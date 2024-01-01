Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

替代项 - Glean

Guru

Guru

getguru.com

免费开始使用 Guru，这是一个功能强大的公司 wiki，可以消除聊天噪音，为您提供工作中实际需要的信息。

Algolia

Algolia

algolia.com

Algolia 是一家美国初创公司，通过 SaaS（软件即服务）模式提供网络搜索产品。

AlphaSense

AlphaSense

alpha-sense.com

​市场情报和搜索平台 在几秒钟而不是几小时内发现见解 通过在广泛的内容中轻松跟踪公司、主题和行业（已索引、可搜索且全部集中在一个地方），跟上市场的步伐。

Luigi's Box

Luigi's Box

luigisbox.com

Luigi's Box is a product search and discovery solution suitable for any e-commerce platform. Luigi's Box magic starts with detailed analytics dashboards giving you all the relevant information about the performance of search & navigation elements on your site. Learn more about the performance of you...

Akooda

Akooda

akooda.co

Akooda Enterprise Search unlocks insights with Generative AI search for the whole enterprise. The new AI-powered search and analytics engine goes beyond delivering results, offering context, analysis, and a deep comprehension of your organization. Tailored to effortlessly handle a variety of data ty...

Conversica

Conversica

conversica.com

Conversica 是为收入团队提供对话式 AI 的领先提供商。使用收入数字助理在整个生命周期中释放收入。

