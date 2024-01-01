Cinapse
网站：cinapse.io
好莱坞的操作系统。 Cinapse 使电影或电视工作人员可以轻松管理数以万计的数字制作文档和日常工作流程。为此，我们提供了一款简单的应用程序，所有工作人员、演员和办公室工作人员都可以在 Web、iOS 和 Android 上使用该应用程序。
