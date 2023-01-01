替代项 - Brushfire
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo 是一款业务管理软件，包括 CRM、电子商务、计费、会计、制造、仓库、项目管理和库存管理。社区版本是自由软件，根据 GNU LGPLv3 许可。还有一个专有的“企业”版本，它具有额外的功能和服务。该框架和核心 ERP 模块的源代码由总部位于比利时的 Odoo S.A. 策划。
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc. 是一家美国上市公司，为企业提供基于云的通信和协作解决方案。RingCentral 首席执行官 Vlad Shmunis 和首席技术官 Vlad Vendrow 于 1999 年创立了该公司。RingCentral 的投资者包括 Doug Leone、红杉资本、David Weiden、Khosla Ventures、 Rob Theis、Scale Venture Partners、Bobby Yerramilli-Rao、Hermes Growth Partners 和 DAG Ventures。它于2013年完成首次公开募股。
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite 是一家位于美国的活动管理和票务网站。该服务允许用户浏览、创建和推广本地活动。该服务向活动组织者收取费用，以换取在线票务服务，除非活动是免费的。Eventbrite 于 2006 年推出，总部位于旧金山，并于 2012 年在英国开设了第一个国际办事处。该公司目前在纳什维尔、伦敦、科克、阿姆斯特丹、都柏林、柏林、墨尔本、门多萨、马德里和圣保罗。该公司于2018年9月20日在纽约证券交易所上市，股票代码为EB。
Airmeet
airmeet.com
探索虚拟峰会、在线会议和混合活动的首选平台。旨在通过定制体验进行互动。免费试用！
Whova
whova.com
适用于现场、混合和虚拟活动的一体化活动管理软件
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
更智能、更好地举办您的活动。 Zoho Backstage 是一款活动管理软件，使活动组织者能够以更高的效率和影响力规划和举办会议、聚会和产品发布会。
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo 是世界上最受欢迎的活动软件。我们的平台使每个组织者、营销人员、参展商和与会者能够释放活动的力量。
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
举办您的观众会喜欢的网络研讨会。如果您已准备好使用简单、可定制的网络研讨会软件，无需下载或麻烦，欢迎回家。
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
Ticket Tailor 是一款简单、免费的活动票务解决方案，适用于各种形式和规模的活动。免费注册，举办您的第一个活动，并在线出售门票。
HeySummit
heysummit.com
举办精彩的虚拟活动、会议、课程等，与您的受众互动，并通过基于活动的营销来发展您的社区。
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast 是一个量身定制的 B2B 活动平台，可通过轻松举办引人入胜的数字和现场活动来改变营销方式。来自 Adobe、Microsoft、Zuora 和 Mailchimp 等公司的数千名企业 B2B 营销人员利用 Goldcast 来提高出席率、创造引人入胜的体验、重新调整活动内容的用途并利用意图数据。通过 Goldcast 提升您的活动，实现真正的观众参与、品牌发展和收入增长；从网络研讨会和产品演示到思想领导力小组和现场晚宴，从基本活动转向收入驱动的参与。
Swapcard
swapcard.com
轻松举办更智能的展览和会议 Swapcard 是一个易于使用的注册和参与活动平台，旨在为您的活动带来更高的收入。
WebinarNinja
webinarninja.com
WebinarNinja 让您可以无忧地创建、主持和共享网络研讨会。立即开始，在 10 秒内创建您的第一个网络研讨会。
AnyRoad
anyroad.com
领先的体验式营销平台，用于运营和优化活动和体验、提高品牌忠诚度并提高投资回报率。
Hubilo
hubilo.com
举办更好的活动来推动实际收入。 每一次活动都是增加收入的机会——无论发生在哪里。优先考虑来自单一平台的管道，包括网络研讨会、观看聚会、演示、会议和可转化的现场活动。
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla 可让您在一处设置自定义注册表单、发送电子邮件邀请并管理取消。活动参加者可以在线注册并进行安全的在线付款。
Momice
momice.com
Momice offers event software and knowledge to event professionals. Momice software enables event professionals to optimize their event website, registration, event mailings, ticketing, audience interaction, on-site registration and event evaluation (survey), of all their live, online and hybrid even...
Planning Pod
planningpod.com
The #1 all-in-one event management software for event planners and venues. See how +20K professionals save 62+ hours/month and streamline processes and communications with our complete online event management software
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Cadmium
gocadmium.com
Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas, and knowledge. The company’s software products are trusted by more than 900 content-driven organization...
Attendease
attendease.com
Cutting-edge Software for Corporate Events and Meeting Planning Management. Attendease is the ultimate event management solution for planners and meeting organizers. From in-person to hybrid and virtual, our platform covers every aspect of your event's lifestyle. Promote seamlessly with our website ...
Eventene
eventene.com
Eventene is an all-in-one Event Management System for creating, organizing, and running all your Events on a single platform. Whether your events are in-person, virtual, or hybrid, Eventene provides ... Show More he most modern, flexible, and scalable solution available.
Eventtia
eventtia.com
Eventtia is an all-in-one event management platform helping large corporations to create uniquely engaging in person, hybrid and virtual events. Eventtia's customizable features and API integrations enable world-leading companies to efficiently manage attendees, create engaging email and SMS campaig...
