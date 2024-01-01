替代项 - Cheqly
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe 是一家美国金融服务和软件即服务 (SaaS) 公司，总部位于美国加利福尼亚州旧金山。该公司主要为电子商务网站和移动应用程序提供支付处理软件和应用程序编程接口（API）。
Pleo
pleo.io
业务费用解决方案可帮助您的员工完成更多工作。加入数千家信任 Pleo 的公司，让工作支付变得更加轻松
Equals Money
equalsmoney.com
付款、银行卡和开支变得简单。 Equals Money 账户旨在彻底改变财务团队管理公司付款、费用、预算、工资等的方式，让时间回到时钟上，让资金回到资产负债表上。
Blackсatсard
blackcatcard.com
免费在欧洲开设 IBAN 账户。每月只需 0 欧元即可获得支付卡、高达 5% 的现金返还、集成加密服务以及更多其他服务。
Kodo
kodo.com
利用我们的一体化企业支付解决方案更明智地消费 最简单的企业支付平台可帮助您控制、自动化和委托公司开支，同时您专注于发展业务！
Rapyd
rapyd.net
Rapyd 是一家全球金融科技组织，创建了世界领先的全球支付网络，允许企业通过单一 API 集成本地支付方式。
Wallester
business.wallester.com
开始发行免费的虚拟或实体名片，在一个地方管理公司的支出。立即注册并在一天内免费访问 VISA IBAN 帐户！
Capital on Tap
capitalontap.com
在 Capital on Tap，我们的使命是让小型企业的运营变得尽可能简单。我们知道企业的日常运营可能具有挑战性，因此我们开发了工具和资源，帮助企业主简化运营、快速获得资金并获得奖励。因此，如果您正在寻找更好的方式来经营或发展您的业务 - 无论您是想要为下一份工作购买用品的电工，还是想要整合团队支出的咨询公司 - 加入英国各地的 200,000 家企业以及信任 Capital on Tap 的美国。 https://www.capitalontap.com/
Payhawk
payhawk.com
Payhawk 是欧洲、美国和英国国内和国际企业领先的支出管理解决方案。 Payhawk 将公司卡、报销费用、应付账款和无缝会计软件集成到一个产品中，让每个人都能轻松进行商业支付。 Payhawk 帮助超过 32 个国家/地区的客户最大限度地提高效率、大规模控制支出并保持敏捷性。 Payhawk 在伦敦、柏林、巴塞罗那、巴黎、阿姆斯特丹、维尔纽斯、索非亚和纽约设有办事处，其多元化的客户群包括 LuxAir、Babbel、Vinted、Wallbox 和 Wagestream 等顶级品牌。
Alaan
alaan.com
Alaan 是中东地区最大、最全面的公司卡和支出管理平台，深受 Al Barari、Rivoli、Arada 等公司的信赖。 Alaan 可以让您： 1. 自动化费用管理 2. 实时跟踪公司支出 3. 优化公司预算 4. 掌控您的财务 在 Y Combinator 和多个全球投资者的支持下，Alaan 可以帮助财务团队节省时间，金钱和努力。
Circula
circula.com
Circula 是一个用于员工支付的费用平台：差旅费、信用卡和员工福利。我们的使命是简化财务和工资管理，同时通过智能自动化确保合规性，以便员工能够尽其所能。借助 Circula，您✔️ 节省高达 80% 的会计时间并成为组织内高效的业务合作伙伴✔️ 降低合规风险并确保安全且经过审计的流程 *卡由 Transact Payments Malta Limited 根据 Visa Europe Limited 的许可发行。 Transact Payments Malta Limited 是经马耳他金融服务管理局根据 1994 年《金融机构法》正式授权和监管的金融机构。注册号为 C 91879。
Viva.com
viva.com
Viva.com Group, formerly Viva Wallet, is a leading European technology bank for payments across 24 markets. Operating in 17 languages and 9 currencies, we support 30+ payment methods globally. The free app, viva.com | Terminal, can be effortlessly set up on smartphones or other over 985 supported de...
OmniCard
omnicard.in
OmniCard offers Embedded payments as its core capability to help companies solve for their Business Spending & payment flows needs. OmniCard's embedded payment offerings include Spend management, Reward & Engagement Solutions and Corporate Cards; specially curated for a business’s customised needs.
NUMARQE
numarqe.com
NUMARQE is a corporate lending platform that is transforming working capital management for mid market corporates.
KlearCard
getkleercard.com
The #1 business spending solution: expense management, bill pay, flexible P-Cards and credit solutions.
dtcpay
dtcpay.com
dtcpay is a regulated payment service provider that offers reliable solutions for merchants to grow their revenues with higher acceptance rates for Fiat and cryptocurrency transactions. Our client’s customers benefit from frictionless payment experiences whether they are using our award-winning POS+...
Payowire
payowire.com
Global payment solution with virtual and physical cards Provider. USD, euro, GBP bank account & mobile top-up is available. Create an Account: https://payowire.com/register Easybanking for Freelancers & Entrepreneurs. All Solutions in One Platform. Payowire Provide virtual visa and MasterCard for ma...
Bento for Business
bentoforbusiness.com
Bento is a card-based spend management platform for SMBs providing operational control, visibility, and insights on business expenses. Bento’s financial operating platform enables businesses to issue physical and virtual payment credentials to people and systems without introducing risk while provid...
Jeeves
tryjeeves.com
通过一个平台简化全球金融。 通过一体化平台发卡、发送付款并管理全球费用。
Nuvei
nuvei.com
Nuvei（纳斯达克代码：NVEI）（多伦多证券交易所代码：NVEI）是一家加拿大金融科技公司，致力于加速全球客户的业务发展。 Nuvei 的模块化、灵活且可扩展的技术使领先的公司能够接受下一代支付、提供所有支付选项并受益于发卡、银行、风险和欺诈管理服务。 Nuvei 将企业与 200 多个市场的客户联系起来，在 47 个市场、150 种货币和 650 多种替代支付方式中进行本地收单，为客户和合作伙伴提供技术和见解，帮助他们通过一次集成在本地和全球取得成功。
Statrys
statrys.com
Statrys 以人性化的方式满足您的所有支付需求。立即注册多币种账户、万事达卡和具有竞争力的外汇汇率。
Lithic
lithic.com
Lithic 使创建支付卡以启用和控制支出变得简单。 Lithic 的易于访问的构建块专为开发人员设计，可缩短上市时间、释放新的收入来源并随着您不断发展的业务而扩展。无论您是为客户创建支付卡、优化后台运营还是简化支付，Lithic 都可以让您轻松开始，而无需费力地完成冗长的 MSA 或销售演示。定价很简单，没有昂贵的月费。
Marqeta
marqeta.com
使用我们的开放 API 平台即时发卡并处理卡支付。了解 Marqeta 的现代发卡平台如何为企业和创新者提供支持。