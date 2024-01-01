替代项 - Fohr
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - 世界领先的合作伙伴自动化解决方案，发现、管理、保护、优化所有合作伙伴渠道，实现真正的指数增长。
LTK
shopltk.com
从您信任的 LTK 影响者那里购买最新的时尚、家居、美容、健身产品。工作服创意、婚礼宾客礼服、旅行着装等等。
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN 是电子商务品牌最好的影响者营销软件。我们的人工智能平台包括超过 3200 万影响者套件、活动工作室、报告和分析、支付和产品履行、完整内容媒体库等。
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
合作伙伴关系管理软件可扩展任何计划：联营公司、经销商、营销等。了解 SaaS 公司为何借助 PartnerStack PRM 实现发展。
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole 是一家主题标签分析和社交媒体分析公司，为 Twitter、Instagram 和 Facebook 提供带有主题标签跟踪的实时数据。
Meltwater
meltwater.com
了解 Meltwater 如何帮助公关和营销团队监控新闻和社交媒体的媒体报道并增强品牌管理。
Affable.ai
affable.ai
影响者营销平台 Affable 让全球品牌、代理机构和 D2C 电子商务品牌轻松找到影响者、管理活动并衡量投资回报率！经过验证的影响者。 100+ 客户。
Perpetua
perpetua.io
电子商务的增长基础设施。 与数千家使用 Perpetua 零售媒体执行和智能软件的企业一起，在亚马逊、沃尔玛、Instacart 和其他市场上实现盈利规模增长。
Emplifi
emplifi.io
优化数字客户旅程。 Emplifi 的客户体验软件和社交媒体管理软件的统一平台缩小了 CX 差距。
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
一体化解决方案，助力您的影响力营销。 管理影响者营销活动的整个生命周期。
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr 是数据驱动的影响者营销的记录系统，营销人员用它来投资正确的策略、简化营销活动和规模化计划。
Skeepers
octoly.com
领先的影响者营销平台 Octoly 通过大规模连接经过审查的微影响者和消费者，帮助品牌提高知名度、建立信任并促进销售。品牌利用我们精心策划的社区创建社交媒体帖子和电子商务评论，以换取优质产品。
StarNgage
starngage.com
在 StarNgage，我们相信社交分发的视觉内容是广告的未来。现在，这种情况正在 Instagram 上发生，我们希望帮助品牌参与这场冒险并在 Instagram 上获胜。该平台允许品牌衡量他们的 Instagram 营销努力并吸引有影响力的人来创建内容。
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero 是一款功能强大的联属营销、影响者和推荐营销软件，集一体。起价仅需 49 美元下午，GrowthHero 随您扩展！完全灵活的工具助您成功： - 白标合作伙伴门户，完全自定义，无需代码 - 共享可自定义的跟踪 URL 和/或折扣代码 - 通过 Stripe、API、Zapier、Shopify 应用程序、BigCommerce 应用程序集成 - 适合任何业务类型 -市场领先的 API/ Zapier 连接，进一步定制和自动化 - 卓越的价值。不要为 3 个独立的合作伙伴软件平台支付过多费用# 联盟营销软件 - 招募联盟成员。让联属公司通过 Marketplace Listi...
Influence.co
influence.co
作为创作者所需的一切。 加入第一个为影响者和创作者设计的专业网络。立即创建您的个人资料，以赚钱、互相学习并通过社区结识新朋友。
Taggbox
taggbox.com
#1 用户生成内容平台，用于跨不同营销接触点创建和发布 UGC 活动。完美的 UGC 平台，可成功提高品牌信任度、知名度、用户参与度和销量。
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
付费主题标签 - 在一个平台上与创作者进行匹配、发起活动并运行创作者白名单。影响者营销现在安全、简单、快速。
Audiense
audiense.com
了解受众并获得更好的营销结果、社交媒体结果、影响者结果、媒体策略、增长策略或广告支出回报所需的一切。 将消费者细分和文化洞察置于战略的中心，让您的团队能够以前所未有的方式了解受众。 了解什么能激励您的受众、感动他们并影响他们。
Upfluence
upfluence.com
通过创作者营销推动销售。 影响者营销、联盟计划、创作者管理、用户生成内容、品牌大使：建立有价值的合作伙伴关系来发展您的业务。
BrandBacker
brandbacker.com
BrandBacker is a fast growing blogger, vlogger and influencer network that connects brands who want to get exposure on blogs and social networks to over 10,000 bloggers and influencers looking for opportunities.
