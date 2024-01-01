Footmarks

Footmarks

Footmarks helps the worlds largest CPG brands gain unprecedented visibility into their retail execution and compliance rates. From facilities and warehouses all the way to the retail floor, Footmarks provides actionable data to increase execution rates, increase sales, and reduce waste.
目录:
Business
Retail Execution Software

