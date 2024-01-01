目录

参考资料 - 最热门应用 - 摩洛哥

Google Translate

translate.google.com

Tarteel

tarteel.ai

Quran.com

quran.com

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

Reverso

reverso.net

Readwise

readwise.io

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Cambridge Dictionary

cambridge.org

PDF Drive

pdfdrive.com

Timestripe

timestripe.com

arabdict

arabdict.com

Open Library

openlibrary.org

Mendeley

mendeley.com

Thesaurus.com

thesaurus.com

Macmillan Dictionary

macmillandictionary.com

Power Thesaurus

powerthesaurus.org

Linguee

linguee.com

ProQuest RefWorks

refworks.proquest.com

CalorieKing

calorieking.com

Internet Archive

archive.org

Google Books

google.com

Bible Hub

biblehub.com

U-Dictionary Translator

u-dictionary.com

Word Hippo

wordhippo.com

Reader Mode

readermode.io

SpanishDict

spanishdict.com

Collins Dictionary

collinsdictionary.com

Lingva Translate

lingva.ml

LibraryThing

librarything.com

Duden

duden.de

ScienceDirect

sciencedirect.com

StoryShots

getstoryshots.com

Linux Survival

linuxsurvival.com

Lexilogos

lexilogos.com

Synonyms.com

synonyms.com

Softcatalà Traductor

softcatala.org

FP Notebook

fpnotebook.com

Blue Letter Bible

blueletterbible.org

Life Bible

lifebible.com

Bible Gateway

biblegateway.com

Ancestry

ancestry.com

Dictionary.com

dictionary.com

Encyclopædia Britannica

britannica.com

wikiHow

wikihow.com

네이버 파파고

papago.naver.com

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Anna’s Archive

annas-archive.org

WordReference

wordreference.com

Wiktionary

wiktionary.org

Reverso Context

reverso.net

Presearch

presearch.com

LDOCE

ldoceonline.com

Consensus

consensus.app

