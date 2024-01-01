书籍与参考 - 最热门应用 - 瑞士

提交新应用
Google Translate
translate.google.com
Kindle CloudReader
read.amazon.com
YouVersion Bible
bible.com
Wattpad
wattpad.com
Google Play Books
google.com
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Wikipedia
wikipedia.org
Tolino Webreader
mytolino.de
Translate.com
translate.com
Explainpaper
explainpaper.com
MANGA Plus
mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp
Quran.com
quran.com
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
Cambridge Dictionary
cambridge.org
Google Books
google.com
Life Bible
lifebible.com
Jisho
jisho.org
Headway
apps.get-headway.com
Duden
duden.de
MIT Open Library
openlearning.mit.edu
Scribd
scribd.com
Reverso
reverso.net
Mendeley
mendeley.com
Readwise
readwise.io
BookBeat
bookbeat.fi
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
SpanishDict
spanishdict.com
PDF Drive
pdfdrive.com
Lingva Translate
lingva.ml
Internet Archive
archive.org
Yeolpumta
yeolpumta.com
Wikiwand
wikiwand.com
Thesaurus.com
thesaurus.com
Tapas
tapas.io
JSTOR
jstor.org
Project Gutenberg
gutenberg.org
The World Factbook
cia.gov
Storytel
storytel.com
Rakuten Kobo
kobo.com
Webnovel
webnovel.com
Pearson+
pearson.com
BibleServer
bibleserver.com
BrowZine
browzine.com
Sefaria
sefaria.org
Linux Survival
linuxsurvival.com
BibleTools.org
bibletools.org
RedShelf
redshelf.com
LitRes
litres.ru
wikiHow
wikihow.com
Timestripe
timestripe.com
Reader Mode
readermode.io
Presearch
presearch.com
Open Library
openlibrary.org
Manga UP
global.manga-up.com
Libby
libbyapp.com
Bible Gateway
biblegateway.com
Matter Reader
hq.getmatter.app
Tarteel
tarteel.ai