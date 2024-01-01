Cash Flow Portal
Investment management platform for real estate. Alternative investing platform that accelerates capital raising. We’ve already helped many general partners and fund managers raise over $5 billion. We make it easy for GPs to raise money, streamline operations, and reach investors to win more deals than ever before.
