In an increasingly digitalized world, we believe in challenging and changing the way people source, plan and conduct meetings, events, and conferences. We do this by ensuring that we understand the event planners and their organizations' most difficult challenges in the effort to create successful meetings between people. This has resulted in Event Logic, a platform that helps event planners plan, source, and compare suppliers to get the best price and outcome of their bookings.

