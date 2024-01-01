Devpost is a platform that supports the organization and participation in hackathons - events where developers, designers, and other tech professionals collaborate to build innovative projects. The website allows users to browse and participate in various hackathons hosted by organizations around the world. Participants can showcase their project submissions on the platform. For hackathon organizers, Devpost provides tools and services to help them host successful public hackathons, including registration, project submission, judging, and promotion features. Devpost also offers a "Devpost for Teams" solution, which enables organizations to drive internal innovation, collaboration, and employee retention through private hackathons and challenges. The website has sections for browsing upcoming and past hackathons, exploring projects created during these events, and accessing guides and resources for hosting hackathons. Users can create Devpost accounts to manage their personal portfolio of projects, hackathon participation, and team memberships. The platform also features a blog with articles related to hackathons, developer communities, and emerging technologies.

网站： devpost.com

