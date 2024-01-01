Bonjoro
Bonjoro lets you send personal videos to new leads and customers, to stand out, build trust, and make more sales. Bonjoro connects to your existing CRM or email marketing tools to let you send quick and engaging videos at scale to: convert more leads, book more demos, welcome new users, and build customer love and loyalty all the way through your customer's journey. Come and join over 50,000 other businesses winning customer superfans with video!
