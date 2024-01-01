Cloud BOT

Cloud BOT

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：c-bot.pro

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Cloud BOT”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Cloud BOT is a complete cloud-based RPA (Robotic Process Automation) service that allows users to create and run automated bots to operate web browsers. Some of the key features and benefits of Cloud BOT include: * No-code Automation: Cloud BOT can record user's web browser operations and automatically create bots to automate those tasks, without requiring any specialized coding knowledge. * Cloud-based: The bots are created and executed entirely on the cloud, eliminating the need for local installations or servers. * Multi-device Support: Cloud BOT supports automation across various devices like smartphones, tablets, and PCs. * Secure and Compliant: All communications and data in Cloud BOT are encrypted, and the service is certified for international security standards like ISO 27017. * Integration with iPaaS: Cloud BOT integrates with popular iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service) tools like Zapier, Microsoft Power Automate, and IFTTT, allowing bots to be triggered from various web services. * Flexible Pricing: Cloud BOT offers three pricing plans - Single Office, Multi Office, and System Linkage - to cater to the needs of small businesses as well as enterprises. * Free Trial: New users can sign up for a free trial to experience the Cloud BOT service for 30 minutes of bot execution time per month. Cloud BOT appears to be a comprehensive RPA solution that enables easy automation of web browser tasks, without the complexity of traditional RPA deployments. The cloud-native architecture and integrations with other web services make it a versatile automation platform.

网站： c-bot.pro

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Cloud BOT”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

您可能还会喜欢

AutomationEdge

AutomationEdge

automationedge.com

Jet-Bot

Jet-Bot

jet-bot.com

UiPath

UiPath

uipath.com

Bot Libre

Bot Libre

botlibre.com

Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere

automationanywhere.com

Bytebot

Bytebot

bytebot.ai

Coze

Coze

coze.com

BotSpice

BotSpice

botspice.com

IFTTT

IFTTT

ifttt.com

The Bot Platform

The Bot Platform

thebotplatform.com

Discord Bot List

Discord Bot List

discordbotlist.com

Browserless

Browserless

browserless.io

探索

产品

下载

支持

公司

法律信息

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

我们使用 Cookie 提供和改进我们的网站。使用我们的网站，即表示您同意使用 Cookie。

隐私政策