Edenkit
edenkit.com
Edenkit helps you: - instantly create a digital presence, launching an event webpage, mobile app, registration and community marketing campaign in minutes - all based on your content - build loyal relationships, empower speakers, sponsors and exhibitors to tell their own story with self-managed prof...
Eventcube
eventcube.io
Eventcube empowers event organisers to create meaningful virtual, in-person, and hybrid events through beautiful event management technology which can be fully customised and white labeled at every t... Show More uchpoint. With Eventcube, you can build a branded broadcast stage while simultaneously ...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
EventMobi
eventmobi.com
EventMobi's end-to-end event management platform makes it easy for event organizers to plan, promote, monetize and deliver engaging virtual, hybrid and in-person event experiences. From website, registration and an award-winning event app, to the Virtual Space and fully managed online event producti...
PheedLoop
pheedloop.com
PheedLoop is a true end-to-end on-site, virtual, and hybrid event management and engagement platform. PheedLoop supports everything from native streaming, virtual exhibit halls, badge printing, registration, synced speaker/exhibitor portals, and instant mobile apps, to on-site check-in, floor plans,...
RainFocus
rainfocus.com
RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activatio...
EventX
eventx.io
“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and...
AllEvents
allevents.in
AllEvents is a rapidly expanding event management platform that offers comprehensive 360° features to assist event organizers. The platform helps event creators to create event pages, streamline ticket sales, and receive instant payment. Trusted by over 300K event professionals, AllEvents is adaptab...
Swoogo
swoogo.events
With an emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and the true DIY spirit, Swoogo is a user-friendly event management platform that helps bring people together from anywhere. Swoogo’s superpower is streamlining the organizational aspects of every type of event, from registration and session scheduling,...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up 是一款一体化 CRM 平台，可帮助您通过活动、会员资格和其他数字工具从一个地方建立和发展您的社区。 Glue Up 的一体化平台集成了最好的 CRM、活动管理、会员管理、电子邮件营销、项目管理、培训管理、调查、财务和其他生产力工具。 Glue Up 的云解决方案附带两款移动应用程序 - 一款适用于组织，一款适用于其社区。这些解决方案非常适合协会、商会、活动组织者和所有希望更好地为社区服务的会员组织——即使并不总是能够亲自会面。自 2020 年大流行以来，Glue Up 还配备了高级参与功能，如快速网络、社区参与解决方案或网络研讨会参与解决方案。
EventCreate
eventcreate.com
在几分钟内创建一个漂亮的活动网站。建立活动网站、收集注册、出售门票并在线宣传您的活动。可靠、安全。受到全球超过 1,000,000 人的信赖，包括 Nike、MIT 和 Refinery29 的规划者。
EventBookings
eventbookings.com
EventBookings 是一个简单、易于使用的活动票务解决方案，适用于所有类型和规模的活动。注册、直播您的第一个活动并在线售票。
Worksup
worksup.com
20 多年来，我们一直致力于组织会议和商务活动。有一次，面对不同的活动行业挑战，我们决定创建一个既易于与会者使用又易于组织者快速设置的活动平台。现在，我们的专业知识涵盖了活动管理的各个方面，为合作伙伴提供简单的活动直播、问答、参与任务、展览机会以及参与者的商业社交活动。感谢我们从客户那里得到的反馈以及创始人的实施经验，Worksup 正在不断发展。在每次活动策划过程中，Worksup 都是组织者的支持朋友，我们的顾问会建议最佳解决方案来支持您的个人目标。
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent 由活动专业人士和 A/V 专家组成，他们致力于突破网络研讨会和活动技术的界限。我们的产品为企业公司提供卓越的体验，赋予他们白标解决方案，通过软件和硬件解决方案创建面对面、虚拟和混合活动。所有这些都由专门的 24/7 客户服务支持，100% 都是人类。 InEvent 集成平台包括酒店和住宿、旅行和物流、网络广播、实时参与、顺利注册、动态网络、强大的营销自动化、定制网站和移动应用程序、实时分析、高性能信标和 100 多个其他功能，提供互动和沉浸式体验。我们已成功为超过 50,000 场活动和网络研讨会提供服务，全球与会者超过 200 万，流媒体时长超过 60 多万分钟。无论您是举...
Accelevents
accelevents.com
探索唯一易于使用的企业级活动管理平台。了解我们如何帮助您举办下一次虚拟、混合或现场活动。 Accelevents 是用于管理虚拟、混合和现场活动的一站式解决方案，以独特的方式将企业级功能与易用性结合起来，以简化您的活动规划流程。我们的平台受到全球 12,500 个组织的信赖，通过 24/7 客户支持、先进的数据安全性和广泛的功能，将您的活动策略变为现实。借助 Accelevents，活动策划者可以： - 在几分钟内创建一个活动网站。 - 轻松构建自动集成演讲者和会议的活动议程。 - 根据其独特的活动需求定制注册和票务流程。 - 提供多种付款方式，包括信用卡和发票。 - 部署辅助和自助登记选项...
Zuddle
zuddl.com
活动和网络研讨会的统一平台。 通过统一多种工具来简化您的活动工作流程，以获得卓越的与会者体验和见解。
Explara
explara.com
Explara 帮助创意企业家和小型企业通过活动、在线销售、社区和众筹获利。