even after they’ve left your site. Subscribers is a highly effective tool to re-engage your website visitors and drive purchases using targeted web push notifications. What is a web push notification? Web push n...
PushPad
pushpad.xyz
Pushpad is the easiest way to add push notifications to websites and web apps. Delivers millions of web push notifications daily. Pushpad is the professional solution for web app developers and websites of any size that want to send push notifications.
Noviclick
noviclick.com
Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot...
Notix
notix.co
NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR...
Feedify
feedify.net
Feedify provide a lean dashboard from where customer engagement tools can be managed with automation. Feedify allows to create notifications, pops, surveys, feedback tools (pre and post sales) which can be narrowed via geo location, browser, device, country, time zone etc.
AutomateWoo
automatewoo.com
Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.
AdOperator
adoperator.com
AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...
NotifyVisitors
notifyvisitors.com
Enhance the revenue and amplify the business growth with NotifyVisitors marketing automation software tools such as email marketing and SMS marketing.
Larapush
larapush.com
LaraPush is a Market leading self-hosted solution for Web Push Notifications that lets you send trackable push notifications. LaraPush allows you to reach your users with web and mobile push notifications on desktop browsers and android phones for FREE*. 🌀 How LaraPush is Different from Other Servi...
PushPushGo
pushpushgo.com
Re-engage users with web and mobile push notifications. Test for free feature-rich GDPR-compliant solution.
SmartPush
smartpush.ai
SmartPush is a push notification service provider that helps businesses increase customer engagement using web push notifications. Including features such as segmentation, automated messaging, personalized notifications, and real-time reporting, SmartPush makes it easy for businesses to reach users ...
MagicBell
magicbell.com
MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects ...
Pushwoosh
pushwoosh.com
Pushwoosh is the top mobile-inspired customer engagement platform for high achievers. It makes omnichannel messaging easy, allowing marketers and product managers to send push notifications, in-app messages, email, SMS, and WhatsApp from one platform. Map out and streamline your audience interaction...
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles...
Gravitec
gravitec.net
Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular ...
Kumulos
kumulos.com
With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...
PushEngage
pushengage.com
Welcome to PushEngage, your premier partner for unlocking the full potential of web and app push notifications! At PushEngage, we empower businesses like yours to engage, re-engage, and retain customers through targeted and personalized push notifications. Whether you are looking to boost conversion...
Engagespot
engagespot.co
Zapier 用于通知。 Engagespot 帮助开发人员使用单个 API 构建多渠道产品通知。 通过 Engagespot，您可以： * 在几分钟内将电子邮件、应用内、短信、推送、WhatsApp、Slack 等多种通知渠道集成到您的产品中。 * 内置模板编辑器，可跨不同渠道管理应用程序的通知内容。 * 统一的日志记录和监控，让您可以完整跟踪不同渠道的通知传递和性能。 * 强大的通知首选项管理 API 可帮助您的用户从您的应用程序设置他们的通知首选项。 * 通知批处理 API 将类似的频繁通知合并为一个通知，以避免向用户发送垃圾邮件。 简而言之，Engagespot 可以帮助您在应用...
Atomic.io
atomic.io
在您的应用程序内提供下一代客户体验。 Atomic.io 是您的应用内客户互动工具，可让您在最安全的渠道（您的应用）内快速向客户发送超个性化、可操作的消息。 Atomic.io 的阅读率高达 94%，转化率比电子邮件高 14 倍，事实证明 Atomic.io 可以提高客户参与度。我们正在为一些最大的品牌提供应用内互动，例如 ANZ、Westpac、Movember、Foodstuff、Fisher Funds、BNZ 和 Kiwi Bank。 Atomic.io 可轻松集成到您现有的 Salesforce Marketing Cloud Journey Builder，让您可以轻松地从旅程画布...
Notificare
notificare.com
Notificare 是一个领先的强大客户参与平台，可帮助品牌（重新）吸引受众、揭示客户行为并提高转化率。一款单一工具，具有应用程序推送、网络推送、电子邮件、短信和移动钱包渠道，可提供最具吸引力的消息和交互。成立于2012年，总部位于荷兰鹿特丹。 Notificare 已通过 ISO/IEC 27001:2013 认证。自豪地为 Rituals、Hunkemöller、ICI Paris XL、Jumbo 超市和 G-Star 等客户提供服务。每个超级英雄都需要一个助手。通知网
Appgain.io
appgain.io
Appgain 是一个全栈网络和移动营销平台，帮助移动和网络应用程序在一个平台上获得更多用户并提高参与度。 2020 年花费 2000 亿美元，只是为了让你下载应用程序，而其中 75% 的人从来不打开应用程序！ Appgain.io 致力于重新吸引流失的 75% 应用用户。我们的平台将使您能够： - 通过向用户发送短信、电子邮件、推送通知等，通过全渠道与用户建立联系。 - 通过向用户发送视频和丰富的推送通知，将您的参与率提高 10 倍 - 通过创建智能深度，使您的激活率翻倍链接。 - 通过我们的卸载跟踪和再营销解决方案重新吸引您失去的用户。 - 通过多渠道的个性化消息自动响应用户的行为。即废弃...
Cordial
cordial.com
Cordial 是一个真正的营销平台，使品牌能够完全自动化其营销策略并改变其工作方式。 Cordial 采用以客户为中心的方法进行设计，将先进的数据灵活性与先进的自适应自动化和尖端人工智能相结合，在创纪录的时间内构思、测试和实施新的营销策略 - 全部在一个平台上完成。我们是一家屡获殊荣的高增长公司，致力于帮助品牌传递更好的信息。在 Cordial 委托最近进行的一项研究中，Forrester Consulting 发现，转向 Cordial 营销平台的品牌在 3 年内获得的总净收益为 879 万美元，投资回报期不到 6 个月。了解更多信息，请访问 www.cordial.com。
PushAlert
pushalert.co
PushAlert 是一个多渠道客户参与平台，支持网络推送通知、Android 和 iOS 应用程序通知以及现场消息传递。 PushAlert 采用一流的架构，通过发送有关更新、促销、新闻的实时通知来帮助企业与受众互动，并与当前在场的客户互动。 PushAlert 提供无缝的个性化和深度分析集成、与网络和应用程序平台的广泛兼容性以及开放的 API，以帮助各种规模的企业创建有意义的客户旅程。想了解更多关于 PushAlert 的信息吗？请通过 support@pushalert.co 联系我们
cmercury
cmercury.com
cmercury 的人工智能电子邮件营销平台具有扩展的全渠道营销功能，可帮助您跨电子邮件、移动和网络渠道获取、保留和参与客户