Crisp connects and analyzes retail data across the supply chain, empowering CPG brands with real-time, actionable insights to keep shelves stocked, reduce waste and skyrocket profitability. Crisp's open-data platform connects suppliers to data from 40+ retailers and distributors, delivering sales and supply chain insights exactly when and where they need them. Crisp pipes harmonized data sets – down to the store and product level – into native dashboards along with Excel, BI tools, and cloud-based platforms.