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and video...
Node App
node-app.com
Node is a private platform that allows businesses to have their products sampled and promoted by hundreds of vetted influencers. Over 1000 brands across North America use Node to post products and services that are matched with content creators in their niche. In addition to social media posts, busi...
Publicfast
publicfast.com
Publicfast is an online platform that helps brands and businesses find, connect to, and collaborate with real influencers in the six most popular social media networks. We help agencies spend less time finding appropriate creators and launching effective data-driven campaigns.
Onalytica Influencers
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Onalytica Brands
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Word on The Block
wordontheblock.com
Word on the Block is the easiest, most efficient way to access the influencer marketing world. Just tell us exactly who your target influencer is and we start immediately optimizing to find the perfect group of creators to match your brand.
NeoReach
neoreach.com
NeoReach is a tech-enabled influencer marketing agency and software solution who manages world-class influencer campaigns for leading brands and global Fortune 500s. They offer the best-in-class influencer search, management, and tracking with enterprise-grade analytics that make it easy to build in...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 helps brands supercharge their creator workflows. galleri5's industry leading suite of solutions across analytics, marketing and commerce are trusted by brands such as H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra enabling tens of thousands of creators to monetize their talent over the years.
Avalan
avalan.io
Avalan is all-in-one solution to scale your influencer marketing. Effortlessly find great influencers, analyse them, review your competitors' influencer strategy and automate campaigns to drive more sales. Scale 10x faster than if you had to do it manually.
Smartfluence
smartfluence.io
Smartfluence is the leading influencer marketing discovery and management platform that algorithmically connects brands and advertisers with social media influencers using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Trusted by hundreds of brands, Smartfluence scales influencer marketing programs a...
Sideqik
sideqik.com
Sideqik is a technology solution that helps marketers face the future. Our all-in-one influencer marketing automation platform helps brands discover and activate the right influencers. Then we help our customers quantify their campaigns with end-to-end measurement. Sideqik’s customers — which includ...
Vamp
vamp.com
Vamp is a global influencer marketing and content creation platform. It connects brands like Adobe, Estée Lauder and Nestlé to its vetted community of creators, for beautifully effective campaigns. A trusted Business Partner of Facebook, Creative Marketing Partner of TikTok and Creative Partner of Y...
ProductWind
productwind.com
ProductWind is the first influencer marketing platform hyper-focused on helping brands launch products and drive sales on Amazon, Walmart and other online retailers.
Lolly
lolly.com
Lolly.com is a unified Influencer Marketing solution, powering Brands to maximize their brand presence using creators on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
InfluencerMarketing.Ai
influencermarketing.ai
IMAI is a comprehensive influencer marketing platform for brands, agencies, online stores and more. Discover, analyze, and measure over 300 million influencers with powerful search filters. IMAI also offers a dedicated campaign reporting dashboard. With IMAI you can streamline your entire workflow f...
Lumanu
lumanu.com
Automate payments to your creative talent with Lumanu, the payment platform built for the creator economy. Lumanu saves marketing and finance teams 100s of hours every month by streamlining the entire payment process: - Pay creative talent anywhere in world w/ same day payments Integrates with all m...
Creatable
creatable.io
Creatable is the influencer marketing platform for ecommerce, where brands run campaigns that leverage creators (influencers & store associates) to generate authentic product content. The content is shared with creator audiences on social, indexed by Google and drives new organic engagement and sale...
Qoruz
qoruz.com
Qoruz is a creator network that helps brands find, communicate, and collaborate with creators. Qoruz Platform offers Brands the ability to: 🔍 Discover the RIGHT Influencer for the job (from 7.5 Million Creators!) 💬 Chat and Engage directly (No Middlemen!) 💰 Launch your Campaigns and Pay transpare...
Viplink AI
viplink.ai
The Content Collaboration Platform. Reach 10x more your target audience, with our AI brands can streamline content collaboration super fast reaching millions of views with hundreds of videos.
