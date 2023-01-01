替代项 - DealLab
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot 提供完整的营销、销售、客户服务和 CRM 软件平台，以及方法、资源和支持，帮助企业更好地发展。开始使用免费工具，并随着您的成长进行升级。
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc.是一家美国云软件公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州旧金山。它提供 (CRM) 客户关系管理服务，还销售一套互补的企业应用程序，专注于客户服务、营销自动化、分析和应用程序开发。 2020 年，《财富》杂志根据员工满意度调查，将 Salesforce 在“最适宜工作的 100 家公司名单”中排名第六。
Outreach
outreach.io
外展销售参与平台有助于高效、有效地吸引潜在客户，以推动更多渠道并达成更多交易。今天请求演示。
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo 是一个数据优先的参与平台，它将智能嵌入您的工作流程中，帮助您执行、分析和改进您的增长策略。
CallRail
callrail.com
电话和网络表单的跟踪和分析。优化您的营销并提高 PPC、SEO 和线下广告活动的投资回报率。
Gong.io
gong.io
了解销售领导者如何使用收入智能来大幅提升销售代表的成功并赢得更多交易。被像您这样的收入专业人士评选为第一名。预订演示。
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
记录、转录和搜索您的会议！ Zoom、GMeet、Teams、Webex 等的自动会议记录。
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft 是排名第一的销售互动平台，可帮助 B2B 卖家更快地“同意”。我们与当今顶级的 CRM 集成，将您的数据转化为金钱。
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay 是一款经济实惠的一体化营销、销售、支持和免费 CRM 软件，可供成长中的公司吸引网络访问者并转化为满意的客户
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad 销售支持平台将行业领先的培训和辅导软件与创新内容解决方案集成在一起，推动销售增长。
Chorus.ai
chorus.ai
让每一次互动都有意义。 Chorus 的对话智能 AI 将故事的力量带入每一次对话中。
Yesware
yesware.com
Yesware 是 Outlook 和 Gmail 的附加组件，为销售专业人员提供潜在客户、安排会议和跟进所需的一切。
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply 是一个销售互动平台，可帮助您自动化和扩展多渠道外展，以便您可以产生更多潜在客户、获取新客户并更快地增加收入。
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell 是一款用户友好的销售自动化 CRM，可帮助销售代表赢得更多交易，并提供快速入职、强大的报告和 100% 免费支持。
Vidyard
vidyard.com
Vidyard 是一家总部位于安大略省基奇纳的软件公司，开发用于托管和分析视频性能的软件。公司成立于2010年5月。
Allego
allego.com
虚拟学习和支持解决方案的市场领导者。使用专为当今的分布式团队构建的移动平台来转变您的组织。
Mixmax
mixmax.com
我们消除繁琐的工作并实现真正的参与。直接通过 Gmail 让您的 AE 和 CSM 更加高效。请求演示。
Uptics
uptics.io
一体化销售自动化平台，供远程和内部销售团队轻松启动外向营销活动、培育内向销售线索、打包交易渠道并提高营收。
Balto
balto.ai
由人工智能提供支持的排名第一的联络中心实时指导平台。帮助客服人员在每次通话中说正确的话。
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
证明投资回报率。 增加转化。 增加收入。 跟踪并归因每个线上和线下销售线索，准确确定是哪个营销活动在推动它。
Jiminny
jiminny.com
最大化您团队的收入。通过对话智能释放您的销售团队增加收入的潜力。
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
我们的 B2B 销售智能平台可帮助销售和营销团队销售更多产品。意图数据、B2B 数据库、Web 访问者 ID 和电子邮件跟踪。
Gryphon.ai
gryphon.ai
Gryphon Networks 提供基于云的解决方案，使营销人员能够增加收入，同时尊重消费者的选择。
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc. 是一家总部位于西雅图的上市公司，成立于 2003 年，拥有 300 多名员工。 Marchex 是一家 B2B 通话和对话分析公司。它专门利用人工智能和机器学习来分析企业和客户之间的对话数据。 Marchex 为企业提供“可行的见解”，以改善电话、短信、消息和聊天方面的客户体验。
SalesHood
saleshood.com
SalesHood’s purpose-built sales enablement solution replicates top performers at scale by speeding up sales productivity breakthroughs in readiness, effectiveness and execution. Keep your revenue teams in sync with interactive training and onboarding. Replicate winning sales plays with curated conte...
