替代项 - Craft.io
Fibery
fibery.io
无限灵活的工作空间，无需代码即可连接所有公司流程。 创建空间，将它们连接在一起，邀请队友 并做一些很酷的事情。
Productboard
productboard.com
Productboard 以客户为中心的产品管理平台。加速创新，创造可增加收入并提高生产力的产品。
MeisterTask
meistertask.com
MeisterTask 是网络上最直观的协作和任务管理工具。注册、邀请您的团队并开始工作。无需培训。
Aha!
aha.io
登录您的啊哈！工作区。还没有帐户？注册世界排名第一的路线图软件的 30 天免费试用版。
UiPath
uipath.com
UiPath 是一家全球机器人流程自动化 (RPA) 软件公司，由 Daniel Dines 和 Marius Tîrcă 在罗马尼亚创立，总部位于纽约市。该公司的软件监控用户活动，以自动执行重复的前台和后台任务，包括使用客户关系管理或企业资源规划（ERP）软件等其他业务软件执行的任务。 2020年12月，该公司秘密申请首次公开募股，并于2021年4月21日公开发行。
Minitab Engage
minitab.com
达到。唯一旨在启动、跟踪、管理和共享从创意生成到执行的创新和改进计划的解决方案。
ProdPad
prodpad.com
ProdPad是产品管理软件，帮助产品经理制定产品策略。轻松管理团队、客户和路线图。免费试用！
Canny
canny.io
Canny 帮助您收集和组织功能请求，以更好地了解客户需求并确定路线图的优先级。
airfocus
airfocus.com
airfocus 提供现代化的模块化项目管理平台。它为团队提供了一个完整的解决方案来管理和传达他们的策略、确定工作的优先级并解决正确的问题。 Airfocus 的设计充分考虑了灵活性，让您可以快速定制平台以满足您的需求，而不会中断团队的工作方式。
Powernoodle
powernoodle.com
协作公平，变得简单。 Powernoodle 的协作和促进软件可帮助您异步构思、共同做出决策并传达行动计划。创建一种更具包容性的合作方式，引导您的团队采取行动。
Diligent Director
diligent.com
Diligent 是领先的治理、风险与合规 (GRC) SaaS 提供商，可加速组织和领导者的成功。
UserVoice
uservoice.com
B2B 用户反馈软件可帮助您倾听和指导客户、优先考虑重要的产品功能并高效创新。
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
MangoApps 将内联网、通信和培训集成到一个统一的平台中，弥合了办公桌员工和无办公桌员工之间的差距。
Ideanote
ideanote.io
Ideanote 是一种处理创意的新方式。它更快、更高效，让您能够从头到尾构建完全可定制的创意管理流程。
Loomio
loomio.org
厌倦了无限的电子邮件链和冗长的会议，这些会议似乎永远无法达成集体决策或结果？您需要 Loomio：一个协作平台，可以改变团队决策、讨论想法和在线协作的方式。 Loomio 是人们共同讨论和做出决策的安全场所，它将讨论论坛与决策支持和促进工具相结合，帮助您的团队取得明确的成果。
Diligent Administrator
diligent.com
Diligent 是领先的治理、风险与合规 (GRC) SaaS 提供商，可加速组织和领导者的成功。
IdeaScale
ideascale.com
IdeaScale 是领先的创新管理软件平台。我们帮助政府、企业、大学共同创造美好未来。今天探索一下。
Nasdaq
nasdaq.com
在纳斯达克，我们的目标是促进所有人的经济进步。我们为更强大的经济提供动力，创造更公平的机会，为建设更加可持续的世界做出贡献，帮助我们的社区、客户、员工和各种背景的人们充分发挥潜力。
1000minds
1000minds.com
1000minds Decision Making 是一套在线工具和流程，可帮助个人和团体进行决策、确定优先级、物有所值分析以及了解利益相关者的偏好。 1000minds 基于 PAPRIKA 算法，用于多标准决策 (MCDM) 和联合分析（或选择建模）。我们的联合调查使您能够与任意数量的参与者（可能是 1000 个）一起运行联合分析（选择建模或离散选择实验）！发现人们在做出涉及权衡的选择时最重要的事情。 * 利益相关者遵循哪些标准，例如公民在做决定时会考虑什么？ * 新产品设计的哪些属性对消费者来说最重要？ * 它们的权重（部分效用）是多少，代表它们的相对重要性？ 1000minds 因其科...
Zeda.io
zeda.io
Zeda.io 是一款产品管理软件，它将定义、管理和协作产品所需的所有内容集中在一个地方。立即预订演示。
Sideways 6
sideways6.com
"A no-brainer for employee idea crowdsourcing platform." Jan 2023 Engage your people, improve your organisation and build a culture of Innovation quickly and simply, on Microsoft Teams, your Interact Intranet and more At Sideways 6, we understand the importance of engaging your employees to achieve ...
featureOS
featureos.app
反馈管理软件 客户的反馈意见。完全托管。 featureOS 是您需要收集、确定客户反馈并根据客户反馈采取行动的工具。这是构建产品路线图的最佳方式。
Runway Financial
runway.com
您不讨厌的金融平台。 Runway 是一种现代且直观的方式，可以为团队中的每个人建模、规划和协调您的业务。
Cloverpop
cloverpop.com
Cloverpop 是首选的企业决策智能平台，可推动整个商业组织更好、更快地做出决策。决策是公司最有价值的资产。我们的系统通过灌输有效的决策流程、改善协作和记录决策以从结果中学习并推动卓越绩效，帮助团队做出最佳决策。
Supahub
supahub.com
Supahub is a free customer feedback tool to collect, manage, and prioritize feature requests. No more lost or ignored feedback. Unlike traditional methods of collecting feedback through email or chat, Supahub saves you valuable time by consolidating conversations and emails into a centralized platfo...
Induct
web.induct.net
Induct is a free platform designed to make your life a little bit easier, at home and at work. You get access to video meetings, private and group chats, unlimited storage space, dedicated work room for projects and work groups, and much more. Everything you need in one place - it’s easy, safe, and ...
HunchBuzz
hunchbuzz.com
Hunchbuzz is a cloud based Idea Management software that enables the generation, collection and development of feedback, ideas and suggestions as part of the overall organisational development strategy.
Yambla
yambla.com
The world's most engaging Idea & Innovation Management Platform. Launch challenges, crowdsource ideas, and turn them into impact. Engage your employees, customers and partners, and start building your ideas engine. The Yambla Platform supports internal campaigns, external campaigns and open innovati...
Orchidea
orchidea.dev
Orchidea Innovations is a leading Nordic software company at the forefront of innovation management. Our AI-Powered platform empowers employees, customers, and partners to actively contribute to the innovation process. With Orchidea, you can collect, develop, and evaluate ideas through engaging work...
Nectir
nectir.co
Nectir is an innovation-as-a-service solution that utilizes an “always-on” approach to innovation to help cultivate an innovative company culture and produce rapid results. Nectir brings all the key pieces of an innovation program together in one space. It’s simpler, smarter, and more intuitive than...