BrainStation is the global leader in digital skills training and workforce transformation. BrainStation hires Instructors from the most innovative and digitally advanced companies in the world including Google, Facebook, Shopify, Amazon and Nike. These industry experts help to design and deliver our content and as of 2020 BrainStation has trained over 100,000 professionals and some of the largest corporations in the world across our core disciplines; data, design, web development, product and marketing. BrainStation has students learning through online, Instructor-led training experiences across 100 countries and has physical offices and campuses in New York, London, Miami, Toronto and Vancouver to deliver premium in-person training as well.

网站： brainstation.io

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“BrainStation”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。