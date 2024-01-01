Botbuz
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
网站：botbuz.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Botbuz”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
BotBuz positions itself as a powerful, no-code chatbot platform that empowers businesses of all sizes to enhance their customer experience, boost sales, and streamline their operations through the use of intelligent, multi-channel chatbots across various platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and more.
网站： botbuz.com
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Botbuz”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。