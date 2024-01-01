替代项 - Google Tag Manager
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - 世界领先的合作伙伴自动化解决方案，发现、管理、保护、优化所有合作伙伴渠道，实现真正的指数增长。
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io 是与您的团队构建、共享和同步 UTM 的最佳方式。停止使用混乱的电子表格并在分析中获取良好的营销活动数据。
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
分析跨网站和应用程序的客户旅程。 专注于用户隐私和数据安全的分析套件 - Google Analytics 的完美替代品。
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium 是一家总部位于美国的美国公司，于 2008 年在加利福尼亚州圣地亚哥成立，销售企业标签管理、API 中心、具有机器学习功能的客户数据平台以及数据管理产品。
Stape
stape.io
设置服务器端跟踪可能具有挑战性。立即开始使用我们全面的服务套件。
TAGLAB
taglab.net
TAGLAB is a specialized limited liability company that provides effective automation solutions to organization's personnel even without coding skills, helping them to govern their martech data & stack setups. TAGLAB is a marketing technology verification and automation suite that helps users audit ...
Monita
getmonita.io
Monita is an enterprise data quality platform making tag monitoring and auditing easy.
Ixkio
ixkio.com
A full featured NFC Tag management platform for standard and authentication NFC tags. Provides redirect management, direct response and API options for flexible and powerful control. Plans and options for management of tens of tags to hundreds of thousands of tags. Includes QR code support for NFC t...
Crownpeak
crownpeak.com
Crownpeak’s AI-led and fully accessible Digital Experience Platform put content and commerce at the forefront of the buyer’s journey. With personalized content at scale, AI-driven commerce search, merch and recommendations, the customer always wins with the best experience possible. Crownpeak enabl...
Commanders Act X
commandersact.com
Commanders Act is a European company that helps digital teams work more efficiently by leveraging data thanks to the various applications of its Customer Data Platform. By optimising data management, Commanders Act increases the implementation speed of campaigns, enhances the user experience, maxim...
Apollo
apolloplatform.com
Apollo 是一款 SaaS 产品，可自动执行分析，使组织能够提高数字分析投资的投资回报率。提高实施质量和团队的吞吐量，以便您可以专注于使用您信任的数据来做出有意义的业务决策。 利用 Apollo 快速轻松地迁移到 Google Analytics 4 和 Adobe Experience Platform，或者对 Google Analytics 和 Adobe Analytics 实施进行无缝持续管理。 Apollo 通过自动化来提高第一方数据的及时性和准确性： * 分析文档管理（即数据层规范、解决方案设计和测试用例） * 分析标签管理器配置 * 分析平台配置 * 数据层和...
AnyTrack
anytrack.io
AnyTrack 是一款功能强大的工具，可立即跟踪任何转化数据源并将其与您喜爱的分析平台（Google Analytics、Facebook Conversion API、Google Ads API 等）同步。通过结合整个营销生态系统的转化数据，AnyTrack 为您的广告像素和 API 提供基本数据，以利用广告代理机构可用的最强大的 AI/ML。
Tag Inspector
taginspector.com
Tag Inspector 是一个标签审核和监控平台，专为营销、分析和治理专业人员而设计。如果您管理大型网站或多品牌企业，Tag Inspector 的全面标签库和审核功能套件可让您无比自信地确保您的数据在整个组织中完整、合规且高效。
StackPile
stackpile.io
Stackpile 允许您在几秒钟内在您的网站上安装应用程序、标签和集成，并使用统一的 API 跟踪分析。
DataTrue
datatrue.com
DataTrue 是为跟踪网站活动的标签提供企业级保证的国际领先者。我们的部署管理、审计和主动监控帮助我们的客户管理他们的标签操作并验证他们收集的数据的质量。这为数字业务领导者提供了高质量的信息和信心，以做出正确的决策。
ObservePoint
observepoint.com
Websites are complex. They are essential to the image and growth of your company, and to the privacy and trust of your customers. But websites have so many dynamic parts and pages that it’s nearly impossible to keep up with all of them all the time. ObservePoint’s Web Governance platform automates ...
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP 是一个无代码客户数据平台，可帮助电子商务、SaaS、B2B 和代理营销人员跟踪、识别、细分、同步和分析其客户数据。该平台可帮助营销人员跨渠道编排个性化营销活动，而无需依赖开发人员。跟踪并合并您想要从网站、应用程序、CRM、电子邮件、服务和线下渠道获取的客户数据。通过身份解析，您可以跨平台映射匿名用户及其活动，并获得 360 度的客户视图。创建量身定制的客户群，以触发跨渠道的及时消息。您可以将此客户数据与您现有的营销工具（例如 Google Analytics、Google Adwords、Mixpanel、Kissmetrics、Segment、Salesfo...
Blue Triangle
bluetriangle.com
每个红灯都不一样。也不是每一个商业机会。蓝色三角为您提供对技术、安全、业务和营销 KPI 的统一跟踪，例如断开的链接、缺货、跳出率和退出率等等 - 所有这些都在一个可定制的仪表板中。数字体验监控只是故事的一部分。想象一下可操作的见解的力量，它告诉您哪些问题正在剥夺您最多的收入，以便您可以在它们影响您的网站之前解决它们。与可观察性工具或数字体验管理解决方案不同，蓝三角以业务成果开始和结束。首先，量化网站或移动应用程序上的用户摩擦造成的收入损失。然后，根据业务和客户体验影响，优先考虑在哪里部署有限的时间和资源来解决摩擦点。最后，验证网站优化工作的实际业务成果以证明投资回报率。
Tagmate
tagmate.app
使用我们的标签管理系统设置营销和分析标签，准确率 100%。使用 Tagmate 工具执行 GA4 代码实施和迁移。
JENTIS
jentis.com
JENTIS 标签管理器：使用经过验证的工具，符合 GDPR 的跟踪和 100% 数据质量