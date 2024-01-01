The Empresa Brasileira de Correios e Telégrafos, also known as Correios, is a state-owned company that has operated the national postal service of Brazil since the 17th century. The ECT created and manages the Brazilian postal code system known as Código de Endereçamento Postal.

