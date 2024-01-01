Bonjoro

Bonjoro lets you send personal videos to new leads and customers, to stand out, build trust, and make more sales. Bonjoro connects to your existing CRM or email marketing tools to let you send quick and engaging videos at scale to: convert more leads, book more demos, welcome new users, and build customer love and loyalty all the way through your customer's journey. Come and join over 50,000 other businesses winning customer superfans with video!
目录:
Business
视频电子邮件软件

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Bonjoro”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