Pathlight
pathlight.com
发挥生成式人工智能的力量。分析您的客户对话和团队绩效，以挖掘隐藏的见解、抓住机会并降低风险。
Attention
attention.tech
现在我们吸引了您的注意...用 AI 填充您的 CRM 并提高您的销售图标检查。 Attention 是您的实时、完全集成的语音助手，用于检查销售图标。 通过我们的实时指导赢得您的交易，并通过一键图标检查填充您的 CRM。 增强您的市场营销能力，将您的马变成火箭。欢迎来到销售的未来！
Sybill
sybill.ai
GTM 团队的私人助理 每次销售拜访后，Sybill 都会创建准确的摘要并将其推送到 Slack + CRM。为您撰写后续电子邮件草稿。 捕获报告中的每个单词和非语言反应。
Hexospark
hexospark.com
通过在一个集中平台中培养关系，个性化电子邮件、自动进行入站跟进并增加销售额。
Recapped
recapped.io
完成交易和吸引客户的速度加快 25%。立即创建共同行动计划，帮助您更快地完成交易，了解交易中实际发生的情况，并为您的支持者提供支持。
Goodmeetings
goodmeetings.ai
Goodmeetings 是一个视频优先的人工智能和分析支持平台，专为远程销售而构建。除了满足销售团队的传统视频会议需求之外，它还可以自动化销售工作流程以提高生产力，并利用人工智能为销售转化提供动态提示和推动。它还通过智能会议元数据管理和销售绩效分析为销售领导者提供支持。
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip 是一个内容体验平台和软件，使营销人员能够为买家旅程的每个阶段创建带有内容的数字体验。
LeadBoxer
leadboxer.com
LeadBoxer is a lead generation and lead scoring platform for small to large B2B sales teams. LeadBoxer provides sales teams of any size with valuable insights on what their potential customers are interested in before they even reach out. The software automatically creates visitor profiles for websi...
GlassHive
glasshive.com
Making sales and marketing simple and fun. GlassHive was developed with the care and attention of a team who has worked alongside MSPs of every size to help them achieve their sales and marketing dreams. And along the way, we kept seeing the same struggles. Visibility, accountability, manual data m...
LeadLoft
leadloft.com
LeadLoft outfits your team with everything you need. Whether it's CEOs, directors, or investors, LeadLoft will uncover contact info and put you in touch so you can close the deal. Need someone's contact info? We got you. Need to engage them? No problem. Need to track & convert them? Done & done.
Adentro
adentro.com
Adentro is the only visit-based marketing platform that pairs with your in-store WiFi to drive real guest visits AND proves it. Our technology helps you identify unknown customers, attract new ones, and measure their visit behavior. Our proprietary Walk-Through Rate™ combined with enriched customer ...
Skylead
skylead.io
Use multichannel outreach, if/else actions and connect unlimited email accounts to maximize touchpoints with your leads. Skylead is your smart LinkedIn automation tool and cold email software.
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ is a sales engagement platform that automates prospecting, email outreach, calls, tasks, and social selling. Thousands of sales teams use PersistIQ to find prospect’s emails, send personalized outreach emails, automate follow-ups, and book more meetings. PersistIQ’s sales outreach platform...
SmartReach.io
smartreach.io
SmartReach.io is an email outreach software designed to let users schedule and send personalised emails and follow-ups automatically from their mailbox and boost their reply rates. SmartReach.io syncs your prospect data from your CRM to your campaigns with workflow automations and also gives you the...
Overloop
overloop.com
Overloop is a multi-channel sales engagement platform. Crush your sales quota with ultra-personalized campaigns, mixing cold emails, LinkedIn automation, and phone calls. Handle your entire sales pipeline, track your performances, and, in the end, close more deals! List Building & Contact Management...