Glewee
glewee.com
Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing trusted by over 2,500 brands & agencies as well as 10,000+ creators & influencers. Glewee allows brands and agencies the ability to launch, manage, track, and scale ...
Lefty
lefty.io
Lefty is an end-to end influencer marketing platform built for the leading lifestyle brands. Lefty helps brands & agencies manage top-performing influencer programs: talent discovery & qualification, relationship management, automated campaign reporting, performance measurement and competitive bench...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks is an award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform and Certified B Corporation powering social commerce with Creators and the world’s leading consumer brands. MagicLinks’ proprietary technology, Match Intelligence™, provides strategic Creator matching for Brands looking to drive awareness,...
Julius
juliusworks.com
Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients’ unique needs in identifying, activating and accurately measuring and gaining the best value on their campaigns. The company has attracted global cl...
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Phyllo
getphyllo.com
Phyllo is a data gateway to access creator data directly from the source platforms. Phyllo builds the underlying infrastructure that connects with every creator platform, maintains a live data feed to the systems these platforms use to manage creators' data and provides a normalized data set so that...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash 是一个影响者营销平台，它使用独特的人工智能驱动的内容技术来帮助品牌和机构扩展其创作者计划。发现真实的创作者、衡量营销活动的影响并在一处管理所有数据。 Wild、KoRo 或 Athletic Greens 等快速发展的 DTC，以及沃达丰、Lululemon 或 Kaufland 等大型知名公司都使用 Storyclash 来从影响者营销中获得更多收益。
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics 是市场上第一个由人工智能驱动的品牌绩效云，为 1,200 多家客户提供将战略与执行联系起来所需的软件和数据。 其品牌绩效云帮助高管发起营销活动、扩大覆盖范围、衡量投资回报率并制定品牌绩效基准。借助样本管理、活动组织、公关监控以及品牌绩效和语音分析工具，Launchmetrics Brand Performance Cloud 使品牌能够在一个地方制定成功的营销策略。
CisionOne
cision.one
塑造您品牌的未来。实时。为了有效驾驭当今的媒体格局，公关和传播团队需要一种新型平台 - 该平台能够利用人工智能的力量，提供做出更快、更准确决策所需的实时媒体见解，并将他们与正确的媒体联系人联系起来。 CisionOne 是一个将改变公关和传播团队工作方式的平台，因此他们可以专注于制定塑造品牌未来的战略。
Later
later.com
Later 是一个社交媒体营销和商务平台，可帮助企业主、创作者、代理机构和社交媒体团队在线发展其品牌和业务。 Later 通过让您在一个地方轻松管理整个社交媒体策略，帮助您节省时间并发展业务。安排发布到每个社交平台，获取主题标签建议，最佳发布时间，将您的图像变成可点击、可购物的帖子，并在个人简介中添加自定义链接，等等！
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive 是公关和传播成功的全球合作伙伴。我们与全球数千家组织合作，了解您面临的压力。就像建立强大的品牌和声誉一样。成为您组织的眼睛、耳朵和良心。支持最高管理层、更广泛的业务及其成功。我们将行业领先的数据科学与国际咨询和一流的公关工作流程工具相结合，为您提供： • 监控 – 识别全球媒体中与您的品牌和声誉相关的报道和突发新闻 • 衡量 – 实时衡量您的传播影响、关键问题和媒体趋势 • 研究与咨询 – 发现声誉和传播成功的驱动因素，并制定更有效的策略和活动 • 公关与传播工具 – 管理新闻发布室、活动策划和媒体关系的完整解决方案 我们的技术、见解和专业知识可以帮助您了解您所处的支离破碎...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
数以千计的全球领先品牌和零售商信赖 Bazaarvoice 技术、服务和专业知识来增加收入、扩大影响力、获得可行的见解并培养忠实的拥护者。根据 Forrester Consulting 代表 Bazaarvoice 进行的一项新委托研究，与 Bazaarvoice 合作的企业有望获得 400% 的投资回报。该研究采访了九家不同公司的决策者，这些公司有与 Bazaarvoice 合作的经验，发现初始投资只需三个月或更短的时间即可收回。了解与 Bazaarvoice 合作对您的业务意味着什么。请在官方下载部分阅读下面的完整研究。 Bazaarvoice 广泛的全球零售、社交和搜索联合网络、对产品充...