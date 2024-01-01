替代项 - Glean
Guru
getguru.com
免费开始使用 Guru，这是一个功能强大的公司 wiki，可以消除聊天噪音，为您提供工作中实际需要的信息。
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia 是一家美国初创公司，通过 SaaS（软件即服务）模式提供网络搜索产品。
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
市场情报和搜索平台 在几秒钟而不是几小时内发现见解 通过在广泛的内容中轻松跟踪公司、主题和行业（已索引、可搜索且全部集中在一个地方），跟上市场的步伐。
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box is a product search and discovery solution suitable for any e-commerce platform. Luigi's Box magic starts with detailed analytics dashboards giving you all the relevant information about the performance of search & navigation elements on your site. Learn more about the performance of you...
Akooda
akooda.co
Akooda Enterprise Search unlocks insights with Generative AI search for the whole enterprise. The new AI-powered search and analytics engine goes beyond delivering results, offering context, analysis, and a deep comprehension of your organization. Tailored to effortlessly handle a variety of data ty...
Conversica
conversica.com
Conversica 是为收入团队提供对话式 AI 的领先提供商。使用收入数字助理在整个生命周期中释放收入。