Cirrus Insight
cirrusinsight.com
Cirrus Insight is a plugin for Gmail and Outlook for salespeople. Founded in 2011, Cirrus Insight sales enablement platform for Gmail and Outlook offers an all-in-one sales productivity platform with world-class Salesforce integration. We get it. You work in your inbox to connect with customers. You...
Paage
paage.io
Paage.io is used by thousands of AE's to close deals faster. It all starts with a "Paage", which is a mini landing page you can share with your buyer that includes all the resources they'll need to pitch you internally. Rather than long emails with attachments that get lost in the inbox, send over a...
Katalyz
katalyz.co
Katalyz is a 'dealroom' enabling revenue teams (Sales & Customer Success) to collaborate more efficiently with their clients within a shared project space (integrated with your CRM). Opportunities (new accounts or expansion) close 25% faster and become more predictable, while avoiding ineffective em...
eyezon
eyezonthis.com
eyezon is a live video shopping sandbox, which brings human interaction into modern shopping through personal on demand live streaming.
haeppie
haeppie.com
haeppie is made for Sales & Customer Success Teams - Turn buyer journeys into more revenue and get all decision makers on the same page with haeppie Sales Spaces. Create personalised and interactive Spaces that close more deals in seconds. Accelerate your sales cycles from cold outreach through to o...
envivo.io
envivo.io
envivo is a digital sales accelerator that allows enterprises to easily personalise offers to prospects and customers, creating an engaging environment between the buyer and seller. envivo helps you take opportunities from lead to deal, with everything in one place, all while integrating seamlessly ...
Valuecase
valuecase.com
Yesterday, sales was a chaos of endless email streams, lost attachments, action plan spreadsheets, and overwhelmed prospects going dark. Today, sales is done with Valuecase. So prospects can move faster and sellers finally know if an opportunity is still moving. Sales and customer success teams of...
Heybase
heybase.io
Heybase is the Digital Sales Room Software that provides collaborative shared spaces where sellers can create personalized buyer experiences and communicate with potential buyers at a single digital location. Sellers can Embed personalized sales collateral with Drag & Drop Editor, collaborate with b...
OneMob
onemob.com
Introducing OneMob - the ultimate all-in-one platform for creating, sharing and tracking beautiful Microsites in seconds! Whether you're in sales, marketing, customer success or you're a content creator, OneMob has everything you need to elevate your outreach and capture more attention, engagement a...
SPCE
spce.com
SP_CE 提供数字房间，您可以在其中安全地邀请人员、共享内容和协作。同时获得有关买家旅程的可行见解。我们的客户通常有三个共同点： 1. 销售周期长 2. 需要多次联系才能完成交易，内部和买方方面的许多利益相关者都需要协调一致。 3.销售过程中有很多内容可以分享。 SP_CE 通常用于 B2B 公司的营销、销售和客户成功。借助该平台，您可以： – 在您的组织和其他组织之间创建数字房间 – 安全地共享内容并与所有利益相关者协作，同时保持合规性 – 获得可行的见解以跟进并做出数据驱动的决策 在 SP_CE 中，您可以处理 B2B 中的整个买家旅程。为您的产品或客户设置专用空间，并跟踪从第一个接触点...
