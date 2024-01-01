参考资料 - 最热门应用 - 土耳其

提交新应用
Google Translate
translate.google.com
Google Books
google.com
Wikipedia
wikipedia.org
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
Cambridge Dictionary
cambridge.org
LDOCE
ldoceonline.com
YouVersion Bible
bible.com
Open Library
openlibrary.org
Internet Archive
archive.org
Wikidata
wikidata.org
wikiHow
wikihow.com
Wikiquote
wikiquote.org
Researcher.Life
researcher.life
Softpedia
softpedia.com
Grammar.com
grammar.com
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
Wiktionary
wiktionary.org
MIT Open Library
openlearning.mit.edu
Headway
apps.get-headway.com
The New York Public Library
nypl.org
Wiley Online Library
onlinelibrary.wiley.com
TheFreeDictionary.com
thefreedictionary.com
LibraryThing
librarything.com
Textbooks.com
textbooks.com
Wikisource
wikisource.org
Guidebook
guidebooks.google.com
Research Solutions
researchsolutions.com
Springer
springer.com
Intelligent Change
intelligentchange.com
Tarteel
tarteel.ai
Presearch
presearch.com
R Discovery
discovery.researcher.life
Macmillan Dictionary
macmillandictionary.com
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Quran.com
quran.com
Bible Hub
biblehub.com
Rhymes.com
rhymes.com
Phrases.com
phrases.com
Definitions.net
definitions.net
SemiWiki
semiwiki.com
Symbols.com
symbols.com
Anna’s Archive
annas-archive.org
Logos Classic
classic.app.logos.com
Timestripe
timestripe.com
Readwise
readwise.io
Life Bible
lifebible.com
PDF Drive
pdfdrive.com
Abbreviations.com
abbreviations.com
Reverso
reverso.net
Consensus
consensus.app
Glosbe
glosbe.com
Duden
duden.de
Fastdic
fastdic.com
Bible Gateway
biblegateway.com
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
WordReference
wordreference.com
Reverso Context
reverso.net
SpanishDict
spanishdict.com