Aligned
alignedup.com
销售团队 - 简而言之，ALIGNED 是一个数字销售室 - 为您的团队和买家提供的协作平台。它使您能够协调复杂的交易、提高买家参与度并缩短价值实现时间。如何？ Aligned 将所有客户沟通、内容、流程和工具简化为一个个性化的客户工作区（是的，确实如此）。不再需要一周又一周地追查电子邮件——这只是一个链接，通向一个数字房间，统治一切。您还可以通过发现客户旅程中的盲点来获得前所未见的见解，最终帮助您获得更多控制权，吸引所有利益相关者，提高效率，并……更快地达成更多交易。我们的工具美观、使用简单，并且可以免费试用，无需信用卡或试用期 - 立即注册 Aligned 并亲自体验。
Gridspace
gridspace.com
Gridspace 通过为患者、客户和企业提供卓越的机器人才，使对话护理变得容易实现。
Meetric
meetric.com
利用人工智能轻松有效地捕获、分析和优化销售会议，以增加收入和洞察力。只需与 Teams、Zoom 或 Google Meet 连接，或者利用我们专为销售而设计的会议平台将其提升到一个新的水平。
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza 是第一个企业呼叫跟踪和呼叫优化平台。为了满足电话交互中不断增长的情报需求，我们将传统的呼叫跟踪与强大的电话分析相结合。 Convirza 使用语音识别技术和复杂的算法来衡量销售线索质量、衡量转化并通过完全成熟的营销自动化采取行动。我们帮助经验丰富的营销人员做出更好的决策，提高成交率和客户体验，同时增加收入。我们为汽车、医疗保健、酒店、家居和金融服务领域的领先国内和国际品牌提供服务。我们专为各种规模的企业、媒体/出版机构、呼叫中心等而设计，提供通话录音和数据解决方案，帮助您跟踪和分析通话，以了解呼叫者的意图和行为。该公司最近在其位于犹他州硅坡的总部发布了一个突破性的呼叫营销优化...
Voyc
voyc.ai
Voyc 使受监管的公司能够使用我们的语音分析 AI 软件检查联络中心的 100% 交互，帮助提高运营效率、捕捉投诉、识别弱势客户并提供卓越的客户体验。面对日益增加的监管压力和消费者的不信任，金融服务公司必须监控 100% 的客户互动。这是一个再熟悉不过的挑战：公司如何确保 100% 的客户通话得到有效监控以保证质量，并且以可扩展、经济高效且客观准确的方式进行监控？ Voyc 帮助公司自动识别具有监管重要性的交互，例如投诉和弱势客户，指出需要特别关注的呼叫，提高代理绩效并自动化 QA 工作流程。 Voyc 承诺快速实施、易于使用和银行级安全性，致力于彻底改变您的质量保证流程。
Ender Turing
enderturing.com
安德·图灵识别出通话、聊天和视频会议中表现最佳的人。使用它向每位员工提供最佳绩效者的最佳实践，以进行自我辅导并观察绩效增长。安德·图灵 (Ender Turing) 带领您的销售和客户服务团队实现更高的收入和更好的客户服务。
Capturi
en.capturi.com
创造价值的对话从这里开始。作为斯堪的纳维亚地区领先的对话分析平台，Capturi 使用人工智能和先进的机器学习算法将客户对话转化为具体且可衡量的价值。 Capturi 分析了来自 200 多个品牌的超过 3000 万条客户对话，证明使用对话分析的公司可以实现...： - 通过专注于改善与客户的对话，客户满意度提高 20-40% - 优化 15-25%通过自动化手动任务和最大限度地减少知识差距来减少运营 - 通过确定哪些赢回策略适合您的部门，客户保留率提高了 30% Capturi 的人工智能平台受到大型斯堪的纳维亚组织内客户中心的使用和信任，例如：Salling Group、 Norlys、C...
Verint
verint.com
Verint 是客户互动领域的全球领导者。自动化、人工智能和云领域的客户体验专家。
Abstrakt
abstrakt.ai
Abstrakt 是一款实时呼叫指导软件，可确保合规性、降低风险并在每次呼叫中为座席提供指导，从而帮助您的团队一次性完成任务。消除通话中的不确定性，并为您的客服人员提供实时的功能。
Enthu.ai
enthu.ai
Enthu.AI 通过人工智能驱动的见解帮助联络中心提高收入和客户保留率。 Enthu.AI 可实现 100% 的客户对话监控、自动显示重要的交互，并通过个性化和针对性的辅导和培训帮助质量团队提高座席绩效。 Enthu.AI 适用于收入和支持功能，有助于优化座席绩效，从而在呼叫 QA 效率、客户满意度评分、新座席入职以及座席培训和辅导时间方面取得可衡量的收益，最终影响收入。欲了解更多信息，请访问 https://enthu.ai